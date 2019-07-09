Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of July 3:
Concealed handgun licenses: 6
Average inmates: 16
Bookings: 12
Releases: 13
Arrests: 2
Citations: 3
Fingerprints: 4
Civil papers: 32
Warrants processed: 2
Asst./welfare check: 0
Search and rescue: 0
June 28: Richard Turner, 63, Newburg, was cited for violating the posted speed limit, 47/25 zone.
July 1: Jeffrey Whitman, 57, Medford, was cited for violating the basic rule, 80/55 zone.
July 1: Robert Doland, 31, Pendleton, was cited for violating the posted speed limit, 52/35 zone.
Justice Court
• Violation of basic rule: Todd A. McGuire, 50, Redmond, June 16, 72/55 zone, fined $165; Christian S. Iverson, 37, Portland, June 15, 74/55 zone, fined $160; Timothy M. O’Rourke, 47, Spokane, Washington, June 12, 75/55 zone, fined $165; David E. Johnson, 62, Pendleton, June 10, 74/55 zone, fined $165; Darcy M. Patterson, 47, Hines, June 19, 75/65 zone, fined $165; Skip Sam, 45, McDermitt, Nevada, June 1, 75/55 zone, fined $165.
• Exceeding speed limit: Steven M. Uhlman, 34, Ontario, June 18, 75/65 zone, fined $165; Robert W. Skinner, 57, Canyon City, June 21, 81/65 zone, fined $265; Marc A. Faast, 46, Bend, May 26, 77/65 zone, fined $265; Jeffrey R. Bair, 38, Vale, June 18, 75/65 zone, fined $165; Andrew J. Spinks, 50, Hereford, May 7, 81/65 zone, fined $265; Laura A. Taylor, 35, Portland, June 23, 49/30 zone, fined $165.
• Violation speed limit: Jonathan A. Murphy, 42, Christmas Valley, April 5, 51/25 zone, fined $165; Anne E. Kort, 25, Dayville, June 16, 62/35 zone, fined $265; Clifton D. Melby, 70, Oklee, Minnesota, June 22, 40/25 zone, fined $140; Tammy M. Winton, 51, Canyon City, June 23, 43/25 zone, fined $165; Edward M. Thornton, 66, Myrtle Point, June 13, 65/35 zone, fined $265.
• Expired registration sticker: Aline M. Chobo, 19, John Day, June 12, fined $115.
• No operator’s license: Daniel C. Brown, 18, Hermosa Beach, California, June 16, fined $265.
• Failure to register vehicle: Audrey R. Johnson, 40, John Day, June 25, fined $115.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 198 calls during the week of July 1-7, including:
• John Day Police Department
July 1: Following a traffic stop at Canton and Third streets in John Day, Darrel McKrola, 42, Mt. Vernon, was cited for speeding, 34/25 zone.
July 1: Received a fraud report from Southwest Brent Drive in John Day.
July 2: Following a traffic stop on Highway 26 east of the city limits, Tanner J. Prock, 22, John Day, was arrested and charged with fraud.
July 3: Following a traffic stop on Main Street in John Day, Tasmin Stode, Terrebonne, was arrested on outstanding warrants.
July 3: Responded to a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day for a 911 call. Jessica Officer, 32, John Day, was arrested and charged with violating probation.
July 4: Dispatched to a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day for a noise complaint about fireworks.
July 5: Received a livestock complaint from Four K Overlook Lane in John Day.
July 7: Responded to the rodeo grounds in John Day for a report of a suspicious man.
July 7: Dispatched to an apartment complex on Highway 26 east of John Day for a verbal dispute possibly involving a drunk driver.
• Oregon State Police
July 1: Advised of a noninjury crash on Highway 395 near Vance Creek.
July 6: Received a report of suspicious circumstances on Highway 26 west of Mt. Vernon.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
July 1: Advised of illegal fireworks use on Front Street in Prairie City.
July 2: Received a report of a domestic dispute at the hospital in John Day.
July 2: Advised of menacing on Center Street in Granite.
July 3: Received a trespassing report from Granite Creek Road in Granite.
July 4: Advised of a dispute in the Deardorff Creek and Forest Road 13 area.
July 4: Received a report of illegal fireworks use on 12th Street in Prairie City.
July 5: Advised of a car fire on Highway 26 near Dixie Summit.
July 7: Received a report of illegal fireworks use in the city park in Prairie City.
July 7: Received a theft of service report from a gas station in Canyon City.
• John Day ambulance
July 1: Responded to a senior home in John Day for a lift assist.
July 2: Dispatched to Charolais Heights in John Day for an 83-year-old man who had fallen.
July 2: Responded to Brent Drive in John Day for a transport.
July 2: Dispatched to Adam Drive in Canyon City for an 82-year-old man who had intestinal bleeding.
July 3: Dispatched to Ingle Street in Mt. Vernon for a 911 call.
July 3: Responded to Highway 402 near Monument for a 911 call.
July 3: Transported a patient to the airport in John Day.
July 4: Dispatched to a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day for a 59-year-old woman.
July 4: Responded with Monument fire and ambulance to Highway 402 near Monument.
July 5: Paged to Ingle Street in Mt. Vernon for a male subject who had been unconscious for a period of time.
July 5: Received a 911 call from a senior home in John Day.
July 6: Dispatched to Dog Creek Road in John Day for a man with chest pain.
July 6: Responded to the community hall in Canyon City for a man who had passed out.
July 6: Dispatched to a motel in John Day for an elderly man with a head injury.
July 7: Responded to North Mountain Boulevard in Mt. Vernon for a 53-year-old woman with severe abdominal pain.
• Forest Service
July 5: Received a 911 call about smoke in the forest near Blue Ridge. Forest Service law enforcement responded.
July 6: Advised of a possible forest fire in the Black Canyon area off the South Fork Road.
• Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife
July 5: Advised of a cougar sighting on Patterson Drive in Canyon City that turned out to be unfounded.
• Mt. Vernon rural fire
July 6: Responded to a property on Highway 26 for a structure fire report.
