Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending July 13:
Concealed handgun licenses: 12
Average inmates: 13
Bookings: 7
Releases: 5
Arrests: 4
Citations: 1
Fingerprints: 8
Civil papers: 7
Warrants processed: 6
Assist/welfare check: 0
Search and rescue: 0
Justice Court
The Grant County Justice Court reported the following activity for the week ending July 13:
Traffic citations filed: 13
Hearings held: 12
Driver's license suspensions: 6
Cases on probation: 34
Violation of the basic rule: Michael Charles McLaughlin, 57, Meridian, Idaho, June 6, 70/55 zone, fined $165; Jerry Dean Flegel, 72, Prineville, June 22, 81/55 zone, fined $265.
Exceeding the speed limit: Andrew E. Long, 58, pacific City, June 11, 52/30 zone, fined $265; Ricky Joe Brown, 25, Fresno, California, June 7, 57/35 zone, fined $225.
Driving while suspended or revoked: Thomas Richard Taylor, 55, Canyon City, April 9, fined $440; Brad Lee Hartwick, 45, John Day, June 29, fined $440.
Driving uninsured: Thomas Richard Taylor, 55, Canyon City, April 9, fined $265; Brad Lee Hartwick, 45, John Day, June 29, fined $265.
Minor in possession of alcohol: Ethan Hayes Walhood, 19, Los Angeles, July 1, fined $265.
Maintaining a dog as a public nuisance: Joshua Haskins, 38, Prairie City, June 11, fined $265.
Dispatch
Grant County dispatch worked 138 calls during the week ending July 13, including:
• Oregon State Police
July 11
7:19 a.m.: Advised of a non-injury accident involving a vehicle and a deer on Highway 26 near milepost 169.
6:34 p.m.: Advised of a driving complaint on Highway 26 near Widows Creek.
July 12
12:26 a.m.: Advised of a driving complaint on Highway 26 near the Sinclair station, John Day.
• Grant County Sheriff
July 6
8:03 p.m.: Responded to Cottonwood Street in Mt. Vernon with Oregon State Police to serve a search warrant.
July 7
10:30 a.m.: Received a call for theft of services from Chevron gas station, Mt. Vernon.
12:21 p.m.: Responded to Blue Mountain Hospital, John Day, for a report of criminal mischief.
4:08 p.m.: Responded to East Second Street, Long Creek, with assistance from Oregon State Police for a domestic dispute. Naomi Blanch Paluska, 34, Long Creek, was arrested for domestic assault.
4:29 p.m.: Responded to John Day Polaris for suspicious circumstances.
July 8
12:54 a.m.: Advised of loud kids on East 11th Street, Prairie City.
8:04 a.m.: Responded to Highway 395 South to dispatch a roadstruck deer.
10:36 a.m.: Responded to South Humbolt Street, Canyon City, for violation of a release agreement.
11:04 a.m.: Responded to Highway 26 west of John Day for a suspicious person.
11:09: Responded to John Day Golf Club for a suspicious person.
9:52 p.m.: Responded to Highway 26 west of Prairie City for a possible impaired driver. Driver was having an anxiety attack.
July 9
6:11 a.m.: Responded to Chuck's Little Diner, Prairie City, for a parking complaint.
12:18 p.m.: Responded to Riverside Mobile Home Park, John Day, for a civil issue.
4:48 p.m.: Received a trespassing complaint from the Grant County Fairgrounds, John Day.
July 10
10:02 a.m.: Traffic stop, Highway 26 at Picture Gorge. Driver warned for speeding.
10:42 a.m.: Met the Fallen Soldiers memorial torch motorcycle ride on Highway 26 at Picture Gorge and provided an escort for the riders through Grant County.
12:06 p.m.: Received a report of a fraud call from Juniper Ridge Acute Care Facility, John Day.
12:42 p.m.: Received a shoplifting report from Chester's Market, John Day.
1:03 p.m.: Responded to Highway 26 near milepost 178 to remove a road hazard.
5:05 p.m.: Responded to Riverside Mobile Home Park, John Day, for an animal complaint.
July 11
7:26 a.m.: Responded to Grant County Fairgrounds, John Day, for a trespassing complaint. Subject warned.
7:52 a.m.: Responded to Land Title Co., John Day, for a burglar alarm. False alarm.
11:55 a.m.: Responded to Chester's Market, John Day. Jacob Brown, 33, of Dayville arrested on a Grant County warrant.
3:01 p.m.: Responded to John Day City Hall. Destiny Burril arrested on a warrant for contempt of court.
4:11 p.m.: Responded to Grant County Fairgrounds, John Day. Elmer Ahrendsen, 40, arrested on a Grant County warrant.
6 p.m.: Responded to Chevron station, Mt. Vernon, for a driving complaint.
9:32 p.m.: Responded to Grant County Education Service District, John Day, for a suspicious person.
July 12
12:55 p.m.: Traffic stop, Highway 26 at Fields Creek Road. Driver warned for speeding.
5:37 p.m.: Responded with John Day Ambulance to Clyde Holliday State Park, Mt. Vernon, for a motor vehicle crash.
8:19 p.m.: Responded to Highway 26 in Mt. Vernon for a complaint of nuisance dogs.
10 p.m.: Advised of a mountain lion sighting near Maryville Road and Patterson Drive, Canyon City.
10:28: Advised of suspicious person at Lake Creek Youth Camp.
July 13
2:14 a.m.: Responded to Sunset Inn, John Day, for a domestic disturbance. Verbal only. Parties separated.
9:38 a.m.: Responded to North Main Street, Prairie City, for a criminal mischief complaint.
1:16 p.m.: Responded to Elkhorn Motel, John Day, for a person with mental health issues.
2:31 p.m.: Responded to Summit Prairie Road for a hit and run complaint.
4:26 p.m.: Traffic stop, Washington Street, Canyon City. Cace Wyatt Lewis, 18, Payette, Idaho, cited for speeding.
• John Day Ambulance
July 7
12:25 a.m.: Dispatched to South Canyon Boulevard for a medical alarm. No one home.
5:07 a.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for a 99-year-old-female with a bloody nose. Patient transported to Blue Mountain Hospital.
1:34 p.m.: Dispatched to South Canyon Boulevard for a 45-year-old female who pressed a medical alarm.
8:06 p.m.: Patient transport from the airport.
July 8
9:19 a.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for a 90-year-old female with a persistent migraine.
9:47 a.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for an 87-year-old male with a medical issue.
10:21 a.m.: Transported patient from Blue Mountain Hospital to Valley View Assisted Living.
July 9
2:38 p.m.: Dispatched to Dixie Creek Road for a 10-year-old male who had been hit in the head with a board that had a nail in it.
5:12 p.m.: Dispatched to Portal Lane, Canyon City, for an 85-year-old female with low fluids who was non-responsive.
3:30 p.m.: Dispatched to the Post Office for an unknown medical.
July 12
11:11 p.m.: Dispatched to Northeast Elm Street for a 71-year-old female who passed out and hit her head.
July 13
10:45 a.m.: Dispatched to Northeast Dayton Street for a 74-year-old female with chest pains.
3:26 p.m.: Patient transfer at the airport.
• U.S. Forest Service
July 13
3:59 a.m.: Fire reported at Graham Mountain at the northeast end of the Strawberry Mountain Wilderness Area.
• Prairie City Ambulance
July 13
2:32 p.m.: Dispatched to South Main Street for an 89-year-old male with a bleeding surgical scar. John Day Ambulance also responded.
• John Day Fire
July 10
10:13 a.m.: Assisted with the Fallen Soldiers memorial torch motorcycle ride.
