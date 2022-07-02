Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Circuit Court
June 29
Jeremiah James Alsop, 40, of John Day was sentenced on three counts of criminal driving while suspended or revoked based a a guilty plea entered on Nov. 29. The charges were based on three separate incidents dating from April 27, July 11 and Sept. 28, 2021. Alsop was sentenced to two years of supervised probation and was ordered to complete the Grant County Treatment Court Program, with the possibility of early termination of probation if he complies with all the court's directives. If he fails to complete the program, however, Alsop's probation will be revoked and he will be sentenced to 40 days in jail with no credit for time served, consecutive to all other cases, and will be fined $2,000.
June 30
Anthony Scott Steele, 57, of Canyon City was convicted of one count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine in relation to an incident that occurred on May 31, 2021, based on a guilty plea entered on June 28 of this year. He was sentenced to three years of supervised probation, 80 hours of community service or work crew time and 30 days in jail with credit for time served. He was also ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation, complete all recommended treatment and not use or possess intoxicants, among other conditions of probation. If all conditions are met, the supervised probation will convert to bench probation after one year.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending June 29:
Justice Court
The Grant County Justice Court reported the following activity for the week ending June 29:
Traffic citations filed: 18
Misdemeanors filed: 1
Small claims filed: 1
Cases on probation: 37
Hearings held: 4
Warrants issued: 2
Driver's license suspensions: 9
Cases to collections: 69
Cases to Dept. of Revenue: 40
Dispatch
Grant County dispatch worked 160 calls during the week ending June 29, including:
• Oregon State Police
June 24
8:39 a.m.: Advised of cattle creating a hazard on Highway 26 near milepost 143.
June 26
Noon: Advised of a disabled vehicle on Highway 26 near Austin Junction.
5:18 p.m.: Advised of cattle creating a hazard on Highway 26 near milepost 137.
6:05: Advised of a cow creating a hazard on Highway 395 North near milepost 79B.
June 27
4:38 p.m.: Advised of a disabled vehicle on Highway 26 near milepost 85.
• Grant County Sheriff
June 22
2:08 a.m.: Responded to Dollar General, John Day, for a burglar alarm.
9:27 a.m.: Responded to Triangle Mini Mart, Mt. Vernon, for a report of theft of services.
10:24 a.m.: Traffic stop, Highway 26 near Carpenter Pond Road. Driver warned for unsafe passing.
3:28 p.m.: Responded to Clyde Holliday State Park, Mt. Vernon, for a juvenile problem.
June 23
4:01 p.m.: Responded to West Main Street, John Day, for a harassment complaint.
6:34 p.m.: Advised of a driving complaint on Highway 395 South in Canyon City.
8:14 p.m.: Responded to Northwest Third Avenue, John Day for a harassment complaint.
June 24
5:36 a.m.: Responded to John Day Polaris for a burglar alarm.
12:30 p.m.: Responded to Timbers Bistro, John Day, for a suspicious person.
12:53 p.m.: Responded to John Day Trailer Park for a suspicious person.
11:25 p.m.: Responded to Sinclair station, John Day, for a burglar alarm. All secure.
June 25
8:43 a.m.: Responded to Dark Horse, John Day, for a welfare check. All OK.
12:27 p.m.: Responded to Highway 26 near milepost 161 to remove a road hazard.
3:39 p.m.: Responded to 1188 Brewing, John Day, to assist Pendleton Police Department with an interview.
4:59 p.m.: Responded to Dairy Queen, John Day, for an unwanted subject.
5:46 p.m.: Responded to Advantage Dental, John Day, for a panic alarm at a closed business.
5:44 p.m.: Responded to South Humbolt Street, Canyon City, for a driving complaint.
6:44 p.m.: Advised of shots fired in the vicinity of East Main Street, John Day.
7:09 p.m.: Responded to Chester's Market, John Day, for a theft of cans.
