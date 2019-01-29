Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of Jan. 23:
Concealed handgun licenses: 10
Average inmates: 15
Bookings: 7
Releases: 7
Arrests: 1
Citations: 1
Fingerprints: 1
Civil papers: 12
Warrants processed: 0
Asst./welfare check: 0
Search and rescue: 0
Jan. 18: Michelle Trimble, 43, Mt. Vernon, was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license and no insurance and failing to register the vehicle.
Justice Court
• Kristina R. Perry, 33, Mt. Vernon, was convicted of having home-grown marijuana in public view and was fined $265.
• Tracy L. Clark, 51, John Day, was convicted of keeping a dog as a public nuisance and was fined $265.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 170 calls during the week of Jan. 21-27, including:
• John Day Police Department
Jan. 21: Jim Roba, 44, John Day, was cited on West Main Street in John Day for driving with a suspended license and no insurance.
Jan. 22: Responded with sheriff’s deputies and John Day ambulance to a report of a vehicle that slid off Southwest Fourth Street in John Day.
Jan. 23: Advised of a possible fraud in John Day.
Jan. 24: Received a report of a theft at an apartment complex in east John Day.
Jan. 25: Following a traffic stop on Highway 26 in east John Day, Christine Daum, 29, was cited for driving with a suspended license and no insurance.
Jan. 25: Received a report of a phone scam in John Day with the caller claiming to be a person’s grandson.
Jan. 25: Responded to a domestic dispute at an apartment complex in east John Day.
Jan. 26: Following a traffic stop on West Main Street in John Day, Olle Starnes, 48, was cited for driving with a suspended license and no insurance.
Jan. 26: Advised of an SUV that jumped two curbs on Bridge Street in John Day.
Jan. 26: Following a traffic stop on Highway 26 west of John Day, Terri Pine, 54, John Day, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Jan. 27: Following a traffic stop on East Main Street in John Day, Kellie A. Combs, 38, Prairie City, was cited for driving while using a cellphone.
Jan. 27: Advised of a motorcycle crash on Highway 26 east of John Day.
• Oregon State Police
Jan. 21: Advised of a noninjury crash on Highway 395 near Long Creek.
Jan. 22: Received a report of a noninjury crash on Highway 402 near Monument.
Jan. 24: Advised of a livestock complaint on Highway 26 near Fields Creek.
Jan. 26: Received a report of noninjury crash on Highway 395 near Beech Creek State Park.
Jan. 26: Advised of a noninjury crash on East Main Street in John Day.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 21: Advised of trespassing at the Prairie City School.
Jan. 22: Received a report of a noninjury crash on Highway 395 near Long Creek.
Jan. 24: Advised of a theft at a laundromat in Prairie City.
Jan. 24: Received a report of a dispute on Ingle Street in Mt. Vernon.
Jan. 25: Advised of criminal mischief on Humbolt Street in Canyon City.
Jan. 25: Received a report of fraud on Green Acres Lane in Mt. Vernon.
Jan. 25: Advised of an unlawful use of a motor vehicle on East 11th Street in Prairie City.
Jan. 25: Received a report of suspicious circumstances on Harper Creek Road in Mt. Vernon.
Jan. 27: Advised of a domestic dispute on North Washington Street in Canyon City.
• John Day ambulance
Jan. 21: Responded to North Main Street in Prairie City for a 33-year-old woman with chest pain.
Jan. 21: Dispatched to Patterson Drive in Canyon City for a 60-year-old woman with back pain.
Jan. 21: Transported a patient to the hospital in John Day.
Jan. 21: Transported a patient from North Washington Street in Canyon City.
Jan. 21: Dispatched to a senior home in John Day for an elderly woman.
Jan. 21: Responded with Prairie City ambulance to South Johnson Avenue in Prairie City for an 86-year-old man.
Jan. 22: Dispatched to a senior home in John Day.
Jan. 22: Responded to Northeast Seventh Avenue in John Day for a man who had fallen.
Jan. 23: Dispatched to Middle Fork Lane in Bates.
Jan. 23: Responded to Roper Road in Mt. Vernon for a 57-year-old woman.
Jan. 23: Paged for a sub-diabetic woman on Northwest Fourth Avenue in John Day.
Jan. 23: Responded to Rebel Hill Road in Canyon City.
Jan. 23: Dispatched to Northwest Charolais Heights in John Day for an 89-year-old woman.
Jan. 25: Responded to a senior home in John Day for a woman with abdominal pain.
Jan. 25: Dispatched with Long Creek ambulance to West Main Street in Long Creek for a 90-year-old woman who fell and hit her head.
Jan. 25: Responded to a senior home in John Day.
• Prairie City fire
Jan. 22: Received a report of a structure fire on South McHaley Avenue in Prairie City.
• John Day fire
Jan. 22: Advised of an accident with injuries on Southwest Fourth Avenue in John Day.
• Bureau of Land Management
Jan. 25: Responded to a trespassing complaint on the South Fork Road.
