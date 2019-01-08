Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Adam L. Gilliam, 27, John Day, pleaded guilty Jan. 3 to misdemeanor resisting arrest and second-degree criminal trespass committed on Dec. 30, 2018. He was sentenced Jan. 3 to 10 days jail, 18 months probation, 30 hours community service and $375 in fines and fees.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the weeks of Dec. 26 and Jan. 2:
Concealed handgun licenses: 11
Average inmates: 18
Bookings: 12
Releases: 10
Arrests: 4
Citations: 2
Fingerprints: 0
Civil papers: 17
Warrants processed: 4
Asst./welfare check: 2
Search and rescue: 3
Justice Court
• Violation of basic rule: Mark J. Kintz, 47, Redmond, Dec. 20, 74/55 zone, fined $165; Cameron Marlowe, 47, Blackfoot, Idaho, Dec. 16, 76/55 zone, fined $165; Joseph S. Frantz, 35, Gresham, Oct. 28, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Torsten D. Bostrom, 46, Westlake, Nov. 10, 72/55 zone, fined $165; Nolan Christiansen, 24, Auburn, Washington, Oct. 23, 79/55 zone, fined $265.
• Violation speed limit: Michelle L. Stansbury, 32, John Day, Dec. 17, 54/35 zone, fined $165.
• Driving uninsured: Nolan Christiansen, 24, Auburn, Washington, Oct. 23, fined $265; Christine N. Daum, 29, Prairie City, Oct. 27, fined $265; Ty B. Prusak, 20, John Day, Nov. 2, fined $265.
• Driving while suspended: Christine N. Daum, 29, Prairie City, Oct. 27, fined $440.
• Failure to obey traffic control device: Allison S. Field, 41, John Day, Sept. 28, fined $135.
• No operator’s license: Ty B. Prusak, 20, John Day, Nov. 2, fined $265.
• Casey J. Cernazanu, 32, Weston, pleaded guilty Dec. 19 to misdemeanor second-degree criminal mischief. He was sentenced to seven days jail, 18 months probation, 20 hours community service and $512 in fines, fees and restitution.
Oregon State Police
Dec. 31: Following a traffic stop on Hartman Street in Ukiah, Debbie L. Green, 38, Ukiah, was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol content of 0.19 percent.
Jan. 1: Investigated a firearms purchase denial complaint at a store in John Day by a 59-year-old Canyon City man. The man had several prior arrests for domestic violence in Oregon and Alaska.
Jan. 4: Responded to the scene of a cold crash site on County Road 62 where a pickup truck had been seen laying on its side.
Jan. 4: Gregg A. Chambers, 30, was arrested at Bridge Street and Highway 26 in Prairie City and charged on a Grant County warrant for failure to appear.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 165 calls during the week of Dec. 31-Jan. 6, including:
• John Day Police Department
Dec. 31: Dispatched to East Main Street in John Day for a criminal mischief report.
Dec. 31: Responded to a noninjury crash at Bridge Street and Third Avenue in John Day.
Dec. 31: Following a traffic stop on Highway 26 near the east city limits of John Day, Brock U. Mortimore, 25, John Day, was cited for driving without insurance and expired plates.
Jan. 1: Advised of a theft at a motel in John Day.
Jan. 2: After responding to a restaurant in John Day for a man who had passed out, Stanley Dehiya, 73, John Day, was arrested and cited for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Jan. 3: Advised of a suspicious vehicle on Hillcrest Road in John Day.
Jan. 4: Received a fraud report from a credit union in John Day.
Jan. 4: Advised of a possible burglary on First Street in John Day.
Jan. 5: Received a report of a high-centered vehicle on West Main Street in John Day.
Jan. 5: Advised of suspicious circumstances on South Canyon Boulevard in John Day.
Jan. 5: Responded to Southwest Brent Drive in John Day for a possible case of breaking and entering.
Jan. 6: In a follow-up response on Hillcrest Road in John Day, Ryan Chapman, 44, John Day, was arrested and charged with theft.
• Oregon State Police
Jan. 1: Advised of a noninjury crash on Highway 395 in Canyon City.
Jan. 4: Received a report of a cougar sighting near a credit union in John Day.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 31: Advised of custodial interference in Prairie City.
Dec. 31: Received a report of a suspicious person on West Bench Road in John Day.
Dec. 31: Advised of suspicious circumstances on Clarks Creek Road in Mt. Vernon.
Dec. 31: Received a report of illegal fireworks in the Ingle Creek area.
Dec. 31: Advised of a domestic dispute on Bragga Way in John Day.
Dec. 31: Responded with John Day police to North Humbolt Street in Canyon City for a person who was badly injured in a fight.
Jan. 1: Responded with Baker City ambulance to Stevens Street in Granite for an unattended death.
Jan. 1: Search and rescue personnel responded to County Road 73 near Granite.
Jan. 1: Advised of a juvenile problem at a convenience store in Mt. Vernon.
Jan. 2: Received a report of a noninjury crash on County Road 63.
Jan. 2: Advised of a theft on Highway 26 west of John Day.
Jan. 2: Received a report of a theft on South Washington Street in Prairie City.
Jan. 4: Advised of fraud on West Main Street in John Day.
Jan. 4: Received a report of suspicious circumstances on Half Street in Prairie City.
Jan. 4: Advised of a noninjury crash on County Road 61.
Jan. 5: Received a livestock complaint on Roper Road in Mt. Vernon.
Jan. 6: Advised of a tree that had fallen on a power line on Pineview Lane in Canyon City.
Jan. 6: Received a livestock complaint on West Bench Road in John Day.
• John Day ambulance
Dec. 31: Dispatched to East Main Street in John Day for a transport to the hospital.
Dec. 31: Responded to East Main Street in John Day for a 66-year-old man.
Dec. 31: Dispatched to a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day for a 75-year-old man.
Dec. 31: Responded to a senior home in John Day for a 75-year-old man with chest pain.
Jan. 1: Dispatched to Northeast Seventh Avenue in John Day for an 86-year-old woman.
Jan. 1: Responded to West Main Street for a 70-year-old woman.
Jan. 1: Dispatched to East Main Street in John Day.
Jan. 1: Responded to a senior home in John Day.
Jan. 3: Dispatched to C Avenue in Seneca for an 86-year-old woman.
Jan. 3: Responded to a senior home in John Day.
Jan. 3: Dispatched to West Main Street in John Day for a 75-year-old man who was incoherent.
Jan. 5: Responded to Highway 395 south of Canyon City for an elderly man who had fallen in the snow.
Jan. 5: Dispatched to a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day for a 58-year-old woman with difficulty breathing.
Jan. 6: Responded to Northeast Seventh Avenue in John Day for an 86-year-old woman.
Jan. 6: Dispatched to Northwest Seventh Avenue in John Day for a 71-year-old woman.
Jan. 6: Responded to Ogilvie Drive in John Day for a 98-year-old woman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.