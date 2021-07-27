Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
David W. Burke was convicted of a probation violation July 19 for failure to pay financials, failure to complete community service work and failure to obey an order of the court. His probation was revoked, and he was sentenced to 45 days in jail.
Joseph V. Radinovich, 43, pleaded guilty July 21 to unlawful possession of methamphetamine committed on July 23, 2020 and frequenting a place where controlled substances are used committed on July 19, 2020. He was sentenced to 18 months bench probation and 50 hours of community service. He was fined $400 and ordered to have no contact with Ty Round. Conditions of probation include truthfully responding to inquiries by law enforcement and testifying truthfully in any proceeding subpoenaed including trial of Ty Round. Two counts of delivery of methamphetamine, two counts of conspiracy to commit a Class B felony and one count of possession of methamphetamine were dismissed.
Brandy Woodward, 45, pleaded guilty Nov. 25, 2020, to delivery of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of methamphetamine committed on Oct. 1, 2020. She was sentenced July 19 to 27 months in prison and 36 months of post-prison supervision. Charges of conspiracy to commit a Class B felony, manufacture of methamphetamine and criminal forfeiture were dismissed.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending July 21:
Concealed handgun licenses: 4
Average inmates: 13
Bookings: 15
Releases: 8
Arrests: 3
Citations: 4
Fingerprints: 2
Civil papers: 17
Warrants processed: 5
Assistance/Welfare check: 0
Search and Rescue: 0
July 19: Cited a 17-year-old juvenile from Haines for speeding, 80/65 zone.
July 19: Cited Munoz Enrique, 33, Gainesville, Florida, for speeding, 55/30 zone.
July 20: Cited Celeste Lee, 29, Canyon City, for harassment.
July 20: Cited Tiffani Blair, 19, John Day, for speeding, 76/55 zone, driving while suspended and driving uninsured.
Oregon State Police
July 19: A trooper responded to a complaint of a driver of a white van throwing a coffee cup out of the window and striking the reporting party’s vehicle. Aaron M. Perry, 35, was cited for offensive littering.
July 22: A trooper investigated a minor-injury single-vehicle crash on Highway 395C near milepost 28. The trooper smelled alcohol and saw fresh liquid on the floor board and empty alcoholic beverage containers in the cab and bed of the pickup. There were vehicle tire marks that showed the driver had attempted to leave the scene, but the vehicle became stuck in the soft gravel shoulder of the roadway and the driver fled the scene. The trooper requested troopers from the Burns patrol office to contact the address of the listed owner. The driver was contacted and had a head injury consistent with a crash and admitted he was the driver of the vehicle. He stated he drank three beers upon returning to his house in Burns. A report will be forwarded to the Grant County district attorney for charges of reckless driving against Gary A. Woods, 40, Burns.
Grant County Justice Court
Exceeding speed limit: Zainullah Mohmmand, 35, San Antonio, Texas, May 4, 69/55 zone, fined $165; Mark D. Foster, 56, Alberton, Montana, May 29, 79/65 zone, fined $265; Scott F. Gilbert, 72, Portland, June 2, 48/35 zone, fined $165; Beulah A. Bullard, incorrect age provided, Mt. Vernon, June 18, 54/30 zone, fined $265; Karin T. Barntish, 67, John Day, May 30, 35/25 zone, fined $165; Brandon J. Ellis, 29, Bend, June 2, 49/35 zone, fined $165; Felipe I. Hernandez, 52, Ephrata, Washington, June 10, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Eric S. Larsen, 56, Sherwood, June 6, 63/35 zone, fined $265; Charles W. Conner Jr., 24, Stockton, California, May 31, 47/35 zone, fined $165; Sean P. Henegha, 24, Issaquah, Washington, June 10, 75/65 zone, fined $165; Daniel Ray, 60, Bend, May 31, 52/35 zone, fined $140; Kenneth A. Tucker, 58, Nyssa, June 10, 69/60 zone, fined $140; John W. R. Dippold, 18, Imbler, June 29, 81/55 zone, fined $225; Crystal m. Hendrix, 47, Seneca, June 7, 85/65 zone, fined $225; Juvenile, 16, Mt. Vernon, June 11, 64/35 zone, fined $140; Caroline P. Nordman, 24, Redwood City, California, May 27, 46/25 zone, fined $220, May 27, 80/65 zone, fined $220.