7:28 p.m.: Responded to an address in Seneca to assist a subject in getting house keys.
June 26
2:57 a.m.: Responded to Highway 402 in Monument for an intoxicated male causing a disturbance. Derrick Brown, 49, of Kimberly was arrested.
8:34 a.m.: Responded to Highway 395 South near milepost 3C to remove a hazard from the road.
12:24 p.m.: Responded to Northeast Dayton Street, John Day, for a parking complaint.
June 27
1:50 a.m. Responded to Bare Bones, John Day, for a disturbance. The kids were told to go home.
10:27 p.m.: Responded to Northwest First Avenue for a juvenile problem.
11:40 a.m.: Responded to Cottonwood Street, Mt. Vernon, to stand by on a civil issue.
3:25 p.m.: Responded to Bare Bones, John Day. Raymon McDonald, 57, of John Day arrested for violation of a release agreement.
6:18 p.m.: Responded to Best Western Motel, John Day, for a dispute.
10:44 p.m.: Responded to Mascall Overlook for a report of shots fired.
June 28
6:10 a.m.: Responded with John Day Ambulance to Middle Fork Lane near milepost 30 for a single-vehicle crash. A 24-year-old male was transported to Blue Mountain Hospital in John Day with possible head trauma.
11:58 a.m.: Responded to Riverside Mobile Home Park for an assault complaint.
2:45 p.m.: Responded to Southwest Canton Street for a report of a hit-and-run with property damage.
3:09 p.m.: Responded to Dog Patch Road, John Day, to deliver a message. Unable to locate the recipient.
4:49 pm.: Responded to Fish House Inn, Dayville, for an accidental 911 call.
8:29 p.m.: Responded to South Humbolt Street, Canyon City, for a driving complaint.
9:43: Responded to the Ugly Truth, John Day, for a theft report.
June 29
9:35 a.m.: Responded to Chester's Market, John Day, for a shoplifting complaint.
2:25: Responded to County Road 63 near milepost 7 for an abandoned vehicle.
• John Day Ambulance
June 23
7:23 p.m.: Responded to the Elks Lodge for a 73-year-old male with an unknown medical issue.
June 24
10:40 a.m.: Dispatched to South Canyon Boulevard for a 45-year-old female with diabetic issues and weakness.
12:46 p.m.: Responded to Thompson Avenue for an 86-year-old male with breathing difficulties, abdominal pain and a fall injury.
3:06 p.m.: Patient transport to St. Charles Medical Center, Bend.
June 25
9 a.m.: Dispatched to Ingle Street, Mt. Vernon, for a 72-year-old female who fell and broke her ankle.
10:14 p.m.: Dispatched to Blue Heron Road for a 70-year-old male who was shaking and cold. Patient transported to Blue Mountain Hospital.
10:17 p.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for a 90-year-old female who fell out of bed and hit her head.
June 27
7:56 p.m.: Dispatched to Sunset Motel for a male with an unknown medical issue.
June 28
2:08 a.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for a 73-year-old male with a medical issue.
8:26 a.m.: Dispatched to Fields Creek Road for a 60-year-old female with possible stroke symptoms.
11:56 a.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for a patient transport to Blue Mountain Hospital.
8:34 p.m.: Dispatched to Metschan Avenue for an 80-year-old female with high heart rate and shortness of breath.
• Prairie City Ambulance
June 22
6:10 p.m.: Dispatched to South Hall Street for a 71-year-old male with a fall injury. John Day Ambulance also responded.
• Seneca Ambulance
June 23
9:21 a.m.: Dispatched to A Avenue for 66-year-old female having seizures. John Day Ambulance also responded.
5:55 p.m.: Dispatched to A Avenue for a 66-year-old female with possible alcohol withdrawal. John Day Ambulance also responded.
June 24
2:28 p.m.: Dispatched to Highway 26 and Bridge Street for an 85-year-old female who fell and hit her head. John Day Ambulance also responded.
