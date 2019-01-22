Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of Jan. 16:
Concealed handgun licenses: 23
Average inmates: 17
Bookings: 10
Releases: 8
Arrests: 3
Citations: 1
Fingerprints: 1
Civil papers: 12
Warrants processed: 2
Asst./welfare check: 0
Search and rescue: 0
Jan. 15: Andrew Long, 55, Bend, was cited for speeding, 55/30 zone.
Justice Court
• Exceeding speed limit: Kyle A. Reinstra, 29, Loveland, Colorado, Dec. 5, 82/65 zone, fined $225.
• Driving uninsured: Adrian Couey, 33, John Day, Aug. 5, fined $265.
• Driving while suspended: Adrian Couey, 33, John Day, Aug. 5, fined $440.
• Expired registration sticker: Adrian Couey, 33, John Day, Aug. 5, fined $115.
• No operator’s license: Tanner J. Prock, 22, Prairie City, July 11, fined $240.
• Marvin R. Sims, 72, pleaded guilty Jan. 15 to second-degree criminal trespass. He was fined $500.
• Steven G. Baptista, 67, Roseburg, pleaded guilty Jan. 15 to second-degree trespass. He was fined $500.
• Jeramy F. Gibson, 32, John Day, pleaded guilty Dec. 12 to third-degree theft. He was sentenced to 72 hours jail, 18 months probation, 20 hours community service and $270 in fines and fees.
Oregon State Police
Jan. 14: Investigated a child welfare case in John Day.
Jan. 15: Following a traffic stop on Highway 26 near Prairie City, Daniel J. Blood, 35, Baker City, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of controlled substances. A search of the vehicle allegedly uncovered methamphetamine pipes, hypodermic needles and drug packaging. A 14-year-old male passenger was given a ride home with a family friend.
Jan. 16: Following a traffic stop on Highway 26 west of John Day, Anna M. Gibson, 30, Long Creek, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin. Suspected drug paraphernalia and a large quantity of prescription drugs allegedly found in the vehicle were sent to the state crime lab for analysis. Gibson allegedly was visibly intoxicated and suffering from heroin withdrawals.
Jan. 17: Following a traffic stop and arrest on Ingle Street in Mt. Vernon by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Michele L. Trimble, 43, Mt. Vernon, was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance. Trimble allegedly admitted to smoking methamphetamine earlier in the day.
Jan. 18: Investigated a report of a vehicle sliding off the snow-packed roadway on Highway 26 near Dixie Summit. The driver was not injured, and the vehicle was not damaged.
Disp atch
John Day dispatch worked 137 calls during the week of Jan. 14-20, including:
• John Day Police Department
Jan. 14: Responded to a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day for a report of shots fired.
Jan. 15: Joe Radinovich, 41, John Day, was cited for possession of illegal fireworks.
Jan. 15: Received a report of a theft at a grocery store in John Day.
Jan. 16: Advised of suspicious circumstances at a grocery store in John Day.
Jan. 17: Received a report of a suspicious person on Southwest Fourth Avenue in John Day.
Jan. 18: Responded to a report of suspicious circumstances in John Day.
Jan. 19: Following a traffic stop on Highway 26 in west John Day, Heather M. Railey, 27, Long Creek, was cited for driving without a driver’s license and proof of insurance and for driving with expired plates.
Jan. 20: Responded to Northwest Third Street for a report of suspicious circumstances.
• Oregon State Police
Jan. 15: Advised of a suspicious vehicle at Highway 26 and Lower Yard Road in John Day.
Jan. 16: Responded to the Grant County Fairgrounds for a report of criminal mischief.
Jan. 18: Received a phone call about a car fire on Old Highway 26.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 14: Advised of a juvenile problem at Monument School.
Jan. 16: Received a report of a dispute on North Main Street in Prairie City.
Jan. 16: Advised of fraud on South Washington Street in Canyon City.
Jan. 16: Received a report of suspicious circumstances at a store on Main Street in John Day.
Jan. 17: Advised of illegal drug possession in Dayville.
Jan. 17: Received a report of a juvenile problem in the Dixie Creek area.
Jan. 18: Advised of a domestic matter on Humbolt Street in Canyon City.
Jan. 19: Search and rescue personnel provided snowmobile safety training at the Huddleston Snowpark.
Jan. 20: Advised of suspicious circumstances on North McHaley Avenue in Prairie City.
Jan. 20: Received a call about a domestic matter on Reynolds Road in Prairie City.
Jan. 20: Search and rescue personnel held a trap shoot fundraiser at a quarry in the Cupper Creek area.
• John Day ambulance
Jan. 15: Responded with Dayville fire and sheriff’s deputies for a medical incident in Dayville.
Jan. 15: Transported a patient to the airport in John Day.
Jan. 16: Dispatched to a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day.
Jan. 16: Transported a patient from a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day to the airport.
Jan. 17: Dispatched to Northeast Elm Street in John Day.
Jan. 18: Transported a patient to the airport in John Day.
Jan. 18: Responded to an apartment complex in east John Day for a 45-year-old woman.
Jan. 19: Transported a patient to the airport in John Day.
Jan. 20: Responded to Northeast Seventh Street in John Day for a 72-year-old woman.
Jan. 20: Received a call from a senior home in John Day.
Jan. 20: Dispatched with Prairie City ambulance to East Fifth Street in Prairie City for a 62-year-old woman.
Jan. 20: Responded to North Johnson Avenue in Prairie City for a 76-year-old woman.
• Canyon City fire
Jan. 14: Responded to North Humbolt Street in Canyon City for a flue fire.
