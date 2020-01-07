Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Two charges of third-degree theft against Jeffrey C. Cook of John Day allegedly committed Aug. 15 were dismissed Jan. 2 because the state believed there was insufficient evidence to justify further prosecution.
Counts of menacing, recklessly endangering another person and criminal trespass while in the possession of a firearm against Eugene I. Collier of Turner allegedly committed Aug. 8 were dismissed Dec. 30 because the defendant is deceased.
Briann Danielle L. Lancaster, 35, was convicted based on a guilty plea on Dec. 12 for a count of burglary and a count of criminal mischief committed on July 10. She was sentenced for both counts on Dec. 12 to 20 days in jail and 36 months of bench probation. She was also ordered to serve 80 hours of community service. The court fined her $300 in compensatory fines and dismissed a $100 bench probation fee. A count of theft and a count of criminal trespass were dismissed.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of Jan. 1:
Concealed handgun licenses: 6
Average inmates: 11
Bookings: 5
Releases: 9
Arrests: 1
Citations: 2
Fingerprints: 3
Civil papers: 3
Warrants processed: 2
Assistance/Welfare check: 0
Search and Rescue: 1
Dec. 31: Kim Kimberling, 68, Prairie City, was cited for driving uninsured and failure to drive within lane.
Dec. 31: Andrea McGinty, 41, Sonoma, California, was cited for violation of the basic rule, 58/35 zone.
Justice Court
Violation of the basic rule: Matthew M. Phlaum, 33, Baker City, Nov. 7, 73/55 zone, fined $165.
Violation of speed limit: Leroy Gatling, 46, Baltimore, Maryland, Nov. 1, 58/35 zone, fined $265.
On Dec. 30, the court granted a judgment for Bonneville Billing and Collections Inc. against Cody Brown, Boise, Idaho for $2923.38.
On Dec. 30, the court granted a judgment for John Day River Veterinary Center against Tami Sasser of Canyon City for $457.12.
A total of 49 cases were dismissed in the month of December.
Oregon State Police
Dec. 24: Responded to a driving complaint on the intersection of State Route 7 and Highway 26. The vehicle was reported to be driving at speeds ranging from 20 to 60 mph, and traveling into the opposing lane of travel. Stopped the vehicle near milepost 181 on Highway 26 for failure to drive within lane and an equipment violation. The driver, Ethan J. DeLong, 29, Kuna, Idaho, had his 4-year-old son in the vehicle with him. The driver showed indicators of impairment. He consented to field sobriety tests and was arrested at their conclusion. Child Services responded to the scene and took custody of the child, who was later released to a family member. The driver was transported to the Grant County Jail, where he provided two breath samples, with a final result of 0.0% blood alcohol concentration. The subject refused a drug recognition expert evaluation, but did provide a urine sample. The vehicle was secured at the scene, per the driver’s request. The driver was issued a citation for DUI/Drug and failure to drive within lane.
Dec. 24: Called to respond to a rollover crash on Highway 395B, near milepost 107. The investigation revealed that the driver of a Suzuki passenger car was southbound at an undetermined speed, when it encountered a patch of icy roads. The Suzuki lost traction and went into an uncontrolled slide. The Suzuki left the roadway and crashed into an earthen side-slope. The Suzuki then traveled back onto the paved roadway, where it tipped and rolled over onto its top. The Suzuki came to an uncontrolled rest in the northbound lane. Michelle R. Daniels, 55, of John Day was not injured and received a citation for driving uninsured. The vehicle was removed by Frontier Towing.
Dec. 28: Saw Delayne Dice, 46, operating a motor vehicle near milepost 1 on Highway 395C. Knew that Dice had a misdemeanor suspension for a BAC fail. Stopped Dice and confirmed again through Oregon DMV records she had a misdemeanor suspension. Arrested Dice and transported her to the Grant County Jail where she was issued a citation for driving while suspended. Released Dice’s vehicle to her licensed passenger.
