Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of Dec. 25:
Concealed handgun licenses: 2
Average inmates: 13
Bookings: 5
Releases: 8
Arrests: 0
Citations: 1
Fingerprints: 1
Civil papers: 6
Warrants processed: 2
Assistance/Welfare check: 1
Search and Rescue: 0
Dec. 9: Jerry Rioux, 60, Baker City, was cited for driving uninsured.
Justice Court
Violation of speed limit: Brian W. Hinsley, 56, Pasco, Washington, Nov. 16, 79/55 zone, fined $265.
Driving while suspended: James W. Moss, 41, John Day, Dec. 8, fined $440.
Failed to register vehicle: Jason M. McCling, 33, Tulare, California, Aug. 4, fined $115; Jay M. Rasmussen, 58, La Grande, Dec. 3, fined $115.
Oregon State Police
Dec. 18: Arrested Thomas E. Pfeifer, 50, Prairie City, on a felony arrest warrant at his residence. During the contact, the subject displayed numerous indicators of being under the influence of controlled substances. While searching the subject, a small plastic baggie containing methamphetamine was found. He was transported to the Grant County Jail and lodged on an arrest warrant. He was also charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Dec. 18: Responded from a residence to a crash on Highway 26 at milepost 171. A vehicle was traveling eastbound at an estimated 45 mph when it started to slide on snow and slush on the road. The car began to rotate counter-clockwise, crossing the center line into the westbound lane of travel and struck another vehicle, which was heading westbound at an estimated 25 mph. The driver of the vehicle that was hit tried to avoid the collision by nearly driving off the shoulder, but was unable to do so. The vehicle that was hit sustained substantial driver side damage in the collision and was towed by Frontier Equipment and Towing. The driver of the vehicle that slid was issued a citation for failure to drive within lane.
Dec. 19: Came upon a single vehicle, noninjury crash on Highway 26, near milepost 157 eastbound. There was no damage done to the vehicle or property. The 61-year-old female driver slid off the road due to icy roads. Oregon Department of Transportation arrived on scene and graveled the roadway. Driver called Frontier Towing before officers’ arrival on the scene. Driver was able to drive vehicle away, when tow arrived.
Dec. 20: Driver was traveling north on Highway 395B, near milepost 108, when he struck black ice, losing control of the vehicle. The vehicle spun 180 degrees, going off of a steep embankment and rolled onto its top off of the east side of the highway. The driver crawled out the back window and was picked up by a passing motorist. He arranged for his own tow and refused medical.
Dec. 20: Stopped James W. Cook Jr., 29, John Day, for speeding, 40/30 zone. On contact, Cook had glassy and bloodshot eyes. There was a moderate odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath. Cook admitted to drinking alcohol prior to the stop. Cook consented to field sobriety tests and showed indicators of impairment. Arrested Cook and transported him to the Grant County Jail where he provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08%. According to the DMV, Cook’s driving status is misdemeanor suspended for a BAC fail, dated for Sept. 28 to Dec. 27. Additionally, learned from Grant County Jail staff that Cook was in violation of his conditional release agreement on an arrest from Dec. 17. Issued Cook citations for DUII-Alcohol, DWS-Misdemeanor and failure to install ignition interlock device. Lodged him at the Grant County Jail.
Dec. 21: Responded to a reported rollover noninjury crash near milepost 12 on Highway 395C. The vehicle was heading northbound at an estimated 45 mph (likely faster) entering a curve. The driver realized she was in the curve at a high speed and applied her brakes. The vehicle slid on gravel that had been applied in previous days due to snow and ice (road was clear and dry at the time of this incident). The car started to slide sideways and crossed over the center line and the southbound lane of travel, and entered a small ditch, causing it to roll over. The vehicle came to a rest on its top, blocking the southbound lane of travel. The driver was not injured. Doug’s Motor Vehicle Repair responded and towed the vehicle from the scene.
Di
spatch
John Day dispatch worked 108 calls during the week of Dec. 20-26, including:
• John Day Police Department
Dec. 20: Responded to a report of an aggressive dog chained close to the street and frightening pedestrians.
Dec. 21: Responded to a report of a dog attacking a person walking their dog on West Main Street.
Dec. 21: Responded to a report of harassment between a group of juveniles on West Main Street.
Dec. 22: Cited Levi W. Albert Fine, 25, of La Grande for driving while suspended, driving uninsured and expired plates.
Dec. 22: Responded to a report of an assault on Valley View Drive.
Dec. 22: Cited Keatley M. Wyant, 28, of John Day for driving while suspended and driving without insurance.
Dec. 22: Cited Elssa B. Mosso, 24, of Seneca for open container.
• Oregon State Police
Dec. 20: Received a report of a noninjury crash on Highway 395, near milepost 108.
Dec. 21: Along with GCSO and John Day ambulance, responded to a rollover crash on Highway 395C.
Dec. 24: Received a report of a black cow on Highway 26.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 20: Received a report of a noninjury crash near Beech Creek and Highway 395.
• John Day ambulance
Dec. 20: Along with Seneca ambulance, called for a 74-year-old woman with difficulty breathing.
Dec. 21: Responded to a 65-year-old man with difficulty breathing.
Dec. 22: Called for an 86-year-old woman not feeling well.
Dec. 24: Received a report of a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 395, near milepost 106.
Dec. 25: Responded to a 60-year-old woman with extreme nausea and vomiting.
Dec. 25: Called for a 55-year-old man who fell.
• Prairie City fire
Dec. 26: Responded to a chimney fire on Bridge Street.
• Mt. Vernon fire
Dec. 22: Responded to a grass fire on Roper Road.
• Long Creek ambulance
Dec. 21: Advised dispatch of the planned burning of a structure near the roadway on Porter Road.
