Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Oregon State Police
June 21
8:10 p.m.: Trooper stopped a white Chevrolet Express van for speeding on Highway 395 South in Canyon City and determined the driver showed signs of impairment. Michael Robert Ray Jackson, 60, of Gig Harbor, Washington, was arrested for driving under the influence. His blood alcohol level reportedly measured 0.11%.
July 1
12:27 a.m.: Trooper responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near milepost 167 and found a Volkswagen Jetta that had run off the road. The driver had left the scene. Trooper determined the driver had been traveling east at about 70 mph when she lost control of the vehicle while looking at a text message on her cellphone. The car went into a slide, hit a fog marker, then went through a barbed-wire fence and into a pasture. a Passing motorist pulled the car out of the field and onto the shoulder, but it was undriveable. The driver, Rachel C. McNeal, 27, of Prairie City, was contacted at her residence and cited for reckless driving, failure to perform the duties of a driver in an accident with property damage, open container and driving while using an electronic device. The car was towed from the scene.
8:30 p.m.: While patrolling Magone Lake, trooper contacted a group of young men who were fishing, drinking alcohol and had an illegal fire. Three of the young men were cited for minor in possession of alcohol. One man was cited and released on a Baker County warrant for failure to comply and littering within 100 yards of a waterway. One man was cited for fishing without a license. The men returned to the campsite to clean it up and completely extinguish their fire. Multiple warnings were issued for reckless burning, and one individual was warned for furnishing the alcohol.
9:54 p.m.: Trooper stopped a Ford F-150 pickup for multiple traffic violations on Highway 26 near milepost 144. Trooper observed signs of impairment and arrested the driver, Luke Micah Johnson, 45, of Dayville, for driving under the influence. Johnson initially refused a breath test, but after a warrant was obtained gave a breath sample that reportedly showed a blood alcohol level of 0.20%.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending July 6:
Concealed handgun licenses: 4
Average inmates: 12
Bookings: 6
Releases: 4
Arrests: 4
Citations: 2
Fingerprints: 4
Civil papers: 14
Warrants processed: 4
Assist/welfare check: 1
Search and rescue: 1
Justice Court
The Grant County Justice Court reported the following activity for the week ending July 6:
Traffic citations filed: 18
Violations filed: 3
Fish & game violations: 1
Small claims filed: 0
Cases on probation: 34
Hearings held: 4
Driver's license suspensions: 5
Warrants issued: 0
Violation of the basic rule: Mitch Wayburn Griffith, 32, Condon, June 4, 64/45 zone, fined $165; Christopher Joel Wray, 36, Coos Bay, June 22, 75/55 zone, fined $165; James K. Brusse, 55, Gig harbor, Washington, June 15, 79/55 zone, fined $265; Crysta Sara Wise, 25, Mt. Vernon, June 20, 78/55 zone, fined $265; Michael Allen Cowan, 50, Baker City, June 18, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Kristin Kay Kelly, 30, Ontario, June 13, 50/35 zone, fined $165; Christina Denton Ritner, 44, Kimberly, June 24, 77/55 zone, fined $200.
Exceeding the speed limit: Patrick S. Clewis, 56, Rochester, Washington, June 13, 83/65 zone, fined $265; David Allen Strange, 26, Weiser, Idaho, May 29, 57/30 zone, fined $265; juvenile, 16, John Day, June 5, 75/65 zone, fined $165; Connor Ryan O'Guinn, 28, Libby, Montana, June 20, 50/30 zone, fined $165; Lisa Lynn Yamaoka, 49, Mocksville, North Carolina, June 22, 44/30 zone, fined $165; Robert Stephen Winter, 55, Mill Creek, Washington, June 26, 56/30 zone, fined $265; Christy Theresa Flores, 22, Prairie City, June 13, 84/65 zone, fined $265; Nicole Codi Bara, 41, Lakewood, Colorado, June 9, 76/55 zone, fined $265; Madeline Clara Nilsson, 31, La Grande, June 16, 74/65 zone, fined $165.
Driving while suspended or revoked: James Michael Jones, 23, John Day, June 1, fined $440; Anthony Marco Romero Sr., 27, Burns, June 6, fined $440.
Driving uninsured: James Michael Jones, 23, John Day, June 1, fined $265; Mateo Isidoro Gastelum, 20, Gresham, June 5, fined $265.
Carrying a child outside a vehicle: Nicole Codi Bara, 41, Lakewood, Colorado, June 9, fined $265.
Failure to properly secure a child: Nicole Codi Bara, 41, Lakewood, Colorado, June 9, fined $115.
Failure to register a vehicle: Mateo Isidoro Gastelum, 20, Gresham, June 5, fined $115.
Minor in possession of alcohol: Jesse Moline Brodrick, 20, Portland, July 1, fined $265.
Fishing without a license: Christian C. Olson, 21, Waukesha, Wisconsin, July 1, fined $340.
Dispatch
Grant County dispatch worked 134 calls during the week ending July 6, including:
• Oregon State Police
June 30
4:54 p.m.: Advised of disabled vehicle in Picture Gorge.
July 1
9:03 p.m.: Advised of cattle on Highway 26 near milepost 143.
• Grant County Sheriff
June 29
5:52 p.m.: Responded to a single-vehicle crash and fire with no injuries on Highway 395 North near milepost 77B. A recreational vehicle was destroyed by fire after a crash. Oregon State Police, Oregon Department of Transportation and John Day Ambulance also responded.
June 30
8:48 a.m.: Responded to Strawberry Road near Prairie City for a non-injury accident.
10:11 a.m.: Responded to East Main Street, Mt. Vernon, for an animal neglect complaint. Unfounded.
