Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Justin L. Teeman, 28, Burns, pleaded guilty Nov. 29 to driving under the influence of intoxicants and misdemeanor fourth-degree assault committed on Aug. 9. He was sentenced to 45 days jail, 24 months probation, 80 hours community service and $2,455 in fines and fees. His driver’s license was suspended for one year, and he was ordered to install an ignition interlock on any vehicle he drives. Charges of reckless driving while endangering another person and reckless driving were dismissed.
Joyce A. Officer, 65, John Day, pleaded guilty Jan. 10 to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault committed on Oct. 19. She was sentenced to 120 hours jail, 18 months probation, 20 hours community service and $200 in fines and fees.
Mitchell D. Long, 48, John Day, pleaded guilty Jan. 10 to misdemeanor failure to report as a sex offender committed on Nov. 19. He was sentenced to 12 months probation, 10 hours community service and a $100 fine.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of Jan. 9:
Concealed handgun licenses: 7
Average inmates: 14
Bookings: 8
Releases: 7
Arrests: 0
Citations: 4
Fingerprints: 2
Civil papers: 20
Warrants processed: 5
Asst./welfare check: 0
Search and rescue: 0
Jan. 4: Two juveniles in Prairie City were cited for second-degree criminal trespass.
Jan. 7: Shannon Bradley, 49, Dayville, was cited for driving with a suspended license and warned for driving with no insurance.
Jan. 8: Lauren Lindahl, 23, Huntington Beach, California, was cited for violation of basic rule, 60/30 zone.
Justice Court
• Violation of basic rule: Christie L. Hanson, 44, Milwaukie, Dec. 8, 71/55 zone, fined $165; Ramona A. Webb, 38, Baker City, Dec. 22, 78/55 zone, fined $165.
• Exceeding speed limit: Angel M. Almanza, 66, Fairview, Dec. 30, 56/30 zone, fined $265; Galen G. Tracy, 24, Bend, Jan. 4, 51/35 zone, fined $165; Barbara J. Lawson, 56, Jamieson, Dec. 13, 50/30 zone, fined $165; Chance J. Fleetwood, 20, Mt. Vernon, Nov. 6, 80/65 zone, fined $265; Charles C. Paulson, 41, John Day, Nov. 1, 75/65 zone, fined $100; Maureen V. Hoodie, 51, Burns, Dec. 28, 50/30 zone, fined $165.
• Driving uninsured: Tylor J. Gifford, 24, John Day, Dec. 16, fined $265; Quinten H. King, 22, Prairie City, Dec. 20, fined $265.
• Driving while suspended: Tylor J. Gifford, 24, John Day, Dec. 16, fined $440; Quinten H. King, 22, Prairie City, Dec. 20, fined $440.
• Failure to obey traffic control device: Quinten H. King, 22, Prairie City, Dec. 20, fined $265.
• Failure to renew registration: Quinten H. King, 22, Prairie City, Dec. 20, fined $115.
• Operating with a nonstandard light: Greg L. Whatley, 32, John Day, Dec. 17, fined $100.
• Failure to install ignition interlock device: Quinten H. King, 22, Prairie City, Dec. 20, fined $440.
• Exceeding permitted weight limit: Kyle Lovell, 56, Prairie City, Dec. 10, fined $300; Chad A. Gassner, 32, Baker City, Dec. 13, fined $150.
• Failure to drive within lane: Jacob I. Light, 28, Baker City, Nov. 16, fined $225.
• Illegal alteration of license plates: Tylor J. Gifford, 24, John Day, Dec. 16, fined $265.
• Failure to yield before entering: Virginia D. Harris, 71, Mt. Vernon, Nov. 28, fined $200.
• Stephen P. Hancock, 43, Canyon City, pleaded guilty Jan. 9 to illegally cutting and transporting forest products. He was sentenced to 18 months probation, 30 hours community service and $375 in fines and fees.
• Danny L. DuPriest, 51, Mt. Vernon, pleaded guilty Jan. 10 to third-degree theft. He was sentenced to 120 hours jail, 18 months probation, 30 hours community service and $220 in fines, fees and restitution. Charges of third-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespassing were dismissed.
• Ryan G. Chapman, 44, John Day, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree theft. He was sentenced to 240 hours jail, 18 months probation, 30 hours community service and $690 in fines, fees and restitution.
Oregon State Police
Jan. 7: Investigated a noninjury crash on Highway 26 near Bear Creek Road. The vehicle slid off the highway down a steep embankment into a barbed wire fence.
Jan. 9: Investigated reports of a possible predator attack on a bull, two missing bulls and an injured horse near Ritter.
