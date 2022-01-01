Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending Dec. 28:
Concealed handgun licenses: 3
Average inmates: 12
Bookings: 5
Releases: 4
Arrests: 2
Citations: 2
Fingerprints: 0
Civil papers: 24
Warrants processed: 0
Asst./welfare check: 3
Search and rescue: 0
Justice Court
The Grant County Justice Court reported the following activity for the week ending XXX:
Traffic citations filed:
Violations filed:
Misdemeanors filed:
Small claims/civil filings:
Hearings held:
Persons on probation:
Community service hours:
Warrants issued:
• Violation of basic rule:
• Exceeding speed limit:
• Violation speed limit:
• Driving uninsured:
• Driving while suspended:
• Failure to obey traffic control device:
• Failure to properly use safety belt:
• Open container of alcohol:
• Careless driving causing an accident:
Oregon State Police
Dispatch
Grant County dispatch worked 120 calls during the week ending Dec. 28, including:
• Oregon State Police
Dec. 24: Advised of a request for a welfare check on a motorist on Highway 395 South near Seneca.
Dec. 26: Advised of a slide-off accident on Highway 26 near milepost 192.
Dec. 28: Advised of a driving complaint on Highway 26 near milepost 184.
Dec. 29: Advised of a vehicle with no tail lights on Highway 26 near Dog Creek Road.
Dec. 30: Advised of a broken-down pickup on Highway 395 near milepost 108.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 24: Responded with Oregon State Police to Riverside Mobile Home Park, John Day, for a domestic dispute. Wesley Walker, 35, John Day, was arrested for harassment.
Dec. 24: Responded to Highway 395C near milepost 7 to assist a motorist.
Dec. 24: Reported hazardous road conditions at Highway 395 near milepost 4 to Oregon Department of Transportation.
Dec. 24: Responded with Oregon State Police to Highway 395C near milepost 4 for a slide-off accident.
Dec. 25: Responded to Southwest Brent Drive, John Day, for a dispute.
Dec. 25: Responded to Riverside Mobile Home Park, John Day, for a 911 call with no one speaking. Accidental dial.
Dec. 25: Responded to North Cozart Street, Prairie City, for a welfare check.
Dec. 25: Responded to Seventh Street Complex, John Day, for a suspicious person.
Dec. 25: responded to North Cozart Street, Prairie City, for a welfare check.
Dec. 26: Advised of a livestock complaint on School House Lane, Mt. Vernon.
Dec. 26: Responded to Riverside Street, Mt. Vernon, for an animal complaint. Michael Douglas, 50, of Mt. Vernon was cited for allowing a dog to create a public nuisance.
Dec. 26: Responded to North Cozart Street, Prairie City, for a possible unattended death.
Dec. 26: Traffic stop, Highway 26 near milepost 163. Driver warned for speeding.
Dec. 26: Traffic stop, Highway 26 near milepost 164. Tamara Vadimovna Ivaschenko, 27, of Modesto, California, cited for speeding (51/35 zone).
Dec. 26: Responded to Reynolds Road, Prairie City, for a domestic dispute. Caleb Arnold Madsen, 24, Prairie City, was arrested on a charge of assault (domestic violence).
Dec. 27: Advised of a driving complaint at Main and Canton streets, John Day.
Dec. 28: Responded to Southeast Weberg Road near Paulina for a non-injury accident.
Dec. 28: Responded to North Washington Street, Prairie City, for a restraining order violation.
Dec. 28: responded to West Main Street, John Day, for a driving complaint.
Dec. 29: Responded to Highway 26 near Carpenter Pond Road for a non-injury accident.
Dec. 29: Responded to Riverside Mobile Home Park to assist the Department of Human Services.
Dec. 29: Responded to Dollar General, John Day, for suspicious circumstances.
Dec. 29: Responded to First Community Credit Union John Day, for an alarm. False alarm.
Dec. 29: Responded to Texaco station in Canyon City for an abandoned vehicle.
Dec. 29: Responded to Depot Park, Prairie City, for a report of a dog tied up outdoors in severe weather.
Dec. 29: Responded to John Day Fire Hall to assist a motorist.
Dec. 29: responded to Screech Alley, John Day, for reports of dogs at large attacking another dog.
Dec. 29: Responded to Cottonwood Street, Mt. Vernon, for a pickup that slid off the road and lost a load of hay.
Dec. 29: Traffic stop, Main Street and Canyon Boulevard, John Day. Driver warned for speeding.
Dec. 29: Advised of shots fired on Marysville Lane, Canyon City.
Dec. 30: Responded to Riverside Mobile Home Park, John Day, for a noise complaint.
Dec. 30: responded to Best Western Motel, John Day, for theft of a towing hitch.
Dec. 30: Responded to Marysville Lane, Canyon City, for a public assist.
Dec. 30: Responded with Oregon State Police and John Day Ambulance to Highway 26 near milepost 152 for a single-vehicle accident with possible injuries.
Dec. 30: Responded to Middle Fork Lane near Bates for a non-injury accident.
Dec. 30: Traffic stop on Seventh Street, John Day. Warned juveniles on an ATV.
• John Day Ambulance
Dec. 25: Dispatched with Dayville Fire Department to School House Drive, Dayville, for an 88-year-old male who was unconscious and not breathing.
Dec. 26: Patient transfer at the airport.
Dec. 26: Dispatched to Picnic Creek Road for a fall injury.
Dec. 27: Patient transfer at the airport.
Dec. 27: Responded to North River Road, Prairie City, for a possible stroke.
Dec. 27: Responded to North Bridge Street for a fall injury.
Dec. 28: Patient transfer at the airport.
Dec. 28: Responded to Highway 402 in Kimberly for a possible stroke.
Dec. 29: Patient transport to St. Charles Medical Center, Bend.
Dec. 29: Dispatched to valley View Assisted Living for a 77-year-old female feeling weak and faint.
Dec. 29: Dispatched to valley View Assisted Living for a nosebleed.
Dec. 29: Dispatched to North Humbolt Street, Canyon City, for a 50-year-old male having a seizure.
Dec. 30: Dispatched to Chester's Market for a fall.
Dec. 30: Dispatched to Cottonwood Street, Mt. Vernon, for an elderly woman with a medical issue.
• Seneca Ambulance
Dec. 25: Responded to D Avenue for for an 83-year-old male with a possible stroke.
• Prairie City Ambulance
Dec. 26: Responded with Grant County Sheriff's Office to Reynolds Road, Prairie City, for a domestic assault.
• Prairie City Fire
Dec. 29: Responded to East Fifth Street for a fire alarm.
