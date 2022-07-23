Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Oregon State Police
July 6
9:17 a.m.: Troopers responded to Ingle Street in Mt. Vernon for a report of a disturbed male walking in the street, yelling and brandishing brass knuckles. The suspect was detained and brass knuckles, a folding knife, a machete and a yawara stick, a type of martial arts weapon, were reportedly seized. An explosive device was reportedly found in his backpack. Chance Joseph Fleetwood, 23, of Mt. Vernon was arrested on charges including carrying a concealed weapon and booked into the Grant County Jail.
7:32 p.m.: Troopers assisted Grant County Sheriff's Office personnel in serving a search warrant on Cottonwood Street in Mt. Vernon in connection with the arrest of Chance Joseph Fleetwood. "Items of explosive manufacture" were reportedly seized.
10:03 p.m.: Trooper made a traffic stop on Highway 26 near milepost 161. Matika Marie Long, 22, of John Day was taken into custody on a Grant County warrant for failure to appear on a weapons offense. She was taken to the Grant County Jail and released on bail.
July 7
3:41 p.m.: Troopers responded to a callout of the Major Crimes Team by the Grant County Sheriff's Office after two people were found dead in a Toyota Sienna van in a remote area of the Malheur National Forest near the Harney County line. The bodies were identified as those of a missing mother and daughter from Caldwell, Idaho, Dawna Faye Roe, 51, of Caldwell, Idaho, and Gabrielle Michelle Roe, 16.
4:11 p.m.: Trooper responded to East Second Street in Long Creek to assist the Grant County Sheriff's Office in investigating a reported domestic dispute. Naomi Paluska, 34, of Long Creek was taken into custody.
July 11
7:28 a.m.: Trooper responded to Highway 26 near milepost 169, where a GMC Sierra pickup had struck and killed a deer. The truck sustained front end damage and was towed from the scene by a private party. No injuries were reported to the driver, a 50-year-old John Day resident.
11:59 a.m.: Troopers contacted Jacob Clarence Brown, 33, of Dayville at Chester's Market in John Day and attempted to take him into custody on outstanding felony warrants. Brown reportedly resisted, grabbing a trooper's stun gun and firing both cartridges. One of the cartridges hit Brown and the other hit a trooper, shocking him. Brown was arrested on charges of resisting arrest and assaulting a public safety officer and lodged in the Grant County Jail.
12:30 p.m.: Fish and wildlife troopers were advised of a dead wolf found in the Desolation hunting unit. Personnel from OSP and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife investigated the scene and conducted a necropsy in the field. No indications of illegal activity were found.
10:45 p.m.: Trooper responded to Highway 26 near milepost 113 to assist the driver of an Acura sedan that had struck and killed an elk. The vehicle was totaled, but the driver and passenger were unhurt.
July 14
2:28 p.m.: Trooper responded to Highway 26 near milepost 97. An eastbound Chevrolet Silverado failed to negotiate a curve and went off the road, striking a boulder and rolling once before the truck came to rest, blocking the eastbound lane. Thomas Lee James, 65, of Portland was cited for failure to drive within a lane. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
July 15
5:47 p.m.: Trooper responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near milepost 129, just west of Dayville. An eastbound motorcycle reportedly drifted into the westbound lane, striking the side of a westbound pickup truck with a camper shell towing a trailer. The motorcyclist — Rudy Manival, 55 — sustained serious injuries and was transported by helicopter to Bend for treatment. The occupants of the pickup were not injured. The Grant County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Park Service and Dayville Fire assisted at the scene.
July 16
10:24 p.m.: Trooper stopped a Dodge truck on Highway 26 near milepost 163 for multiple traffic offenses. The driver was taken into custody after reportedly showing signs of impairment and performing field sobriety tests. McKenzie Smith, 28, was taken to the Grant County Jail and, after breath samples were obtained under a search warrant, charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants.
July 17
5:38 a.m.: Trooper responded to Highway 395 South near milepost 13C for a single-vehicle crash. A southbound Chevrolet Cavalier went off the road, struck rocks and the hillside and rolled onto its top after the driver, a 17-year-old male, reportedly fell asleep. The driver was taken to the hospital by his parents for evaluation. The lone passenger in the car, a 23-year-old John Day resident, was not hurt. The car was towed from the scene.