Violation of the basic rule: Mack A. Smith, 79, Terrebonne, June 8, fined $165; Logun C. Anderson, 20, Keizer, June 4, 55/45 zone, fined $135; David L. Wilson, 61, Grapevine, Texas, June 21, 59/30 zone, fined $265; Julie A. Brown, 45, Bend, June 19, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Vincent R. Tietjen, 56, Salem, June 10, 69/55 zone, fined $165; Sarah M. Doble, 29, Oregon City, June 8, 87/55 zone, fined $440; Danny A. Fitch, 55, Longmont, Colorado, June 8, 76/55 zone, fined $265; Evan B. Cameron, 20, Oceanside, California, July 4, 80/55 zone, fined $265; Jose S. Sanchez, 23, Albany, June 27, 78/55 zone, fined $265; Juvenile, 16, Mt. Vernon, June 4, 75/55 zone, fined $225; Jessica J. Hunt, 27, John Day, March 17, 77/55 zone, fined $150.
Driving uninsured: Mack A. Smith, 79, Terrebonne, June 8, fined $265; Michael L. McClinton, 54, Chiloquin, April 23, fined $265.
Driving while suspended: Mack A. Smith, 79, Terrebonne, June 8, fined $440; Michael L. McClinton, 54, Chiloquin, April 23, fined $440.
No operator’s license: Juvenile, 15, Prairie City, April 16, fined $225.
Operating an ATV without permit: Juvenile, 16, Frisco, Texas, June 26, fined $165.
Failure to drive within lane: Bruce A. Courtain, 56, Estacada, March 4, fined $225.
Tristan T. Morris pleaded no contest and was found guilty of minor in possession of alcohol July 13. He was fined $440 and ordered to attend a victim impact panel.
Britt M. Wilcox admitted to two counts of failing to contact the court and perform community service as ordered in the conditions of probation March 1. His probation was revoked May 26, and he was sentenced to serve 30 days in jail and pay $50 in probation violation fees.
Kelly R. Olson pleaded no contest to a city of Mt. Vernon nuisance ordinance. Olson was fined $100. Olson was ordered to complete clean up to the city’s satisfaction and provide proof to the court within 30 days, and upon completion, the $100 fine would be suspended.
Justin A. Scheidegger pleaded no contest to sale or possession of fireworks July 12 and was fined $440.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch responded to 151 calls for service during the week of July 19-25, including:
• John Day Police Department
July 21: Responded with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office to a report of a dispute on Canyon Boulevard.
July 23: Responded to a 911 call of a mental subject who seemed to be in distress on Fourth Street.
July 24: Leo Baker Buzzard III, 56, of Mt. Vernon was arrested for first-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault, strangulation and menacing on Southwest First Street.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
July 20: Responded to a report of an animal slaughter at Red Flag Circle.
July 21: Responded to a report of a verbal dispute at Meadowbrook Apartments.
July 21: Cited Joy Mahurin, 59, of Sisters for operating a vehicle without a license on Highway 26 near milepost 160.
July 23: Advised of an email scam on Humbolt Street.
July 25: Troy Russell Nicoson, 48, of Terra Haute, Indiana, was cited for throwing burning material from a vehicle on Highway 19 near milepost 110.
• John Day ambulance
July 19: Responded for an elderly woman who fell at the Dollar General.
July 19: Conducted an airport transport.
July 23: Responded to Cottonwood on a report of a male, 87, suffering from complications from a previous fall.
