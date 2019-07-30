Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Robert D. Herrera, 61, John Day, pleaded guilty July 24 to misdemeanor harassment committed on May 7. He was sentenced to five days in jail, 18 months probation and a $100 fine. A charge of fourth-degree assault was dismissed. He was also found guilty of violating probation conditions for two 2018 cases by failing to obey all laws and use or possession of intoxicants. His probation was extended, and the ordered jail time was concurrent with the five-day sentence.
Four counts against John A. Loveday, 56, John Day, including menacing constituting domestic violence, fourth-degree assault and second-degree disorderly conduct allegedly committed on May 24, were dismissed on July 25. He was found guilty of violating probation for a different case by failing to obey all laws and was sentenced to 20 days in jail.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of July 24:
Concealed handgun licenses: 9
Average inmates: 19
Bookings: 6
Releases: 7
Arrests: 3
Citations: 2
Fingerprints: 1
Civil papers: 19
Warrants processed: 2
Asst./welfare check: 0
Search and rescue: 1
July 23: A juvenile was cited or arrested for second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree animal abuse.
July 23: Sierra Swartz, 19, Lebanon, was cited for exceeding the posted speed limit, 51/35 zone.
Justice Court
• Violation of basic rule: Ryan W. Altman, 46, Bend, July 10, 78/55 zone, fined $225; Brett A. Chandler, 51, White Rock, New Mexico, July 9, 74/55 zone, fined $165; Margaret L. Sampson, 68, Portland, June 22, 79/55 zone, fined $160; Jackie R. Moore, 33, Colorado Springs, Colorado, June 30, 84/55 zone, fined $225.
• Exceeding speed limit: Wesley A. Rich, 40, West Jordan, Utah, July 3, 75/65 zone, fined $165; Daniel G. Winters, 53, John Day, July 18, 79/65 zone, fined $225; Donald L. Kraft, 82, Chinook, Washington, July 12, 75/65 zone, fined $165; Dian Z. Fernandez, 48, Bend, July 3, 53/35 zone, fined $100; Reece E. Stotsenberg, 32, Corvallis, July 4, 62/35 zone, fined $265.
• Violation speed limit: Robert J. Doland, 31, Pendleton, June 30, 52/35 zone, fined $165; Richard L. Turner, 62, Newberg, June 28, 47/25 zone, fined $265; Rebekah J. Taylor, 22, Bend, July 4, 39/25 zone, fined $165; Emanuela Riddle, 22, Salem, May 25, 51/30 zone, fined $225.
• Truck or bus exceeding speed limit: Steven J. Wergen, 46, Enterprise, April 4, 70/55 zone, fined $140.
• Driving uninsured: Jared J. Baker, 24, John Day, June 20, fined $265.
• Failure to drive within the lane: James O. Heierle, 70, Cove, June 19, fined $265.
• Exceeding maximum weight limit: Dennis H. Morton, 50, Prineville, June 4, fined $200.
• Careless driving: Cassandra H. Richardson-Buckmaster, 19, Mt. Vernon, June 2, fined $440.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 173 calls during the week of July 22-28, including:
• John Day Police Department
July 22: Received a 911 call from East Main Street in John Day about a dispute.
July 22: Advised of harassment at the Gleason Pool in John Day.
July 22: Received a report of a juvenile problem at a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day.
July 22: Advised of a suspicious vehicle at the 911 dispatch center in the John Day Fire Hall.
July 22: Received a report of a hit-and-run crash near a motel on Main Street in John Day.
July 22: Responded with John Day ambulance to an apartment complex in east John Day for a potentially suicidal person.
July 23: Advised of a tree limb falling on phone lines on Canton Street in John Day.
July 24: Dispatched to Wilderness Lane and Apple Road for a welfare check.
July 25: Received a report of elder abuse on East Main Street in John Day.
July 26: Dispatched to a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day for a welfare check.
July 26: Advised of a suicidal person at Seventh Street and Bridge Street in John Day.
July 27: Responded to the Gleason Pool swim meet for a theft report.
July 27: Advised of a suspicious person at the fairgrounds RV park.
July 28: Responded to a secondhand store on Main Street for a burglary report.
• Oregon State Police
July 24: Received a 911 call about a domestic case on Highway 26 near Dixie Summit.
July 24: Dispatched to Prairie City for a domestic case.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
July 23: Advised of a vehicle crash on County Road 17 near Long Creek.
July 23: Responded to a missing person call on Forest Road 52 near Granite.
July 24: Received a report of a suicidal person on Highway 26 near Mt. Vernon.
July 25: Advised of custodial interference in Long Creek.
• John Day ambulance
July 22: Responded to a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day for a 64-year-old man with intestinal problems.
July 22: Received a 911 call from a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day.
July 22: Received a 911 call from Ford Road and Main Street in John Day for an 88-year-old man who was not feeling well.
July 22: Received a 911 call from Broken Leg Lane in Mt. Vernon about an 83-year-old woman with a possible stroke.
July 22: Transported a patient to the airport in John Day.
July 22: Dispatched to North Humbolt Avenue in Canyon City.
July 22: Transported a patient to the airport in John Day.
July 23: Received a 911 call for a woman who was bucked off a horse on Belshaw Creek Lane.
July 23: Transported a patient to the airport in John Day.
July 23: Received a 911 call from Pineview Lane in Canyon City for a 76-year-old woman who fell and possibly broke an arm.
July 23: Responded to South Main Street in Prairie City for an 85-year-old woman who was feeling ill.
July 23: Transported a patient to the airport in John Day.
July 24: Paged to South First Street in John Day for a man with flu-like symptoms who felt light-headed.
July 24: Responded with Dayville fire to Highway 26 near Dayville.
July 24: Dispatched to a senior home in John Day for a man with chest pain.
July 24: Responded to a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day for a 65-year-old man with dizziness and shortness of breath.
July 25: Received a 911 call for a sick person on West Main Street in John Day.
July 26: Responded with Seneca ambulance to Bear Gulch Road in Seneca for a 90-year-old man who was not feeling well.
July 26: Dispatched to West Main Street in John Day for a 66-year-old man with high blood pressure.
July 26: Responded to Patterson Drive in Canyon City for a child with a high fever.
July 26: Received a 911 call from Southwest First Street in John Day.
July 26: Transported a patient to the airport in John Day.
July 27: Responded with Monument ambulance to Top Road in Monument for a woman with abdominal cramping.
July 27: Dispatched to the lumber mill in John Day for a 30-year-old man with unknown injuries.
July 28: Responded to Riverside Street and Ingle Street in Mt. Vernon for a single-vehicle crash with injuries.
July 28: Dispatched to Northeast Seventh Street in John Day for an 86-year-old woman.
July 28: Responded to a senior home in John Day for an 87-year-old man.
• Prairie City fire
July 22: Received a report of a fire on McHaley Avenue in Prairie City.
• Forest Service
July 23: Received a report of a lightning strike that caused a fire with a large plume of smoke on Dixie Mountain.
July 23: Advised of a forest fire near Seneca.