Jan. 1: A vehicle traveling east on Highway 26, near milepost 183, lost traction with the roadway due to black ice roadway conditions. The vehicle went into an uncontrolled sideways slide, crossing the westbound lane. The vehicle slid off the road and onto the shoulder of the westbound lane. It then slid down a steep embankment, where it tipped and rolled over. The vehicle came to an uncontrolled rest on a private property access road, upright. Minor injuries were sustained by two of the three occupants. The third occupant was uninjured. The driver, Morgan P. Westphall, 21, was issued a citation for driving uninsured.
Jan. 1: Responded to a single-vehicle versus deer crash at milepost 140 on Highway 26. The vehicle was going eastbound at about 50 mph when a deer crossed the highway from north to south, directly in front of the driver. The driver was unable to avoid a collision, striking the deer and severely damaging the radiator of the car. Neither driver or passenger were injured, and the vehicle was towed by Doug’s Motor Vehicle Repair.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 206 calls during the week of Dec. 27 to Jan. 5, including:
• John Day Police Department
Dec. 27: Dispatched to a report of cyber harassment and bullying in John Day.
Dec. 27: Conducted a traffic stop and warned the driver on Highway 26.
Dec. 29 Conducted a traffic stop. Steven Warrington, 30, of John Day was cited for driving while suspended and driving uninsured.
Dec. 31: Received a report of a stolen chainsaw on West Main Street.
Jan. 1: Conducted a traffic stop on a drunk driver on Hillcrest Drive.
Jan. 1: Gave a courtesy ride for a passenger of a drunk driver.
Jan. 1: Received a call of a 4-month-old boy not breathing on West Main Street.
Jan. 2: Melanie R. Delgado, 24, of John Day was cited for child neglect.
Jan. 3: Responded to a report of theft of heating oil on Northwest Second Avenue.
Jan. 4: Received a report of civil issue and child neglect.
Jan. 4: Cited Wade Franklin Keith, 27, of Prairie City for driving while suspended and for no insurance.
Jan. 4: Responded to a report of harassment on East Main Street.
Jan. 5: Cited Elyse R. Lemaire, 27, of Bend for expired plates.
Jan. 5: Responded to a report of suspicious circumstances at a church on East Main Street.
• Oregon State Police
Jan. 4: Advised of a motorist who had hit a deer and disabled their vehicle on Highway 26.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 29: Received an animal complaint on Farra Lane.
Dec. 29: Received a report of an injured animal on Highway 26.
Jan. 1: Conducted a traffic stop on Johnson Avenue.
Jan. 3: Received a report of theft on North Johnson Street in Prairie City.
• John Day ambulance
Dec. 27: Received a call for a 60-year-old woman who fell on Green Acres Lane.
Dec. 27: Responded to Prairie City for a woman with chest pain and difficulty breathing on South Main.
Dec. 29: Responded to a 50-year-old man on Franklin Street.
Dec. 30: Responded to a 65-year-old man with stroke symptoms on West Main Street.
Dec. 30: Responded to a 59-year-old woman with chest pain on North Johnson Avenue.
Jan. 1: Along with Prairie City ambulance, Oregon Department of Transportation and OSP, responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 26.
Jan. 1: Called for a 63-year-old man with trouble breathing on West Main Street.
Jan. 3: Called for an 81-year-old woman with difficulty breathing on South Main Street.
Jan. 4: Paged for an 81-year-old woman with difficulty breathing on East Main Street.
Jan. 4: Responded to a report of a woman who had lost consciousness.
• Prairie City ambulance
Jan. 4: Dispatched for a man with severe vertigo on Indian Creek Road.
• Long Creek ambulance
Jan. 4: Along with John Day ambulance, paged for a woman that had fallen and possibly broke her hip.
• Dispatch
Dec. 31: Report of a grass fire near the shoe tree in Wheeler County on Highway 26.
• All units
Jan. 4: All Grant County Law Enforcement agencies were asked to attempt to locate overdue motorists from Morrow County.
