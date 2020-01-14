Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of Jan. 8:
Concealed handgun licenses: 6
Average inmates: 11
Bookings: 4
Releases: 5
Arrests: 2
Citations: 2
Fingerprints: 1
Civil papers: 13
Warrants processed: 3
Assistance/Welfare check: 1
Search and Rescue: 0
Jan. 3: Matthew Sagaser, 35, Mt. Vernon, was cited for violation of the basic rule, 82/65 zone.
Jan. 6: Brandon Miller, 32, Long Creek, was cited for driving uninsured and violation of the basic rule, 85/55 zone.
Justice Court
Violation of the basic rule: Cody M. Warren, 28, Medford, Nov. 27, 69/55 zone, fined $140; Aurelio S. Martinez, 63, Bend, Nov. 25, 74/55 zone, fined $140; Contessa M. Mendoza, 44, Van Nuys, California, Aug. 30, 75/65 zone, fined $160; Cynthia L. Kidd, 47, Mt. Vernon, Oct. 7, 69/55 zone, $165.
Violation of speed limit: Christopher P. Kampmeier, 55, Defiance, Missouri, Sept. 30, 78/65 zone, fined $265; Christopher B. Weekly, 39, Klamath Falls, Sept. 17, 54/30 zone, fined $265; Syed S. Hussaini, 40, Beaverton, Aug. 31, 78/65 zone, fined $265.
Failure to yield before entering: Liu Haiping, 56, John Day, Oct. 14, fined $135.
Improper display of registration: Stephen P. Hancock, 44, Canyon City, Nov. 2, fined $115.
Driving while suspended: Stephen P. Hancock, 44, Canyon City, Nov. 2, fined $440.
Failure to drive within lane: Juvenile, 16, Prairie City, Dec. 18, fined $165.
Randall E. Barnett was sentenced to 12 months of probation, 40 hours of community service and ordered to pay $1,220 in fines after pleading guilty on Jan. 8 for driving while suspended.
On Jan. 7, the court granted a judgment for Collection Bureau of Walla Walla Inc. against Daniel B. Kilby, John Day, for $1355.79.
Oregon State Police
Jan. 8: Cited a 65-year-old man who was in a wheel chair in lieu of custody for failure to report annually.
Jan. 9: Responded to the John Day area attempting to locate a subject with a felony warrant. The subject, Robert L. Crosby II, 33, of John Day was reported to be last seen at Chester’s Thriftway in John Day. While on an area check with a deputy from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, located Crosby at the intersection of Northwest Second Avenue and Northwest Boyce Place. Took Crosby into custody without incident and transported him to the Grant County Jail where he was lodged on a probation violation warrant.
Jan. 9: Responded to West Main Street to assist the Blue Mountain Hospital ambulance crew with an uncooperative patient. Karina P. Robinson, 20, of John Day was transported to Blue Mountain Hospital for treatment. After clearing, learned she had a felony warrant for her arrest for a probation violation. Responded to Blue Mountain Hospital and took the female into custody after she was discharged. Transported the female to the Grant County Jail where she was lodged.
Jan. 10: A northbound pickup, driven by a resident of Mt. Vernon, was passing a northbound vehicle. As the pickup was passing the vehicle, it began to make a left hand turn onto a county access road. The vehicle turned into the path of the pickup. The driver of the pickup drove off the roadway to avoid a collision with the vehicle. The pickup sustained damage as a result of the crash. The driver of the pickup arranged for his own tow. The other vehicle did not sustain any damage and was gone upon arrival on scene. The case is ongoing.
Jan. 10: Responded to a single motor vehicle crash on Highway 26, near milepost 156. A pickup driven by a juvenile lost control on slick roads, crossing the oncoming lane and rolling onto its top in a ditch. The driver refused medical, the pickup was towed from the scene by Frontier Equipment.
Jan. 10: Stopped a pickup for speeding and failing to signal a turn near milepost 162 on Highway 26. On contact, the driver, Brandon R. Collier, 25, had glassy, bloodshot eyes and a moderate odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath. The driver admitted to drinking before being stopped. The driver consented to field sobriety tests, exhibiting signs of impairment on all tests. Arrested the driver for DUII and transported him to the Grant County Jail. The driver submitted to a breath test, which indicated a blood alcohol concentration of 0.11%. Issued Collier a citation for DUII-Alcohol and lodged him at the jail.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 155 calls during the week of Jan. 6-12, including:
• John Day Police Department
Jan. 6: Received a report of theft on Hillcrest Drive.
Jan. 6: Cited Jeffrey C. Cook, 23, of John Day for driving uninsured on Highway 26.
Jan. 7: Received a report of a lost dog near Northeast Elm Street.
Jan. 9: Hit and run on a power pole. At the traffic light, the vehicle went around the block and returned.
Jan. 11: Cited Jeffrey C. Cook, 23, of John Day for driving uninsured.
• Oregon State Police
Jan. 7: Received an animal complaint on Highway 26 near milepost 126.
Jan. 10: Received a report of calves on Highway 26 near milepost 143.
Jan. 10: Advised of hogs on the roadway on Highway 26 near milepost 143.
Jan. 11: Received a report of a large black cow on the road on Highway 26 near milepost 144.
Jan. 11: Advised of a single-vehicle slide-off on Highway 26 near milepost 183.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 8: Received a report of theft on Ingle Street in Mt. Vernon.
Jan. 10: Responded to an 88-year-old woman with dizziness and low blood pressure at Northwest Valley View Drive.
Jan. 11: Conducted a traffic stop on Highway 26.
Jan. 11: Received a report of a slide off on Long Creek Mountain on Highway 395.
Jan. 11: Received a report of theft near McHaley Street.
• John Day ambulance
Jan. 6: Dispatched for a woman with back pain on Valley View Drive.
Jan. 6: Responded for a 97-year-old woman who had fallen on Northeast Dayton Street.
Jan. 7: Responded for a 79-year-old woman with chest pains, shortness of breath and pain in the left arm.
Jan. 8: Dispatched for a 97-year-old woman with shoulder pain at Valley View Assisted Living.
Jan. 8: Dispatched for a woman with difficulty breathing on South Johnson Avenue.
Jan. 9: Received a call for a 66-year-old woman with back pain spreading down her legs and in her abdomen on West Main Street.
Jan. 9: Received a report of a 75-year-old woman with pain on her right side on South Canyon Street.
Jan. 10: Along with Mt. Vernon fire, OSP and GCSO, responded to a single-vehicle rollover near Clyde Holliday park.
Jan. 10: Responded to a 75-year-old woman with nausea and vomiting.
Jan. 10: Responded to a 75-year-old woman with nausea and difficulty breathing on South Johnson Avenue.
Jan. 11: Dispatched for a woman having seizures on Franks Creek Road.
Jan. 12: Called for a 65-year-old man that fell and hurt his ribs.
• John Day fire
Jan. 11: Responded to an electrical fire on Northwest Bridge Street.
• Dayville fire
Jan. 9: Along with John Day Ambulance, called for a 91-year-old man who needed an airlift.
