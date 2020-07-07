Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
A count of harassment and second-degree criminal trespass against James W. Cook Jr., allegedly committed Dec. 17, was dismissed on July 1 based on a motion by Grant County District Attorney Jim Carpenter because of the wishes of victims and a lack of state resources.
A count of harassment and second-degree disorderly conduct against Charles E. Williams, allegedly committed Feb. 1, was dismissed on July 2 based on a motion by Carpenter because the victims are protected and a lack of state resources.
A conviction on appeal of first-degree sexual abuse against Bradley D. Moles, allegedly committed Feb. 1, 2016, was dismissed June 29 based on a motion by Carpenter because Moles’ jury conviction was not unanimous and the United States Supreme Court ruled that jury verdicts in criminal trials must be unanimous. Carpenter said in the motion that the state has decided not to pursue retrial.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of July 1:
Concealed handgun licenses: 7
Average inmates: 10
Bookings: 10
Releases: 9
Arrests: 1
Citations: 0
Fingerprints: 4
Civil papers: 17
Warrants processed: 3
Assistance/Welfare check: 1
Search and Rescue: 0
Grant County Justice Court
Violation of the basic rule: Mackenzie J. Coggin, 28, Enterprise, May 13, 70/55 zone, fined $165; Ronald B. Borello, 57, Sumpter, June 9, 74/55 zone, fined $165; Daniel C. Sigler, 66, Irvine, California, June 10, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Ted W. Law, 72, Bedford, Kentucky, June 8, 68/55 zone, fined $165.
Exceeding speed limit: Noah R. Schultz, 28, Milwaukie, March 25, 91/65 zone, fined $440; Daniel R. Cook, 55, Canyon City, April 29, 48/30 zone, fined $140; Philip J. Milburn, 49, Ontario, May 4, 74/65 zone, fined $140; Dakota L. Wolfer, 20, John Day, May 21, 45/35 zone, fined $140; Michael N. McGarry, 67, Prairie City, May 4, 74/65 zone, fined $140; Sylvia R. Sweeney, 60, John Day, Jan. 24, 53/35 zone, fined $165; Alexander J. Titus, 26, Prairie City, 79/65 zone, fined $265; Dessiree M. Sutton, 47, Kimberly, June 10, 55/40 zone, fined $165.
Driving while suspended: Sylvia R. Sweeney, 60, John Day, Jan. 24, fined $440; Jared J. Baker, 25, John Day, May 16, fined $440, Jimm E. Roba, 45, John Day, June 7, fined $440.
Driving uninsured: Sylvia R. Sweeney, 60, John Day, Jan. 24, fined $265; Jared J. Baker, 25, John Day, May 16, fined $265.
Following too closely: Cherith R. Sheedy, 44, John Day, March 10, fined $225.
Failure to drive within lane: Michael J. Weedman, 73, Salem, June 11, fined $265.
Failure to register vehicle: Kyle L. Hand, 29, Dayville, Feb. 8, fined $220.
Baylee K. Metcalf was convicted of misrepresentation of age by a minor after a plea of not guilty. The defendant was ordered to pay a fine of $440.
Oregon State Police
June 28: OSP stopped a vehicle for speeding, failure to use headlights and failure to drive within lane on Highway 26 near milepost 162. On contact, the driver, Mariah N. Boyd, 22, had glassy, bloodshot eyes. There was a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the vehicle. She admitted to consuming a couple shots of whiskey. The driver consented to field sobriety tests and showed further indicators of impairment. OSP arrested the driver for driving under the influence of intoxicants. OSP left the vehicle at the scene with two of the driver’s friends. OSP transported the driver to the Grant County Jail. Boyd submitted to a breath test, which indicated a blood alcohol concentration level of 0.12%. OSP issued the driver a citation for DUII-Alcohol and lodged her at the jail.
June 28: OSP responded to a serious injury crash on State Route 19 near milepost 109. A caller was reporting a rollover crash with one occupant ejected. Investigation revealed the driver, Colton J. David, 24, Monument, was traveling northbound on State Route 19 when he lost control of his vehicle and went into a small ditch, rolling his car and ejecting his passenger, a 21-year-old man. The driver had glassy eyes and a moderate odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath. The driver admitted to drinking one beer. The passenger was transported via Life Flight to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, Washington, and then transferred to Oregon Health & Science University in Portland with serious injuries. The driver was transported by ground ambulance to Blue Mountain Hospital. Hospital staff drew a blood sample that indicated a BAC of 0.248%. A search warrant was obtained to seize all blood and urine samples from the hospital as well as new samples from the driver. The driver had been discharged from the hospital prior to OSP’s arrival, and OSP was unable to reach the driver to obtain new samples pursuant to the warrant. The vehicle was seized as evidence and towed by Doug’s Towing to a secure location. Investigation is ongoing.
July 1: OSP investigated a reported driving complaint that had been received on June 28 on Highway 26 near milepost 155. Investigation revealed a vehicle was following a white SUV westbound on Highway 26 when the unidentified man in the white SUV abruptly stopped on the highway, stepped out of the white SUV and charged towards the vehicle that was following. The driver of the vehicle that was following the white SUV began backing up not seeing a another vehicle which was struck. The driver that was following the white SUV left the scene, calling 911, while being followed by the white SUV for several miles. The driver of the vehicle that was hit was uninjured, pulled off the highway and called 911 to report the incident. The unidentified male subject was identified as Patrick La Monte Burns, 50, and a report will be forwarded to the Grant County District Attorney for menacing, reckless driving and reckless endangering.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 126 calls during the week of June 30 to July 5, including:
• John Day Police Department
June 30: Along with Long Creek ambulance, cited Caleb Vielme, 31, for driving while suspended and uninsured.
July 1: Morgan Westphal, 22, was cited for driving while suspended on Highway 395.
July 1: Received a report of trespassing in John Day.
July 2: Received a report of criminal mischief on Seventh Avenue.
July 3: Arrested Greg L. Whatley, 33, of John Day for driving under the influence on Main Street.
July 4: Received a report of attempted rape on First Avenue.
July 4: Received a report of a 3-year-old wandering around alone on West Main Street.
• Oregon State Police
July 4: Advised of cattle on the roadway on Highway 26 near milepost 137.
July 5: Responded to a report of an injured deer on East Main Street.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
June 30: Along with John Day and Long Creek ambulance, dispatched for an elderly man with a bladder issue on Trout Road.
June 30: Received a report of theft in Prairie City.
July 2: Received a report of theft in Canyon City.
July 5: Received a report of a burglary on Ingle Street.
• John Day ambulance
June 30: Responded for a 78-year-old woman who had become unresponsive on Canyon Mountain Trail.
June 30: Responded for an 82-year-old woman who was unresponsive on East Fifth Street.
• United States Forest Service
July 5: Responded to a request from a campground host to remove campers who were refusing to leave on Bull Prairie.
• Seneca ambulance
July 5: Responded to a 70-year-old man with arm pain on Park Avenue.