Jan. 10: Following a traffic stop on Highway 395 in Mt. Vernon, Gerald L. Mack, 53, Prineville, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants. His blood alcohol content was allegedly 0.12 percent.
Jan. 12: Responded to Highway 26 east of Dayville after a woman called to turn herself in. Lula J. Satterfield, 24, Crescent City, California, was arrested on a probation violation from Del Norte County, California.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 176 calls during the week of Jan. 7-13, including:
• John Day Police Department
Jan. 7: Responded to a business on Northeast First Street in John Day for a criminal mischief report.
Jan. 7: Received a report of a phone scam in John Day.
Jan. 8: Responded to Ford Road in John Day for an unwanted person.
Jan. 9: Dispatched to North Canyon Boulevard for a report of a deer on the hood of a vehicle.
Jan. 9: Responded to Ford Road for a noninjury crash.
Jan. 9: Dispatched to a restaurant on Main Street in John Day for an unwanted person.
Jan. 11: Took a report of suspicious circumstances on Northwest Canton Street in John Day.
Jan. 12: Advised of possible shots fired near a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day.
Jan. 12: Following a traffic stop on West Main Street in John Day, Bobby Lee, 41, John Day, was cited for driving with a suspended license.
Jan. 13: Following a traffic stop on Highway 26 west of John Day, Andria L. Kelley, 24, Mt. Vernon, was cited for driving without insurance.
Jan. 13: Advised of a shoplifter at a grocery store in John Day.
• Oregon State Police
Jan. 7: Advised of a cow on Highway 26 near Moon Creek Road.
Jan. 7: Received a report of suspicious circumstances on Pine Creek Road east of John Day.
Jan. 11: Advised of a man lying in the middle of Highway 26 near Moon Creek Road.
Jan. 11: Received a 911 call about suspicious circumstances on Northwest Third Street in John Day.
Jan. 12: Advised of suspicious circumstances on Highway 26 near Fields Creek Road.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 7: Advised of a theft on Highway 26 west of John Day.
Jan. 7: Received a report of a noninjury crash on Highway 395 near Starr Ridge.
Jan. 7: Advised of a restraining order violation on North Johnson Avenue in Prairie City.
Jan. 8: Received a report of an unwanted person on Lower Yard Road in John Day.
Jan. 8: Advised of a suspicious vehicle in Mt. Vernon.
Jan. 8: Received a report of a juvenile problem on North Street in Monument.
Jan. 8: Advised of a suicidal person in the Laycock Creek area.
Jan. 10: Received a report of littering on Little Canyon Mountain.
Jan. 10: Advised of trespassing on Lower Yard Road in John Day.
Jan. 10: Received a report of disorderly conduct on South Humbolt Street in Canyon City.
Jan. 10: Advised of a suspicious vehicle on Forest Service Road 1620.
Jan. 10: Received a report of disorderly conduct at Blue Mountain Lodge Motel in Mt. Vernon.
Jan. 10: Advised of a theft on East Main Street in John Day.
Jan. 11: Received a report of a cougar sighted on North Johnson Avenue in Prairie City.
Jan. 11: Advised of harassment on South McCallum Street in Prairie City.
Jan. 12: Following a traffic stop on West Main Street in John Day, Jeffrey E. Shaffer, 56, Boise, Idaho, was cited for expired tags.
Jan. 12: Advised of an assault on Moon Creek Lane in Mt. Vernon.
• John Day ambulance
Jan. 7: Responded to Highway 26 and Bear Creek for a noninjury crash.
Jan. 8: Dispatched to Scenic Drive North in Canyon City for a 74-year-old man.
Jan. 8: Responded to a senior home in John Day for a 91-year-old woman.
Jan. 8: Dispatched to Scenic Drive North in Canyon City for an elderly man with a breathing problem.
Jan. 9: Responded to North Johnson Avenue in Prairie City for a woman in labor.
Jan. 9: Dispatched to East Sixth Street in John Day for a man.
Jan. 9: Responded to a senior home in John Day for an 87-year-old man.
Jan. 9: Received a 911 call from a senior home in John Day.
Jan. 11: Transferred a patient to the airport in John Day.
Jan. 11: Transferred a patient to the airport in John Day.
Jan. 12: Dispatched to River Lane in John Day for an elderly woman who collapsed.
Jan. 12: Responded to a senior home in John Day for a woman with stomach pain.
Jan. 12: Transported a patient from a senior home in John Day.
Jan. 12: Received a 911 call from East Main Street in John Day.
Jan. 13: Transported a patient to the airport in John Day.
• Prairie City fire
Jan. 12: Responded to a grass fire on West 13th Street in Prairie City.
• John Day fire
Jan. 13: Responded to Northeast Dayton Street in John Day for a report of an electrical fire.
