Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Aaron M. Roseberry was found not guilty by a jury June 22 on a count of harassment constituting domestic violence allegedly committed June 12, 2020. In the judgment of acquittal, Circuit Court Judge Lung S. Hung ordered security posted in the amount of $5,500 be returned.
Brandie B. Woodward, 45, of Long Creek pleaded guilty July 9 to two counts of possession of methamphetamine committed on Jan. 19, 2017. She was sentenced to 10 days in jail, 18 months of supervised probation and 240 hours of community service. She was fined $400 and ordered to pay $100 in attorney fees. A charge of failure to appear was dismissed based on a motion by Grant County District Attorney Jim Carpenter stating plea negotiations in multiple cases warrant the matter being dismissed.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the weeks ending June 30 and July 7:
Concealed handgun licenses: 6, 6
Average inmates: 9, 9
Bookings: 6, 11
Releases: 10, 10
Arrests: 0, 2
Citations: 3, 3
Fingerprints: 7, 1
Civil papers: 13, 4
Warrants processed: 11, 3
Assistance/Welfare check: 1, 0
Search and Rescue: 1, 0
June 28: Cited Charles Brown, 62, Baker City, for speeding, 87/65 zone.
June 28: Cited Beula Bullard, 99, Mt. Vernon, for speeding, 54/30 zone.
June 30: Cited John Dippold, 18, Imbler, for speeding, 81/55 zone.
July 7: Cited David Kodesh, 26, John Day, for failure to obey a traffic control device.
July 7: Cited Jacob Gonzales, 35, Prineville, for speeding, 50/30 zone.
July 7: Cited Kevin Lewis, 36, Spokane, Washington, for speeding, 81/65 zone.
Oregon State Police
July 4: A trooper responded to a single-vehicle crash near milepost 165 on Highway 26. Investigation revealed a vehicle was eastbound and went of the westbound shoulder when attempting to pass a turning hay truck. The vehicles did not hit each other. The driver was transported to the hospital for evaluation of injuries.
July 5: A trooper contacted a registered sex offender on West Main Street in John Day. Travis J. Freniere, 34, of John Day was out of compliance on sex offender registration for failing to report a change of address. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to Grant County Jail.
July 5: A trooper issued Brett A. Nelson, 58, Mt. Vernon, a citation in lieu of custody for a cite and release warrant for a probation violation out of Josephine County.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch responded to 148 calls for service during the week of July 5-11, including:
• John Day Police Department
July 5: Somer Robinson, 32, Dayville, was arrested on a Grant County warrant.
July 6: Arrested Timothy Edwards Jr., 29, John Day, for assault.
July 6: Arrested Christopher R. Woodell, 37, John Day, for assault and disorderly conduct.
July 9: Responded to a burglary on Northwest Second Avenue.
July 9: Responded to an unattended death on West Main Street.
July 11: Responded to a domestic dispute on West Main Street.
July 11: Arrested Jeremiah J. Alsop, 51, John Day, on a Grant County warrant.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
July 6: Fraud was reported on Picnic Creek Road.
July 8: An unattended death was reported on South Bridge Street.
July 8: Theft was reported on Patterson Road.
July 9: Cited Mantas M. Enrique, 33, Gainsville, Florida, for speeding, 53/30 zone.
July 11: Arrested Melinda Moss, 42, Mt. Vernon, on a Grant County warrant.
• Oregon State Police
July 11: Arrested Olle L. Starnes, 51, John Day, on a Grant County warrant.
• John Day ambulance
July 5: Responded with Prairie City ambulance for a woman with difficulty breathing on North McHaley Avenue.
July 6: Dispatched for a woman possibly not breathing on Hall Avenue.
July 9: Dispatched with Seneca ambulance for a 71-year-old man who had fallen.
July 9: Dispatched for a 69-year-old man not feeling well on Northwest Third Avenue.
July 10: Responded for a man who collapsed on Third Avenue.
July 10: Responded for a woman who was unconscious behind a business on Main Street.
July 11: Responded for an unconscious woman on West Bench Road.
• John Day fire
July 9: Responded to a report of a hay trailer on fire on Highway 395 near milepost 5.5.
• Prairie City fire
July 7: Responded to a fire on North Cozart Avenue.
• Mt. Vernon fire
July 8: Responded to a pole on fire on Highway 26 near milepost 144.
• U.S. Forest Service
July 8: Received a report of a fire on Rainbow Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.