July 18
8:58 p.m.: Trooper responded to Southeast Second Avenue in John Day to assist Grant County Sheriff's Office personnel on a domestic disturbance. Michael Shane Griffin, 46, of John Day was arrested on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending July 20:
Concealed handgun licenses: 9
Average inmates: 17
Bookings: 10
Releases: 8
Arrests: 3
Citations: 6
Fingerprints: 1
Civil papers: 26
Warrants processed: 7
Assist/welfare check: 1
Search and rescue: 0
Justice Court
The Grant County Justice Court reported the following activity for the week ending July 20:
Traffic citations filed: 7
Misdemeanors filed: 6
Violations filed: 1
Hearings held: 11
Driver's license suspensions: 0
Cases on probation: 34
Small claims filed: 1
Warrants issued: 1
Violation of the basic rule: Benjamin H. Muniz Jr., 53, Blue River, June 27, 84/55 zone, fined $225; juvenile male driver, 17, Oregon City, July 2, 83/55 zone, fined $200.
Dispatch
Grant County dispatch worked 173 calls during the week ending July 20, including:
• Oregon State Police
July 14
5:39 a.m.: Advised of a non-injury accident on Highway 26 near Mt. Vernon. A car went through a fence.
6:26 p.m.: Advised of a driving complaint at Clyde Holliday State Park near Mt. Vernon.
July 16
9:37 p.m.: Advised of a large brown cow in the road on Highway 26 near milepost 142.
July 17
8:03 p.n.: Advised of multiple cows in the road on Highway 26 near milepost 142.
July 18
12:20 p.m.: Advised of a driving complaint on Highway 26 near milepost 152.
5:13 p.m.: Advised of livestock in the road on Highway 26 near Flat Creek.
• Grant County Sheriff
July 13
9:14 p.m.: Received a report of a domestic dispute from Pine Creek Road near John Day.
July 14
9:06 a.m.: Responded to Cottonwood Street, Mt. Vernon, for a suicidal subject.
11:06 a.m.: Responded to Prairie City Mini Mart for a dispute.
12:08 p.m.: Responded to Strawberry Village Apartments, Prairie City, for a harassment complaint.
2:22 p.m.: Responded to Highway 26 in Picture Gorge for a motor vehicle accident. Oregon State Police, John Day Ambulance, Dayville Fire, Oregon Department of Transportation and National Park Service also responded.
4:01 p.m.: Responded to Mt. Vernon Chevron for an unwanted subject.
4:26 p.m.: Responded to Indian Creek Road near Prairie City for a civil issue concerning water rights.
11:09 p.m.: Responded to John Day Sinclair for a commercial alarm.
July 15
7:15 a.m.: Responded to People Mover office, John Day, for a public assist.
11:32 a.m.: Report of shots fired in the vicinity of Gibson Lane, John Day.
4:52 p.m.: Responded to Bragga Way, John Day, for a suspicious person.
5:35 p.m.: Responded to Highway 26 near milepost 129 for a truck vs. motorcycle crash. Oregon State Police, Dayville Fire, John Day Ambulance and national Park Service also responded. Injured motorcyclist airlifted to Bend for treatment.
10:24 p.m.: Responded to Southwest Brent Drive, John Day, for a noise complaint.
July 16
9:08 a.m.: Responded to Highway 26 near milepost 153 to remove a tree branch from the highway.
10:14 a.m.: Received a dog complaint from Luce Creek Road near Canyon City.
11:04 a.m.: Responded to Southwest Brent Street, John Day, for a report of men in side-by-sides doing cookies in the street.
11:18 a.m.: Responded to Highway 26 near milepost 160 for a report of a garbage can in the road.
2:30 p.m.: Stopped on Highway 26 near milepost 161 to assist a child in the road.
3:07 p.m.: Responded to Magone Lake area for a report of custodial interference and possibly missing children.
4:03 p.m.: Responded to West Bench Road, John Day, for a fraud report.
5:11 p.m.: Responded to Highway 402, Monument, for a report of speeding motorcycles.
5:51 p.m.: Responded to Harper Creek Road, Mt. Vernon. Dakota Stout, 25, of John Day arrested on a warrant.
6:45 p.m.: Responded to Chester's Market, John Day, for suspicious persons.
8:01 p.m.: Responded to Ingle Street, Mt. Vernon. Matika Long, 22, arrested on charges of assault and harassment.
11:30 p.m.: Responded to Highway 26 near milepost 151 for a report of an overdue motorist.
