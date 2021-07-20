Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Debra M. Walker, 41, was found guilty by a jury July 13 for one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants on Feb. 17. Her driving privileges were suspended for one year. She was sentenced to 18 months of bench probation and 80 hours of community service. She was fined $2,000.
Single counts of harassment and resisting arrest against Karina Robinson allegedly committed Feb. 2 were dismissed July 13 based on a motion by Grant County District Attorney Jim Carpenter stating it is in the best interests of justice and the defendant left the area. Three counts of harassment allegedly committed in October 2020 were dismissed for the same reason.
A charge of violating a court’s protection order against Christian L. Claughton allegedly committed Nov. 27, 2019, was dismissed July 14 based on a motion by Carpenter that it is in the best interests of justice and not a good use of state resources.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending July 14:
Concealed handgun licenses: 2
Average inmates: 9
Bookings: 8
Releases: 7
Arrests: 2
Citations: 2
Fingerprints: 1
Civil papers: 2
Warrants processed: 5
Assistance/Welfare check: 1
Search and Rescue: 2
July 13: Cited Ryan Cook, 22, Prineville, for speeding, 85/55 zone, driving uninsured and operating a vehicle without driving privileges.
July 13: Cited Dustin Wright, 22, Mt. Vernon, for speeding, 75/55 zone, and driving uninsured.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch responded to 175 calls for service during the week of July 12-18, including:
• John Day Police Department
July 12: Responded to a theft complaint at Gardner Enterprises.
July 12: Ty Round, 41, of John Day was arrested at Hillcrest and Ferguson for violation of his probation.
July 14: Responded to a “suspicious note” at Chester’s Thriftway.
July 15: Responded to a dispute on West Main Street.
July 18: Cited Justin Briney, 37, of Canyon City for driving without an operator’s license and for driving without insurance.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
July 12: Responded to a theft complaint at Mabel’s Cafe.
July 12: Ryan Cook, 22, of Prineville was cited for driving without a valid license on Highway 26 near milepost 141.
July 15: Responded to a report of aggressive wolves on Wyllie Creek Road.
July 16: Responded to a report of shots fired on Lower Yard Road.
• Oregon State Police
July 11: Olle Starnes, 51, of John Day was arrested on a felony warrant for failing to register as a sex offender.
July 13: Nicole Popp, 38, of Sandy was cited for failing to drive within a lane after a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 395 near milepost 33.
July 15: Cited Wesly Burke, 27, of John Day for driving on a suspended license.
July 16: Arrested Theodore Formosa, 38, of John Day for misuse of 911.
• John Day ambulance
July 13: Responded with the Dayville Fire Department to a medical call on East Franklin.
July 14: Paged to West Main Street for a man with a possible heart attack.
July 15: Responded to a call for smoke inhalation on East Franklin.
July 15: Dispatched to a report of a man with possible heat exhaustion on West Main Street.
• Dayville Fire Department
July 15: Responded to a structure fire on East Franklin.
