Grant County Circuit Court
A count of harassment constituting domestic violence against Angeline I. Smith, allegedly committed March 31, was dismissed on July 9 based on a motion by Grant County District Attorney Jim Carpenter because of a lack of state resources due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jared J. Baker, 25, pleaded guilty July 9 to a count of menacing constituting domestic violence and a count of harassment constituting domestic violence committed on June 2. He was sentenced to serve 50 days in jail, 36 months of bench probation, 60 hours of community service and pay $200 in fines and bench probation fees.
Darron L. Huskey, 52, pleaded guilty on June 11 for a count of forgery in the first degree committed on March 23. He was sentenced to serve 10 days in jail, 18 months of bench probation, serve 30 hours of community service and pay a $100 fine in bench probation fees.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of July 8:
Concealed handgun licenses: 7
Average inmates: 9
Bookings: 7
Releases: 10
Arrests: 0
Citations: 2
Fingerprints: 1
Civil papers: 20
Warrants processed: 2
Assistance/Welfare check: 1
Search and Rescue: 0
George Brown, 45, of Mt. Vernon was cited for second-degree criminal mischief.
Carl Kalteich, 75, of Dayville was cited for violation of the basic rule, 74/55 zone.
Grant County Justice Court
Violation of the basic rule: Jose Drramona-Borrachan, 29, Shelton, Washington, May 30, 76/55 zone, fined $165; Christopher R. Spaniel, 27, Portland, May 8, 74/55 zone, fined $165; Matthew G. Hubeny, 35, Prineville, June 4, 75/55 zone, fined $100.
Failure to drive within lane: David G. Durfey, 51, Ukiah, May 6, fined $225.
Shelby M. Long was convicted of second-degree disorderly conduct after a plea of no contest. The defendant was ordered to pay a fine of $440.
Oregon State Police
July 8: OSP received a complaint from the supervisor of the Oregon Department of Transportation at the Austin Section. Several incidents were reported of a subject in a black Mercedes car, traveling at high speeds and routinely passing, in marked no passing zones. Several ODOT employees reported several different incidents that occurred on June 7. The vehicle was observed northbound in the early morning hours and later in the day when the vehicle traveled back through the Austin section traveling back towards the John Day Valley. Two citizen citations were filled out for Matthew E. Sagaser, 36, of John Day, who was the driver that was identified. The citations are being forwarded to the Grant County Justice Court.
July 10: OSP stopped a vehicle that swerved into their lane near milepost 165 on Highway 26. The driver exhibited signs of impairment and consented to standardized field sobriety tests. The driver performed poorly on the test and was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. The driver submitted a breath test with a result of 0% blood alcohol concentration level. A drug recognition expert exam was administered, and Ricky D. Weickum, 22, of John Day was booked for driving under the influence of cannabis.
July 11: OSP stopped a vehicle on Highway 395C near milepost 7 for driving northbound in the southbound lane of travel. On contact, the driver, Jamey A. Mackebon, 41, Seattle, Washington, displayed signs of impairment consistent with a controlled substance. Mackebon consented to field sobriety tests where he displayed further indicators of impairment. At the conclusion of field sobriety tests, the driver handed OSP a plastic baggie that contained suspected methamphetamine. OSP arrested the driver for DUII and possession of methamphetamine. Frontier Towing responded and towed the vehicle. OSP transported the driver to the Grant County Jail where he provided a BAC sample of 0%. The driver refused to participate in a DRE evaluation. The driver refused to provide a urine sample under implied consent. OSP obtained a search warrant for a urine sample, which the driver then provided. The driver is a convicted felon. OSP issued the driver citations for unlawful possession of methamphetamine, DUI of controlled substance and violation citations for failure to drive within lane and refuse to take a test for intoxicants. OSP lodged the driver at the jail for unlawful possession of methamphetamine and DUI of controlled substance.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 165 calls during the week of July 6-12, including:
• John Day Police Department
July 6: Cited Steven M. Warrington, 30, of John Day for driving while suspended and driving uninsured.
July 7: Received a report of juveniles throwing rocks at another juvenile on West Main Street.
July 8: Travis Freniere, 33, of John Day was cited for driving while suspended and no insurance.
July 8: Received a report of a noninjury crash near a business on West Main Street. Britt Wilcox, 25, of John Day was cited for no insurance.
July 11: Responded to a report of possible shots fired on West Main Street.
July 11: Received a report of theft on Southwest Bridge Street.
July 12: Two citations were given to Steven M. Warrington, 30, of John Day.
• Oregon State Police
July 4: Advised of cattle on the roadway on Highway 26 near milepost 137.
July 9: Dispatch was advised of horses on the roadway on Highway 26 near milepost 159. A landowner was contacted and said they would catch them.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
July 6: A livestock owner was advised of cattle creating a hazard on the roadway on Highway 26 near Dayville.
July 6: Received a report of animal abuse on North Johnson Avenue.
July 7: Received a report of fraud in Canyon City.
July 7: Received a report of criminal mischief on Highway 26.
July 8: Received a report of burglary on Ford Road.
July 8: Received a report of criminal mischief in Granite.
July 9: Received a report of an injury crash near Marysville.
July 11: Received a report of theft on 11th Street.
July 12: Received a report of a fatal motor vehicle accident on Milton Street.
• John Day ambulance
July 8: Responded for a 19-year-old woman who was having an allergic reaction on South Washington Street.
July 8: Dispatched for a 91-year-old woman with difficulty breathing on Harper Creek Road.
• Prairie City ambulance
July 11: Along with John Day ambulance, dispatched for an ATV injury crash at Dixie Creek.
• Prairie City fire
July 12: Along with GCSO, responded for a United States Forest Service fire in Prairie City that was threatening structures on Forest Road 13.