July 17
12:35 p.m.: Traffic stop, Highway 26 near milepost 161. Jennifer Blalack, 35, of Prineville cited for speeding (55/35 zone).
12:59 p.m.: Traffic stop, Highway 26 near milepost 161. Sarah Herberholz, 39, of Bend cited for speeding (58/35 zone).
1:41 p.m.: Traffic stop, Highway 26 near milepost 163. Tyler Fish, 28, of Terrebonne cited for driving uninsured.
3:02 p.m.: Traffic stop, Highway 26 near milepost 163. Driver warned for speeding.
3:29 p.m.: Traffic stop, Highway 26 near milepost 149. Driver warned for speeding.
4:13 p.m.: Traffic stop, Highway 26 near milepost 163. Muriel A. Frambes, 63, of Baker City cited for speeding (60/35 zone).
4:43 p.m.: Responded to Highway 26 near milepost 166 to assist a motorist.
6:53 p.m.: Responded to Starr Campground for an overdue motorist.
9:19 p.m.: Responded to North Johnson Street, Prairie City, for a suspicious person.
9:32 p.m.: Responded to Blue Mountain Hospital for a person with mental health issues.
July 18
9:46 a.m.: Responded to Northeast Dayton Street, John Day, for a welfare check.
3:32 p.m.: Responded to Prairie City Public Works. Patrick Lee Kinsey, 56, of John Day cited for third-degree theft.
8:35 p.m.: Traffic stop, Southwest Fourth Avenue and Canton Street, John Day. Driver warned for speeding.
8:50 p.m.: Responded to Southwest Second Avenue, John Day, for a domestic violence report.
July 19
4:52 p.m.: Responded to Grant County Building Supply, Canyon City, for a suspicious person.
7:04 p.m.: Responded to Highway 26 near milepost 160 to help a motorist change a tire.
July 20
1:03 a.m.: Responded to Clyde Holliday State Park near Mt. Vernon for a theft in progress.
1:44 a.m.: Responded to South Canyon Boulevard, John Day, for a possible burglary. The reporting person, Kassidy Williams, 21, of John Day, was arrested on a warrant.
8:45 a.m.: Responded with Oregon State Police to Clyde Holliday State park near Mt. Vernon for a dispute.
9:16 a.m.: Responded to Northeast Dayton Street, John Day, for a parking complaint. Driver warned.
12:45 p.m.: Received a report of stolen medications from Heart of Grant County.
1:14 p.m.: Advised of a harassment complaint from the Grant County Health Department.
2:16 p.m.: Received a report of harassment from Cottonwood Street, Mt. Vernon.
4:34 p.m.: Responded to Highway 26 at Indian Creek Road near Prairie City to assist a motorist.
• John Day Ambulance
July 14
2:22 p.m.: Responded with Dayville Fire and law enforcement agencies to Highway 26 at Picture Gorge for a motor vehicle crash.
9:55 p.m.: Dispatched to West Main Street for a 71-year-old male with a fall injury. Patient transported.
July 15
2:01 p.m.: Dispatched to Trafton Lane for 90-year-old male with weakness and dehydration.
11:07 p.m.: Patient transfer at the airport.
July 17
5:31 a.m.: Dispatched to Highway 395 South near milepost 13C for a motor vehicle crash.
5:31 p.m.: Dispatched to Blue Mountain Care Center, Prairie City, for a patient transport.
8:01 p.m.: Dispatched to Blue Mountain Care Center, Prairie City, for a patient transport.
• Prairie City Ambulance
July 15
2:18 p.m.: Dispatched to South Overholt Avenue for an 81-year-old male with a fall injury. John Day Ambulance also responded.
July 16
2:15 p.m.: Dispatched to Metschan Avenue for an elderly female with a medical issue.
July 18
12:54 p.m.: Dispatched to East Front Street for a 50-year-old female with vomiting and difficulty breathing. John Day Ambulance also responded.
• Seneca Ambulance
July 17
10:08 p.m.: Dispatched to B Avenue for a 62-year-old male with a fall injury. John Day Ambulance also responded.
• Dayville Fire
July 15
2:33 p.m.: Dispatched to West Franklin Street for a 68-year-old male with a fall injury. John Day Ambulance also responded.
• John Day Public Works
July 18
10:30 a.m.: Advised of an open hydrant. All OK, water system being flushed.
• U.S. Forest Service
July 18
4:59 p.m.: Forest Service law enforcement responded to Pine Creek Horse Camp for a report of criminal mischief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.