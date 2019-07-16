Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of July 10:
Concealed handgun licenses: 12
Average inmates: 18
Bookings: 8
Releases: 6
Arrests: 0
Citations: 1
Fingerprints: 7
Civil papers: 6
Warrants processed: 0
Asst./welfare check: 1
Search and rescue: 1
July 8: Joshua Haskins, 35, Prairie City, was cited for driving with a suspended license and failure to display license plates.
Justice Court
• Violation of basic rule: Stacy J. Leonard, 34, Woodland Hills, California, May 13, 73/55 zone, fined $165; Emmanuel H. Vargas, 20, John Day, May 21, 78/55 zone, fined $265; Michael M. Ray, 37, Pendleton, May 23, 102/55 zone, fined $1,150.
• Exceeding speed limit: Courtney Mackenzie, 48, Bremerton, Washington, May 20, 40/25 zone, fined $165; Marie Shaffer-Cole, 65, Amherst, Ohio, July 7, 51/35 zone, fined $165; Trace A. Wood, 38, Madras, June 15, 90/65 zone, fined $440; Carolyn B. Martin, 20, Ontario, June 19, 75/55 zone, fined $165.
• Violation speed limit: Roberta S. Veltman, 40, Portland, May 18, 52/30 zone, fined $265; Virginia E. Contento, 57, Bend, June 23, 44/25 zone, fined $160; Hope M. Kimball, 50, John Day, June 13, 30/20 zone, fined $115; David Bohnert, 51, Burns, June 23, 88/65 zone, fined $440; Jesse Sarenana, 61, Eugene, June 26, 40/25 zone, fined $165.
• Driving uninsured: Stacy J. Leonard, 34, Woodland Hills, California, May 13, fined $265; Talia M Maloy, 42, Prairie City, March 25, fined $265; Tanner J. Prock, 22, Prairie City, May 16, fined $265.
• Driving while suspended: Talia C. Maloy, 42, Prairie City, March 25, fined $440; Tanner J. Prock, 22, Prairie City, May 16, fined $440.
• Failure to transfer title: Talia C. Maloy, 42, Prairie City, March 25, fined $115.
• Registration sticker expired: Tanner J. Prock, 22, Prairie City, May 16, fined $115.
• Failure to use lift axle: Leslie L. Woodworth, 70, Prairie City, June 6, fined $115.
• Passing in a no-passing zone: Ty C. Dolan, 33, Meridian, Idaho, April 19, fined $225.
• Exceeding maximum weight limit: Dustin Oates, 30, John Day, June 4, fined $100; Jason M. Dorsey, 28, Tillamook, June 4, fined $75.
• No or invalid ODOT weight receipt: Eldin Tricic, 40, Illinois, May 20, fined $440.
• No or invalid ODOT pass: Rodney Lewis, 54, St. Louis, Missouri, June 5, fined $440.
Oregon State Police
July 1: Received a report about a Dodge pickup at Highways 26 and 395 in Mt. Vernon with a passenger window shattered.
July 2: Following a traffic stop on Highway 26 near John Day’s east city limits, three individuals were arrested and a state police bomb squad was called in to deal with a potentially hazardous device. The driver, Jeremiah J. Alsop, 37, Prairie City, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of cannabis, a probation violation warrant and a Harney County warrant for unlawful delivery of methamphetamine. Alycia T. Howes, 22, Burns, was arrested on a felony warrant. Tanner J. Prock, 22, Prairie City, was arrested by John Day police.
July 7: After stopping a pickup operated by a known suspended driver, the driver showed signs of impairment. Thomas E. Pfeifer, 50, Prairie City, was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants — drugs and lodged in the Grant County Jail.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 151 calls during the week of July 8, including:
July 10: Hope 4 Paws picked up a lost dog on Pine Creek Road.
July 12: A lost parrot was reported in Long Creek.
• John Day Police Department
July 8: Responded to a theft report at a business in John Day.
July 8: Arrested Spencer Leifheit III, 42, Arizona, in Mt. Vernon on a Grant County warrant.
July 8: Received a report of a bicyclist with no lighting on Luce Creek Road in John Day.
July 9: Received a report of domestic violence on West Main Street in John Day.
July 10: Cited Lyle H. Chesley of Homer, Alaska, and John Day for driving uninsured, driving without a license and expired plates.
July 10: Responded with OSP to a report of illegal fireworks on West Main Street in John Day.
July 11: Responded with John Day ambulance and Community Counseling Solutions for a suicidal person in John Day.
July 11: Cited Roy B. Delacruz, 46, of Twin Falls for speeding, 48/35 zone.
July 12: Responded for an injured deer at an apartment in John Day.
July 12: Arrested Samantha Jones, 32, on a warrant.
July 14: Arrested Philomena Dutcher on a warrant.
• Oregon State Police
July 8: Received a report of cows on Highway 26.
July 9: Received a report of a bull on the highway near Mt. Vernon.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
July 8: Received a theft report on Schoolhouse Lane in the Ritter area.
July 12: Received a theft report on East Fifth Street in Prairie City.
July 13: Responded to a theft report on County Road 52.
July 13: A missing person was reported at Dixie Campground.
July 14: A burglary was reported on Clarks Creek Road.
• John Day ambulance
July 8: Responded to an apartment complex on West Main Street in John Day.
July 8: Transported a patient to the airport.
July 9: Responded to an apartment complex in John Day for a woman.
July 9: Transported a patient to the airport.
July 10: Responded for a 60-year-old woman with leg swelling on North Johnson Avenue in Prairie City.
July 11: Responded to a business in John Day for an elderly man who fell.
July 11: Responded to Screech Alley Loop for an elderly man not feeling well.
July 11: Responded for a 29-year-old woman with anemia and fainting on Highway 26.
July 12: Responded for an 83-year-old woman on Screech Alley Loop.
July 12: Responded for a 77-year-old man on Jenkins Road.
July 12: Responded to Valley View Drive for a man with shoulder pain.
July 13: Responded for a 63-year-old female.
• Canyon City Public Works
July 8: Received a report of people driving past the roadblock on the Inland Street bridge.
• John Day Fire Department
July 8: Responded to a burning hazard on La Costa Avenue in John Day.
• Forest Service
July 9: Suspicious circumstances were reported at High Lake.
July 14: Advised of smoke.
• Grant County Parole and Probation
July 11: Arrested John Lafranchise on valid warrants from Wheeler, Jefferson and Clackamas counties.
