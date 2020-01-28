Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Harry J. Yazzie Jr., 48, was convicted based on a guilty plea on Jan. 23 for a count of driving under the influence committed on Oct. 26. He was sentenced to 48 hours in jail and 24 months of bench probation. His license was also suspended for a year, and he was ordered to pay $2,255 for the DUII fine and intoxication conviction fee.
Michael Bly, 58, was convicted based on a guilty plea on Jan. 22 for a count of resisting arrest and a count of menacing constituting domestic violence committed Oct. 14. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, 36 months of bench probation and 80 hours of community service. He was also ordered to pay $200 in court and bench probation fees.
Travis J. Freniere, 33, was convicted based on a guilty plea on Jan. 23 for a count of felon in possession of a restricted weapon committed Dec. 4. He was sentenced to 15 days in jail, 18 months of bench probation and 60 hours of community service. He was also ordered to pay $200 in court and bench probation fees.
Michael W. Hagopian, 32, was convicted based on a guilty plea on Jan. 23 for a count of menacing committed Dec. 10. He was sentenced to 24 months of bench probation and 30 hours of community service. He was also ordered to pay $100 in court and bench probation fees.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of Jan. 22:
Concealed handgun licenses: 6
Average inmates: 11
Bookings: 6
Releases: 9
Arrests: 0
Citations: 1
Fingerprints: 3
Civil papers: 15
Warrants processed: 1
Assistance/Welfare check: 0
Search and Rescue: 1
Dec. 31: Summer Miller, 20, Canyon City, was cited for violation of the basic rule, 79/55 zone.
Justice Court
Violation of the basic rule: Garret A. Gregory, 36, Keizer, Jan. 3, 71/55 zone, fined $165; Gordon T. Gray, 70, Redmond, July 17, 74/55 zone, fined $140; Jordan B. Walker, 28, Seneca, Jan. 8, 73/65 zone, fined $140; Alexzandrea J. Smith-Peterson, 23, Mt. Vernon, Dec. 28, 45/30 zone, fined $165.
Violation of speed limit: Ryan B. Hamilton, 35, Boise, Idaho, Nov. 11, 70/55 zone, fined $165.
Dog as a public nuisance: Joseph V. Radinovich, 42, John Day, Oct. 28, fined $265, Nov. 1, $265, fines will be waived if there are no further citations for dog as a public nuisance in the next 12 months.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 138 calls during the week of Jan. 20-26, including:
• John Day Police Department
Jan. 21: Responded to a report of harassment on West Main Street.
Jan. 21: Responded to a report of a fire at Malheur Lumber.
Jan. 21: Responded to a report of a disturbance on East Main Street.
Jan. 24: Arrested Tyler D. Dehiya, 26, of Mt. Vernon on an Oregon state parole board warrant.
Jan. 24: Cited Silvia R. Sweeney, 60, of John Day for driving while suspended, driving without insurance and speeding, 53/35 zone, on Highway 26 near milepost 163.
Jan. 25: Ty Prusak, 21, of John Day was cited for theft at a business on West Main Street.
Jan. 26: Responded to a report of a possible intoxicated driver.
• Oregon State Police
Jan. 24: Received a report of a noninjury crash at Long Creek.
Jan. 26: Along with sheriff’s office and John Day ambulance, responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Highway 26.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 21: Received a report of animal abuse on Bucannon Road.
Jan. 21: Received a report of trespassing on Cupper Creek Road.
Jan. 24: Received a report of a burglary on Patterson Drive.
Jan. 24: Received a report of juvenile problems on North Washington Street.
Jan. 25: Responded to a 93-year-old woman with bleeding on Dog Creek Road.
Jan. 26: A tow truck was called for a motorist whose parked vehicle had rolled over.
• John Day ambulance
Jan. 20: Responded to an 82-year-old woman with stomach distended and swollen face.
Jan. 24: Responded to an 84-year-old man with breathing problems on Charolais Heights.
Jan. 24: Responded to an 80-year-old woman who was confused and combative on McAllum Avenue.
Jan. 26: Responded to a 38-year-old woman with seizures on Fort Road.
• Grant County Road Department
Jan. 26: Advised of a rock slide on South Fork Road
