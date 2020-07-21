Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Allen P. Evans, 48, pleaded guilty July 16 to a count of driving under the influence of intoxicants committed on July 12. His license was suspended for a year. He was sentenced to serve 48 hours in jail, 24 months of bench probation and pay $1,000 in fines.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of July 15:
Concealed handgun licenses: 10
Average inmates: 9
Bookings: 7
Releases: 3
Arrests: 1
Citations: 0
Fingerprints: 1
Civil papers: 7
Warrants processed: 3
Assistance/Welfare check: 0
Search and Rescue: 0
Oregon State Police
July 12: OSP responded to Highway 395B near milepost 102 to assist the Grant County Sheriff’s Office on a driving under the influence of intoxicants investigation. The deputy arrested the driver, Allen P. Evans, 48, for DUII. OSP transported him to the jail for the deputy. OSP administered the breath test, which indicated a blood alcohol concentration result of 0.09%. Evans was lodged for DUII.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 142 calls during the week of July 13-19, including:
• John Day Police Department
July 13: Steven M. Warrington, 30, of John Day was cited for driving while suspended on Screech Alley.
July 13: Adrian Couey, 35, of John Day was cited for driving while suspended, no insurance and failure to register.
July 14: Responded to a report of criminal mischief in progress at the mill corner.
July 15: Received a report of a subject huffing fumes in a parking lot on Northeast Dayton Street.
July 15: Steven M. Warrington, 30, of John Day was cited for a driving while suspended violation and no insurance on West Main Street.
July 16: Responded to a theft at a business on West Main Street.
July 17: Cited David J. Darling, 45, of John Day for driving while suspended and without insurance.
July 18: Cited Steven M. Warrington, 30, of John Day for driving while suspended and no insurance.
July 19: Advised of a theft at a business on West Main Street.
• Oregon State Police
July 13: Dispatched to a report of a vehicle that hit a dog and drove off on Highway 26 in Dayville.
July 17: Advised of a flatbed trailer that had come loose from the vehicle towing it that was blocking Highway 26.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
July 15: Received a report of theft on Quail Lane.
July 16: Received a report of criminal mischief on Ricco Ranch Road.
July 17: Prairie City fire was requested for an arson fire at the Covered Wagon Overlook.
• John Day ambulance
July 14: Received a report of a 94-year-old woman who fell, possibly caused by stroke, on North Canyon Boulevard.
July 15: Responded for an 86-year-old woman who had fallen and needed a lift assist on Indian Creek Road.
July 15: Paged for a 79-year-old man that fell on Sunny Ridge Road.
July 15: Paged for an elderly woman with a severe nosebleed on North Humbolt Street.
July 17: Dispatched for an elderly woman with flu-like symptoms and headaches on Northeast Dayton Street.
July 17: Responded for a 63-year-old woman with chest pain and shortness of breath on West Main Street.
July 17: Responded for a 75-year-old woman with a high temperature and confusion on East Fifth Street.
July 18: Along with Long Creek ambulance, responded for a man who fell and hit his head near Highway 395 and Cook Allen Lane.
July 18: Responded for a 76-year-old man with weakness and confusion on West Main Street.
July 18: Responded for an 84-year-old man who was shaky and lethargic on Overholt Street.
July 19: Responded for an 86-year-old woman who had fallen.
• Prairie City fire
July 18: Responded to an illegal burn on North McHaley Street.
