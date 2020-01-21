Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
One count of pointing a firearm at another against Abbie L. Cowan-Thompson of John Day allegedly committed Sept. 16 was dismissed without prejudice Jan. 17 because additional investigation is being undertaken.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of Jan. 15:
Concealed handgun licenses: 7
Average inmates: 13
Bookings: 7
Releases: 8
Arrests: 2
Citations: 1
Fingerprints: 3
Civil papers: 17
Warrants processed: 1
Assistance/Welfare check: 0
Search and Rescue: 0
Dec. 31: Bryan Crow, 32, Junction City, was cited for violation of the basic rule, 56/25 zone.
Justice Court
Violation of the basic rule: John J. Rukstales, 65, Burlington, Wisconsin, Dec. 18, 73/55 zone, fined $140; Dennis M. Berezay, 39, Moses Lake, Washington, Dec. 17, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Margaret L. Sampson, 63, Enterprise, Nov. 21, 75/55 zone, fined $165.
Violation of speed limit: Pamela J. Kopecky, 61, Prairie City, Dec. 17, 60/45 zone, fined $140; Terrance L. Reed, 69, Davenport, Washington, Dec. 28, 45/30 zone, fined $165; Thomas S. Van Tassel, 46, Hines, Jan. 8, 76/65 zone, fined $165; Rocky L. Male, 46, Burns, Dec. 6, 54/30 zone, fined $265; Arlin D. Horst, 33, Long Creek, Dec. 7, 42/25 zone, fined $165; Rhonda K. McCumber, 49, Mt. Vernon, Dec. 25, 35/25 zone, fined $115.
Driving uninsured: Billy J. Campbell, 43, Prineville, Nov. 12, fined $265.
Driving while suspended: Billy J. Campbell, 43, Prineville, Nov. 12, fined $440.
Failure to drive within lane: Kim Kimberling, 68, Prairie City, Dec. 29, fined $265.
Unlawful entry of wildlife area: Robert Long, 72, Newberg, Oct. 13, fined $115.
No taxidermy license: Lyle G. Klenski, 56, John Day, Dec. 21, fined $115.
Oregon State Police
Jan. 13: Responded to a reported rollover crash on Highway 26 near milepost 172. The driver was westbound on icy roads at about 45 mph when she slid on the ice. The driver applied her brakes and was unable to gain control of her car. The car crossed over the eastbound lane of travel, went down an embankment, taking out a fence, and landed on its top in a ditch. The driver was assisted out of the vehicle by a passerby and transported by ambulance to Blue Mountain Hospital for evaluation. The landowner was notified of damage to the fence.
Jan. 14: Responded to a single-vehicle noninjury crash involving a school bus at milepost 120 on Highway 395B. The driver was turning around on an icy, snow-covered road when the back end slid into a guardrail and became stuck. The bus damaged about 20-30 feet of guardrail. Prior to arrival, the school district had already contacted Frontier Towing to remove the vehicle. None of the passengers or driver were injured. The passengers were placed on another bus and transported to their respective schools. Frontier Towing towed the bus to their lot for evaluation of damage.
Jan. 14: Tagged a crashed vehicle as abandoned at milepost 67 on Highway 395B. This vehicle was reported crashed off the roadway on Jan. 11. The owner advised he was going to remove the vehicle but failed to do so. On Jan. 15, went back to the location and verified the vehicle had not been moved. Doug’s Towing responded and removed the vehicle. Sent a tow letter via mail to the registered owner.
Jan. 15: Called to respond to a single-vehicle noninjury crash at milepost 125 on Highway 26. The driver was westbound on Highway 26 at about 40 mph when he hit black ice. The vehicle went into a sideways slide and crossed the eastbound lane of travel and struck a rock wall before crossing back over the eastbound lane into the westbound lane and coming to a stop on the westbound shoulder. The driver was about 5 feet away from falling into the John Day River. Neither driver or his passenger were injured. Frontier Towing responded and removed the vehicle.
Jan. 16: Investigated a single-vehicle, minor-injury crash on Highway 395C near milepost 26. The vehicle was negotiating a curve at 40 mph on snow pack covered roads. The vehicle lost traction going into a slide. The driver over-corrected and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle left the roadway, traveling onto a slide slope. The vehicle struck a rock outcropping, causing the vehicle to roll over. The car came to a rest, partially blocking the northbound lane. Oregon Department of Transportation assisted with traffic control while OSP assisted the ambulance crew with extricating the 65-year-old woman from the vehicle. The passenger was transported to Blue Mountain Hospital for treatment. Frontier Towing responded and removed the vehicle from the scene.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 132 calls during the week of Jan. 13-19, including:
• John Day Police Department
Jan. 14: Received a report of a noninjury crash on Bridge Street.
Jan. 19: Responded to a report of dogs running loose on Highway 26. Tabitha K. Graves, 32, of John Day was cited for keeping a dog as a public nuisance.
• Oregon State Police
Jan. 13: Responded to a vehicle rollover on Highway 26 near milepost 172.
Jan. 13: Received a call on an old wreck that hadn’t been removed from Highway 395B.
Jan. 14: Received a report of a noninjury crash on North Canyon City Boulevard.
Jan. 15: Responded to a jack-knifed semi on Highway 395B near milepost 91.
Jan. 15: Called for a slideoff noninjury crash on Highway 26 near milepost 125.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 14: Received a report of theft on Northeast Front Street.
Jan. 15: Received a report of a noninjury crash on Highway 26 near milepost 174.
Jan. 18: Received a report of theft on Canyon Creek Road.
• John Day ambulance
Jan. 13: Along with Monument ambulance, responded to a report of a 72-year-old man with weakness and labored breathing on Wilson Street.
Jan. 14: Along with Prairie City ambulance, dispatched for a man with extreme vertigo.
Jan. 16: Called for a man having a seizure on Southeast Second.
Jan. 19: Responded for an elderly man who fell on South Main Street.
• Monument ambulance
Jan. 13: Responded for a 78-year-old woman who had fallen and broken her wrist.
• Seneca ambulance
Jan. 16: Along with John Day ambulance and OSP, responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 395.
• Oregon Department of Transportation
Jan. 16: Reported white-out conditions and an unplowed highway on Highway 26 near milepost 130.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.