Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Christopher S. Compton, 49, pleaded guilty June 25 to a count of driving under the influence of intoxicants committed on April 1. He was sentenced to serve 48 hours in jail, 24 months of bench probation and pay $2,255 in fines and an intoxication conviction fee.
Brian L. Gregg, 27, pleaded guilty Aug. 17, 2018, to a count of driving under the influence of intoxicants committed on June 24, 2018. According to information filed in court by District Attorney Jim Carpenter, Gregg failed to obtain an evaluation and complete the recommended treatment as required. The diversion agreement was revoked June 29, and the DUII conviction was entered on the record. Gregg’s license was suspended for a year, and he was sentenced to 24 months of bench probation and ordered to pay a $2,000 intoxication conviction fee.
A count of harassment constituting domestic violence against Keith B. Landon, allegedly committed on March 8, was dismissed on June 25 based on a motion by Carpenter because it was in the best interest of justice and a lack of resources.
A count of harassment constituting domestic violence against Amy B. Brey, allegedly committed on March 8, was dismissed on June 25 based on a motion by Carpenter because it was in the best interest of justice and a lack of resources.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of June 24:
Concealed handgun licenses: 7
Average inmates: 11
Bookings: 15
Releases: 14
Arrests: 1
Citations: 1
Fingerprints: 4
Civil papers: 27
Warrants processed: 6
Assistance/Welfare check: 0
Search and Rescue: 1
Theresa Briney, 65, of Canyon City was cited for keeping a dog as a public nuisance.
Oregon State Police
June 26: OSP responded to the report of a hit and run near milepost 73 on Highway 395B. The suspect’s vehicle was located and stopped near milepost 119 on Highway 395B. The driver, David M. Curtis, 69, consented to field sobriety tests and performed poorly. He was arrested and taken to the Grant County Jail where he was lodged for DUII, reckless driving, and failure to perform the duties of a driver. The suspect’s vehicle was towed by Doug’s Motor Vehicle Repair to their lot, the suspect’s dog was taken to the John Day Veterinary Clinic.
June 27: OSP stopped a Ram pickup on Highway 26 near milepost 161 for several traffic violations. On contact, the driver, Shaun P. Yuhas, 35, Springfield, Utah, had glassy, bloodshot eyes. There was a slight odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the vehicle. The driver admitted to drinking two or three beers. The driver initially refused field sobriety tests, then did field sobriety tests after being read the Rohr’s admonishment. During field sobriety tests, OSP noted several indicators of impairment. OSP arrested the driver for DUII. OSP secured the driver’s pickup and left it at the scene. OSP transported the male to the Grant County Jail where he refused to take a breath test. OSP obtained a search warrant for a sample of the driver’s breath or blood. Under the warrant, the driver submitted to a breath test, which indicated a blood alcohol result of 0.07%, over three and a half hours after he was stopped. OSP issued the driver citations for DUII-Alcohol, speeding 43/25 zone and refusing to take a breath test. OSP lodged the driver at the jail for DUII.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 181 calls during the week of June 22-28, including:
• John Day Police Department
June 22: Received a report of assault on the Third Street Extension.
June 22: Dispatched to a report of a possible break in on East Main Street.
June 22: Responded to a report of assault at a business on South Canyon Boulevard.
June 22: Responded to a report of a burglary in progress on Southwest Brent Drive.
June 23: Responded for a commercial burglary alarm on West Main Street.
June 23: David McNeil of John Day was arrested.
June 23: Arrested Kevin Chamberlain, 29, on a statewide felony warrant.
June 24: Arrested Kevin Mason, 26 of Eugene on a warrant out of Arizona.
• Oregon State Police
June 17: Advised of cows on the road on Highway 26 near milepost 138.
June 26: Received a report of a hit and run on Highway 395 North.
June 28: Dispatched for a report of a hit and run with vehicle damage on Highway 26.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
June 22: Along with OSP, dispatched to a report of an impaired driver on Highway 395C near milepost 5.5.
June 23: Received a report of criminal mischief on North McHaley Street.
June 24: Received a report of theft on A Avenue.
June 25: Received a report of fraud in John Day.
June 25: Received a report of a felon in possession of a weapon in John Day.
June 26: Received a report of theft on South Bridge Street.
June 26: Received a report of theft on Southwest Kilbourne.
June 26: Received a report of theft on South Bridge Street.
June 26: Received a report of theft on West 12th Street.
June 26: Received a report of theft on 12th Street.
June 26: Received a report of theft on South McHaley Street.
June 26: Received a report of theft on West Sixth Street.
June 28: Received a report of theft on North McHaley Street.
• John Day ambulance
June 26: Responded for a woman with pain in her left arm on Highway 26.
June 28: Along with OSP, Monument fire, Monument ambulance, GCSO and Park Service law enforcement, responded for a rollover crash near Kimberly. One patient was airlifted.
June 28: Responded to a man who passed out in front of his home on Dayton Street.
• Monument ambulance
June 26: Along with John Day ambulance and Monument fire, responded to a report of a 60-year-old woman with difficulty breathing on Highway 402.
