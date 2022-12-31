Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending Dec. 28:
Concealed carry permits: 3
Average inmates: 9
Bookings: 2
Releases: 5
Arrests: 1
Citations: 1
Fingerprints: 4
Civil papers: 8
Warrants processed: 1
Assist/welfare check: 1
Search and rescue: 0
Dispatch
Grant County dispatch worked 130 calls during the week ending Dec. 28, including:
• Grant County Sheriff
Dec. 21
12:16 p.m.: Responded to Washington Street, Canyon City, for a juvenile problem.
12:23 p.m.: Responded to Chester's Market, John Day, for a non-injury accident.
2:08 p.m.: Responded to Riverside Mobile Home Park, John Day, for a welfare check.
3:29 p.m.: Responded to Northwest Bridge Street, John Day, for a welfare check.
7:38 p.m.: Responded to Grant County Education Service District office, John Day, for a burglar alarm.
9:25 p.m.: Responded to Northeast Seventh Street, John Day, for a suspicious vehicle.
Dec. 22
11:37 a.m.: Responded to South Canyon Boulevard, John Day, for a driving complaint.
5:16 p.m.: Responded to Highway 26 near Tidewater Contractors, John Day, to assist a motorist who hit a deer.
5:24: Responded to Ingle Street, Mt. Vernon, for a welfare check.
8:48 p.m.: Received a 911 call from Northeast Dayton Street, John Day, from a grandma looking for her grandson.
Dec. 23
6:09 a.m.: Responded to Middle Fork Road to investigate a possible arson.
11:39 a.m.: Responded to West Main Street, John Day, for an abandoned vehicle.
3:11 p.m.: Responded to Cozart Street, Prairie City, for a dog attack.
4:32 p.m.: Traffic stop, East Main Street, John Day. Alden Matthew White, 31, of La Grande cited for driving while suspended.
8:03 p.m.: Responded to Highway 26 near milepost 179 for multiple slide-offs in icy conditions. Oregon State Police and Oregon Department of Transportation also responded.
8:26 p.m.: Responded to East Ninth Street, Prairie City, for a verbal domestic dispute.
9:11 p.m.: Responded to Northwest Bridge Street, John Day, for a welfare check.
Dec. 25
10:52 a.m.: Request for a welfare check on Southeast Second Street, John Day.
10:57 a.m.: Request for a welfare check on Northwest Bridge Street, John Day.
Dec. 26
9:24 a.m.: Responded to Highway 395 North near milepost 31B for a criminal mischief report.
11:23 a.m.: Responded to South Canyon Boulevard near Elkhorn Motel, John Day, for a driving complaint.
11:43 a.m.: Responded to Silvers Lane, Mt. Vernon, for a civil problem.
4:27 p.m.: Responded to Dog Creek Road, John Day, for a report of possible elder abuse and assault.
9:25 p.m.: Responded to Les Schwab Tires, John Day, for a commercial burglar alarm.
Dec. 27
7:52 a.m.: Responded to South Canyon Boulevard, John Day, to assist Oregon State Police in removing blown-over signs and downed tree limbs from the roadway.
5:26 p.m.: Responded to East Main Street, John Day, for a report of a domestic dispute.
Dec. 28
3:59 p.m.: Responded to Meadowbrook Apartments, John Day, for a fight.
• Oregon State Police
Dec. 21
11:28 p.m.: Advised of a non-injury accident on Highway 26 near milepost 97.
Dec. 22
4:18 p.m.: Dispatched to Highway 395 South at Izee-Paulina Highway for a motor vehicle crash with injuries.
Dec. 23
7:37 a.m.: Advised of a slide-off accident on Highway 395 South near Starr Ridge.
Dec. 24
10:50 p.m.: Advised of a suspicious vehicle on Highway 26 near milepost 84.
Dec. 26
2:57 p.m.: Advised of a suspicious vehicle on Highway 26 near milepost 183.
Dec. 27
8:06 a.m.: Advised of a non-injury accident on Highway 26 near milepost 206.
3:16 p.m.: Advised of a driving complaint on Highway 26 near milepost 129.
• John Day Ambulance
Dec. 21
7:47 a.m.: Patient transport to Nampa, Idaho.
1:43 p.m.: Dispatched to South Man Street, Prairie City, for a medial issue.
5:30 p.m.: Dispatched to Marysville Lane for a medical issue.
Dec. 22
7:03 a.m.: Dispatched to Southwest Violet Street, Mt. Vernon, for a sick male.
10:02 a.m.: Patient transfer at the airport.
12:47 p.m.: Patient transfer at the airport.
Dec. 23
9:36 a.m.: Dispatched to John Day Post Office for a 67-year-old female who slipped and fell.
2:46 p.m.: Dispatched to Northwest Bridge Street for a 90-year-old man who fell.
9:13 p.m.: Dispatched to Riverside Mobile Home Park. Female patient transported to Blue Mountain Hospital.
Dec. 24
8:57 a.m.: Dispatched to Northwest Canton Street for a 66-year-old female who fell.
9:39 a.m.: Dispatched to Northeast Dayton Street for an elderly male with difficulty breathing.
12:50 p.m.: Dispatched to Northeast Dayton Street for an elderly man who fell out of his wheelchair and needed a lift assist.
2:25 p.m.: Patient transfer at the airport.
3:40 p.m.: Dispatched to Northeast Dayton Street for an elderly man who fell.
Dec. 25
11:15 p.m. Dispatched to Northeast Dayton Street; 76-year-old female transported to Blue Mountain Hospital.
Dec. 26
2:29 p.m.: Dispatched to West Main Street for a 35-year-old male with seizures.
7:20 p.m.: Patient transfer at the airport.
Dec. 27
5:27 a.m.: Dispatched to Northeast Dayton Street for a 75-year-old female who fell.
Dec. 28
12:47 p.m.: Dispatched to East Fifth Street, Prairie City, for a medical problem.
5:38 p.m.: Dispatched to Southwest Brent Drive for a female having seizures.
• Long Creek Ambulance
Dec. 26
7:40 p.m.: Dispatched to North Bully Creek Road for a patient transport to Blue Mountain Hospital. Met by John Day Ambulance to complete transport.
• Canyon City Public Works
Dec. 27
12:02 a.m.: Dispatched to Highway 395 South for a carport that had blown into the creek.
