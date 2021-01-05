Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
David W. McNeil, 67, pleaded guilty Dec. 31 to a count of harassment committed on June 23. He was sentenced 18 months of bench probation, 40 hours of community service and to pay a $500 compensatory fee and a $100 fine. A count of third-degree sexual abuse was dismissed.
Abraham M. Schaefer, 37, pleaded guilty Dec. 31 to a count of driving under the influence committed on Oct. 16. His license was suspended for a year, and he was ordered to pay $2,255 in DUII fines and intoxication conviction fees.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of Dec. 30:
Concealed handgun licenses: 17
Average inmates: 9
Bookings: 8
Releases: 8
Arrests: 4
Citations: 0
Fingerprints: 2
Civil papers: 5
Warrants processed: 0
Assistance/Welfare check: 0
Search and Rescue: 0
Grant County Justice Court
Exceeding speed limit: Jacob M. Brown, 29, John Day, Nov. 26, 86/65 zone, fined $265.
Driving uninsured: Leann J. Musgrove, 40, John Day, Oct. 12, fined $265; David W. Burke, 26, John Day, Oct. 4, fined $265; Kohlten F. Jones, 18, John Day, Nov. 11, fined $265, Nov. 11, fined $265.
No operator’s license: Danil Germanov, 25, Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, Nov. 22, fined $265; Patrick L. Kinsey, 54, Prairie City, March 18, fined $265.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 143 calls during the week of Dec. 27 to Jan. 3, including:
• John Day Police Department
Dec. 30: Somer Robinson, 31, of John Day was cited for driving while suspended and no insurance.
Jan. 1: Received a report of criminal mischief at a business on West Main Street.
Jan. 2: Cited Levi B. Kalin, 38, of John Day for driving while suspended and with no insurance.
Jan. 3: Hope 4 Paws was called regarding a found border collie on Southwest Brent Drive.
• Oregon State Police
Jan. 2: Advised of a deer with a cone stuck over its head.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 28: Received a report of theft on Antelope Drive.
Dec. 28: Received a report of theft on Dixie Creek.
• John Day ambulance
Dec. 28: Responded for a 71-year-old man who had fallen on Southeast Hillcrest Drive.
Dec. 28: Responded for a 90-year-old woman with trouble breathing on East Ninth Street.
Dec. 30: Dispatched for a man who was injured in the mouth at the fairgrounds.
Dec. 31: Dispatched for an ATV accident on Canyon Creek, involving a 21-year-old man with a broken arm.
Jan. 1: Received a report of an 18-year-old woman who overdosed on Patterson Drive.
• John Day fire
Dec. 31: Received a report of a tree on fire on LaCosta Road. It was a controlled burn with a permit.
Dec. 31: Responded to a report of a possible brush and grass fire.
• Long Creek ambulance
Dec. 28: Along with John Day ambulance, responded for a 55-year-old man with chest pain on East Main Street.