11:56 a.m.: Responded to Chester's Market, John Day, for a driving complaint.
8:02 p.m.: Responded to South Washington Street, Canyon City, for a burglary report.
8:07 p.m.: Responded to a location near Seneca to dispatch a deer at request of Oregon State Police.
July 1
11:33 a.m.: Responded to Highway 26 near milepost 160 for a disabled vehicle.
11:53 a.m.: Responded to South Canyon Boulevard, John Day, for a commercial burglary alarm at the Grant County Education Service District office.
1:19 p.m.: Responded to Boot Hill Cemetery, Canyon City, for a parking complaint.
2:19 p.m.: Responded to Chester's Market, John Day, for a harassment complaint.
3:31: Responded to Dugout Lane, John Day, for an identity theft complaint.
5:59 p.m.: Responded to Highway 395 North and Highway 26, Mt. Vernon, for a harassment complaint.
6:04 p.m.: Traffic stop, Highway 26 near milepost 152. Vehicle occupants were escorted to Blue Mountain Hospital, John Day.
7:17 p.m.: Responded to Highway 26 near West Bench Road, John Day, for an assault report.
10:54 p.m.: Responded to Meadowbrook Apartments, John Day, for a report of a domestic dispute.
11:11 p.m.: Responded to Dollar General, John Day, for a suspicious vehicle.
11:33: Responded to Patterson Bridge Road, John Day, for a suspicious person.
July 2
1 a.m.: Responded to East Main Street, John Day, for a domestic dispute.
5:08 a.m.: Responded to Northwest Seventh Avenue, John Day, for a burglar alarm.
7:59 a.m.: Responded to West Bench Road, John Day, for a protective order violation.
12:05 p.m.: Responded to Orchard View Road, Kimberly, for a trespassing complaint.
3:10 p.m.: Traffic stop, Highway 26 near milepost 142. A 17-year-old Oregon City resident was cited for violation of the basic rule (83/55 zone).
5:54 p.m.: Responded to Council Drive, Mt. Vernon, for a report of elder abuse.
6:28 p.m.: Responded to Les Schwab, John Day, for a burglar alarm.
7:04 p.m.: Responded to North Cozart Avenue, Prairie City, for an unattended death.
July 3
6:34 p.m.: Responded to Riverside Mobile Home Park, John Day, for a domestic altercation.
8 p.m.: Responded to Canyon Creek Lane, Canyon City, for a fraud complaint.
11:02 p.m.: Traffic stop, Highway 395 South near milepost 3. Driver warned for failure to signal.
July 4
4:59 p.m.: Traffic stop, Highway 26 near milepost 155. Driver warned for speeding.
5:03 p.m.: Traffic stop, South Canyon Boulevard at Southwest Fourth Avenue, John Day. Driver warned for failure to yield.
6:48 p.m.: Responded to Meadowbrook Apartments, John Day, for custodial interference.
July 5
9:27 a.m.: Responded to Patterson Drive, Canyon City, for a domestic dispute. Jared J. Baker, 27, was arrested on charges of fourth-degree assault, strangulation and menacing.
8:02 p.m.: Responded to Luce Creek. A member of the public was given a courtesy ride.
8:48 p.m.: Responded to Hillcrest Drive, John Day, for a welfare check.
July 6
8:13 a.m.: Responded to Northeast Dayton Street, John Day, for a burglary complaint.
8:54 a.m.: Responded to East Main Street, John Day, for a criminal mischief complaint.
9:15 a.m.: Responded to Ingle Street, Mt. Vernon, for reports of a man yelling and brandishing brass knuckles. Chance Jospeh Fleetwood, 23, was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of an explosive device and other charges.
10:30 a.m.: Responded to Chester's Market for a shoplifting complaint. That complaint was unfounded. However, Austen James Titus, 29, of Baker City was cited and released on a Baker County warrant.
12:37 p.m.: Responded to Southwest Brent Drive, John Day, for a trespassing complaint.
1:43 p.m.: Responded to Chester's Market, John Day, for a shoplifting complaint.
• John Day Ambulance
June 30
7:18 a.m.: Dispatched to Riverside Mobile Home Park for an unattended death. Grant County Sheriff's Office and Grant County medical examiner also responded.
12:18 p.m.: Dispatched to Northwest Seventh Avenue for an 86-year-old female who activated a medical alarm.
11:29 p.m.: Patient transfer at the airport.
July 1
1:49 p.m.: Dispatched to Chester's Market for a 92-year-old female who fell and injured her head.
July 2
7:12 a.m.: Dispatched to Riverside Mobile Home Park for a 90-year-old male with extreme back pain.
11:48 a.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for a 99-year-old female with a nosebleed.
July 3
12:37 a.m.: Dispatched to Riverside Mobile Home Park. Patient transported to Blue Mountain Hospital.
11:45 a.m.: Dispatched to Highway 26 west of John Day for a 26-year-old female with asthma-related breathing difficulties.
July 4
7:09 a.m.: Dispatched to Riverside Mobile Home Park for a patient transport.
1:37 p.m.: Dispatched to South Canyon Boulevard for a medical alarm.
July 6
9:42 a.m.: Dispatched to Blue Mountain Care Center, Prairie City, for an 84-year-old male with a possible stroke.
10:57 a.m.: Patient transported from Blue Mountain Care Center to Blue Mountain Hospital.
• Seneca Ambulance
July 6
12:33 p.m.: Dispatched to Izee-Paulina Highway for a 74-year-old male with a urinary tract issue.
• Mt. Vernon Fire
June 30
6:50 a.m.: Responded to a grill fire at the Silver Spur Cafe. Grant County Sheriff's Office also responded.
