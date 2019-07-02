Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
James G. O’Neill, 51, Bend, pleaded guilty June 27 to driving under the influence of intoxicants and refusing to take a test for intoxicants, both committed March 11. He was sentenced to 10 days jail, 24 months probation, 40 hours community service and $2,355 in fines and fees. His license was suspended for one year. A second charge of refusing to take a test for intoxicants was dismissed.
Sharon M. Korff, 64, John Day, was found guilty June 27 of violating probation in two cases. For a 2016 case of driving while under the influence of intoxicants, she was found guilty of failing to complete treatment and pay fines and fees. For a 2017 case of driving with a suspended license, she was found guilty of failing to pay fines and fees. For both cases, her probation was extended 12 months.
Sheila A. Owens, 49, John Day, pleaded no contest June 21 to driving under the influence of intoxicants committed on March 3. She was sentenced to 30 days jail, 24 months probation, 80 hours community service and $2,255 in fines and fees. Her license was suspended for one year.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of June 26:
Concealed handgun licenses: 10
Average inmates: 17
Bookings: 7
Releases: 10
Arrests: 2
Citations: 4
Fingerprints: 5
Civil papers: 17
Warrants processed: 4
Asst./welfare check: 0
Search and rescue: 0
June 24: Tammy Winton, 51, John Day, was cited for violating the speed limit, 43/25 zone.
June 24: David Bohnert, 51, Burns, was cited for violating the speed limit, 86/65 zone.
June 24: Margaret Sampson, 68, Portland, was cited for violating the basic rule, 79/55 zone.
June 24: Sergio Hernandez, 30, Hillsboro, was cited for exceeding the posted speed limit, 65/45 zone.
Justice Court
• Violation of basic rule: Dominique Del Sarto, 52, Henderson, Nevada, May 23, 80/55 zone, fined $265; Austin M. Schmitt, 23, Edwardsville, Illinois, May 23, 81/55 zone, fined $265; Lee R. Kramer, 44, Long Creek, April 8, 79/55 zone, fined $265.
• Exceeding speed limit: Megan N. Workman, 28, Bates, 79/65 zone, fined $225; Alex C. Black, 31, June 3, 74/65 zone, fined $165; Danese D. Linderman, 66, Roseburg, June 3, 77/65 zone, fined $225.
• Violation speed limit: D. Byron Bean, 61, Murrieta, California, June 6, 62/50 zone, fined $265.
• Driving uninsured: Darline P. Hancock, 29, John Day, March 23, fined $265.
• Driving while suspended: Christina R. Ramey, 48, Woodland, Washington, June 15, fined $440.
• Careless driving: Darline P. Hancock, 29, John Day, March 23, fined $265.
• Exceed maximum weight: Chase A. Giesbrecht, 33, Baker City, June 6, fined $150.
• Failure to register vehicle: Talon W. Collins, 25, Prineville, June 14, find $115.
Oregon State Police
June 27: Investigated a fatal crash on Highway 26 near the Wheeler and Grant county line. A eastbound Chevy Equinox failed to follow a left-hand curve and went off a steep embankment into Rock Creek. The driver was ejected. Brian A. Hubble, 63, Milwaukie, was pronounced deceased at the site.
June 29: Following a traffic stop on Highway 26 east of Moon Creek Road, David A. Bergin, 72, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of cannabis.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 164 calls during the week of June 24-30, including:
• John Day Police Department
June 24: Responded to a grocery store parking lot in John Day for a hit-and-run crash.
June 25: Advised of a hit-and-run crash on West Main Street in John Day.
June 25: Following a traffic stop at First Avenue and Brent Drive, Audrey Johns, 40, John Day, was cited for failing to register her vehicle.
June 26: Responded to a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day for a report of illegal fireworks.
June 26: Advised of an assault at a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day.
June 28: Received a report of a suspicious vehicle at a restaurant on West Main Street in John Day.
June 28: Advised of suspicious circumstances at a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day.
June 29: Received a report of a verbal dispute over loud noise at a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day.
June 29: Responded to a report of a woman standing and sitting on Highway 26 at the west end of John Day.
June 30: Dispatched to a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day for a report of phone harassment.
June 30: Advised of fraud at a bar on Main Street in John Day.
June 30: Following a traffic stop on Main Street in John Day, Charles Toftdahl, 83, Junction City, was cited for speeding.
• Oregon State Police
June 25: Received a report of suspicious circumstances on Belshaw Creek Road.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
June 24: Advised of criminal mischief at Humbolt Elementary School.
June 24: Received a report of a suspicious person at a fuel company’s office in Canyon City.
June 25: Advised of a hit-and-run crash on North Mountain Boulevard in Mt. Vernon.
June 25: Received a report of suspicious circumstances on Patterson Drive in Canyon City.
June 25: Advised of a fight on Ingle Street in Mt. Vernon.
June 29: Received a complaint about a pig running loose on Pine Creek Road.
• John Day ambulance
June 25: Paged to a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day for a man with difficulty breathing and chest pain.
June 25: Responded to Second Street in John Day for a 68-year-old man.
June 26: Dispatched to North Canyon City Boulevard for a 66-year-old man.
June 26: Responded to a bar on Main Street in John Day for a woman.
June 26: Dispatched to East Fifth Street in John Day for a transport to the hospital.
June 28: Responded with Long Creek ambulance to a repair shop in Long Creek for a person with a head injury following a four-wheeler accident.
June 29: Transported a patient to the airport in John Day.
June 29: Dispatched to a senior home in John Day for a woman who was not feeling well.
June 29: Responded to a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day for a man with difficulty breathing.
June 29: Dispatched to Southwest First Street in John Day for a 77-year-old man with a diabetic issue.
June 30: Responded to a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day for a 53-year-old man with difficulty breathing.
June 30: Dispatched to a senior home in John Day for a man with leg pain.
• Forest Service
June 25: Advised of a fire in the Antone Road area near Dayville.
June 25: Received a report of smoke seen in the Fields Creek or Moore’s Crossing area east of Dayville.
June 26: Dispatched to the Waterman Flats area on Highway 26 in Wheeler County.
June 26: Received a report of a fire on Clear Creek Road in Granite.
June 28: Responded with Mt. Vernon fire and Oregon Department of Forestry for a lightning-caused fire near Picnic Creek Road in Mt. Vernon.
• Mt. Vernon fire
June 25: Received a report of a forest fire on Highway 395 north of Mt. Vernon.
June 30: Responded to a fire in the Clarks Creek Road and Dustin Creek area near Mt. Vernon.
• Bureau of Land Management
June 25: Advised of a fire on Highway 402 near Monument.
• John Day fire
June 28: Responded to West Main Street in John Day for a tree on fire.
June 30: Dispatched to Main Street in John Day for a report of fireworks causing a small fire on the sidewalk.
• Prairie City fire
June 30: Advised with Forest Service of a fire in the Reynolds Creek Road area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.