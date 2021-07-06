Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
A charge of harassment against Aaron M. Roseberry of John Day allegedly committed July 20, 2020, was dismissed June 30 based on a motion by Grant County District Attorney Jim Carpenter that the victim is unavailable due to unforeseen emergent medical conditions. Roseberry had pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Grant County Justice Court
Exceeding speed limit: Jerry L. Johnson, 65, Powell Butte, May 19, 75/65 zone, fined $165; Dusty V. Anderson, 23, Pendleton, May 30, 75/65 zone, fined $165; Joseph S. Baker, 23, Gladstone, May 29, 40/30 zone, fined $115; Casey E. Coberly, 30, Boise, Idaho,May 28, 80/65 zone, fined $265; Bryson C. Zacharias, 27, Post Falls, Idaho, May 29, 48/30 zone, fined $165; Dillon C. Sederland, 26, Seneca, June 2, fined $165; Joseph T. Trzos, 49, Honey Brook, Pennsylvania, May 29, 79/65 zone, fined $265; Jeffrey E. Schons, 66, Pacific City, May 29, 79/65 zone, fined $265; Andrew R. Poulsen, 31, Ellensburg, Washington, May 25, 78/65 zone, fined $265; Heidi M. Baker, 56, Sisters, June 2, 56/30 zone, fined $265; Lacey M. Mortimore, 41, John Day, May 15, 38/25 zone, fined $165; Kurt T. Streit, 55, Prineville, May 27, 62/35 zone, fined $265; Anthony J. Webb, 34, Portland, May 28, 54/35 zone, fined $165; John V. Nordlund, 72, Junction City, California, June 10, 75/55 zone, fined $165.
Violation of the basic rule: Jennifer C. Smoot, 42, John Day, May 31, 79/55 zone, fined $265; Daisy E. Goebel, 24, Eugene, June 20, 85/55 zone, fined $265; Kendra L. Smithhart-Lundine, 48, Medford, June 4, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Matthew H. Katakura, 37, Mililani, Hawaii, May 29, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Anita W. Hanks, 62, Tulalip, Washington, May 26, 73/55 zone, fined $165; Candice C. Hook, 54, Eugene, June 13, 75/55 zone, fined $165.
Driving while suspended: Bradley R. Bolin, 34, Mt. Vernon, April 27, fined $440; Ashlie R. Clark, 29, John Day, May 25, fined $440; Britt M. Wilcox, 26, John Day, fined $440; David J. Darling, 46, John Day, May 29, fined $440; Travis A. Fisher, 22, Bend, May 31, fined $440; Micailen S. Thornburg, 31, Bend, May 21, fined $440.
Driving uninsured: Ashlie R. Clark, 29, John Day, May 25, fined $265; Britt M. Wilcox, 26, John Day, fined $265; Micailen S. Thornburg, 31, Bend, May 21, fined $265; Dillon C. Sederland, 26, Seneca, June 2, fined $265.
Failure to properly wear seat belt: Andrea O. Barnes, 45, John Day, May 29, fined $115; David J. Darling, 46, John Day, May 29, fined $115; Gary L. Bruno, 55, Washougal, Washington, May 30, fined $115.
Failure to wear helmet (motorcycle): Brian C. Bennett, 25, Long Creek, May 29, fined $115.
Operating a vehicle without privileges: Juvenile, 17, Mt. Vernon, May 27, fined $265.
No operator’s license: Dillon C. Sederland, 26, Seneca, June 2, fined $265.
Richard E. Wich pleaded no contest to second-degree criminal trespass as a violation June 28 and was fined $440.
Dakoda K. Cazier pleaded guilty to offensive littering as a violation June 28 and was fined $465.
Oregon State Police
June 25: A trooper stopped a vehicle on Highway 26 near milepost 173 for impeding traffic and failure to maintain. The driver, a 78-year-old man, was having a medical emergency and was taken to the hospital.
June 26: A trooper observed several boaters drinking alcohol and discarding the empty containers into Magone Lake. At the boat ramp, indicators of impairments were noticed on several of the boaters and the driver of a pickup. The boaters were younger than 21. Five boaters were cited and released for several charges including furnishing alcohol to a minor, offensive littering and minor in possession of alcohol. One of the boaters was charged with boating under the influence of intoxicants.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch responded to 233 calls for service during the week of June 28 — July 4, including:
• John Day Police Department
June 28: Cited David Darling, 46, John Day, for driving while suspended and uninsured.
June 28: Cited Courtney Fox, 39, John Day, for speeding.
June 29: Cited Somer Robinson, 32, Dayville, for driving while suspended and uninsured and failure to present license on Highway 26.
June 29: Cited Adrian Couey, 36, John Day, for driving while suspended and uninsured on Highway 26.
June 30: Received a report of shots fired at Riverside Home Park.
June 30: Arrested Travis Freniere, 34, John Day, on a Grant County warrant.
July 2: Received a report of sexual abuse in John Day.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
June 28: Received a report of sexual abuse in Monument.
June 29: Responded for theft on Moon Creek Road.
June 29: Cited John W. Dippold, 18, Summerville, for an unspecified offense.
July 2: Responded for a fight at Mountain View Mini Mart.
July 2: Cited David R. Kodesh, 26, John Day, for failure to obey a traffic control device.
July 3: Received a report of a fight at Prairie City Pub.
July 3: Cited Jacob Gonzales, 35, Prineville, for an unspecified offense.
July 4: Received a report of a burglary on East Front Street.
July 4: Cited a 17-year-old juvenile for speeding on Highway 26.
• John Day ambulance
June 28: Responded with Seneca ambulance for an unresponsive man on B Avenue.
June 28: Responded with Seneca ambulance for a man who had fallen on Park Avenue.
June 29: Dispatched with Prairie City ambulance for a man who was disoriented with involuntary movements on North McHaley Avenue.
June 30: Responded for a man with heat stroke at Riverside Home Park.
July 1: Dispatched for a 62-year-old man with heat illness.
July 2: Responded for a 86-year-old man who fell and injured his hip on Thompson Avenue.
July 2: Responded for an 82-year-old woman on West Main Street.
July 2: Responded for a 92-year-old woman with heart problems on North Humbolt Avenue.
July 3: Dispatched for a woman who was disoriented and unable to eat on Ninth Street.
July 3: Responded for a man with chest pain at Chester’s Thriftway.
• Mt. Vernon fire
June 30: Received a report of a forest fire on Coyote Butte.
• U.S. Forest Service
June 29: Received several reports of forest fires.
June 30: Received multiple reports of forest fires.
July 3: Received multiple reports of a fire near Prairie City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.