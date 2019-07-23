Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Derek M. Bergman, 26, Milwaukie, pleaded guilty July 18 to felony second-degree burglary and misdemeanor second-degree theft committed at a laundry in Prairie City on Jan. 24. He was sentenced to 20 days jail, 24 months probation, 80 hours community service and $300 in fines and fees. A charge of first-degree criminal mischief was dismissed.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of July 17:
Concealed handgun licenses: 7
Average inmates: 20
Bookings: 9
Releases: 14
Arrests: 2
Citations: 0
Fingerprints: 2
Civil papers: 5
Warrants processed: 1
Asst./welfare check: 0
Search and rescue: 0
Oregon State Police
July 15: Following a traffic stop on Highway 395 north of Seneca, Michael K. Pannell, 52, Burns, was cited for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
July 17: Responded to a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day and cited Paul J. Lopez, 64, John Day, for failing to register as a sex offender.
July 18: Dispatched to a bank on Main Street in John Day for a bomb threat and assisted John Day police in traffic control and keeping the public away from the building. No suspicious devices were found outside or inside the building.
July 18: Following a traffic stop on Highway 395 near Lost Creek Timber Road in Seneca, Janet D. Smith, 56, Redding, California, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 177 calls during the week of July 14-21, including:
• John Day Police Department
July 14: Received a report of a dispute at a motel on Main Street in John Day.
July 14: Advised of a garbage and bee complaint on Southeast Dayton Street in John Day.
July 14: Responded to a church on South Canyon Boulevard in John Day and arrested Philomena Dutcher, 36, Dayville, on a warrant.
July 15: Responded to Southeast Hillcrest Road in John Day for a suspicious vehicle.
July 15: Performed extra patrols on South Canyon Boulevard in John Day following reports of suspicious circumstances at a residence.
July 15: Responded to Third and Main streets and arrested John D. Colton, 39, Canyon City, for a no-contact order violation.
July 16: Dispatched to Northwest Second Avenue in John Day for suspicious circumstances and a request for a welfare check.
July 16: Responded to a grocery store in John Day for a harassment report.
July 16: Checked suspicious circumstances at a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day.
July 16: Followed up on a report of a woman being followed around a business in John Day and videoed by a stranger.
July 17: Responded to Southwest Fourth Avenue in John Day for a suspicious vehicle.
July 17: Dispatched to a thrift store on Canton Street for suspicious circumstances.
July 17: Responded to the county library on South Canyon Boulevard in John Day for a dispute report.
July 18: Dispatched to North Canyon Boulevard in John Day for a dispute.
July 18: Responded to a bank on Main Street in John Day for a possible bomb threat.
July 18: Dispatched to the senior center in John Day for a possible stolen vehicle.
July 18: Following a traffic stop on West Main Street in John Day, Steven M. Warrington, 29, John Day, was cited for driving with a suspended license and uninsured.
July 19: Responded to Northwest Seventh Street in John Day for a possible suicidal person.
July 19: Dispatched to a grocery store in John Day for a suspicious person.
July 20: Responded to a motel on Main Street in John Day for a hit-and-run report.
July 20: Warned a person on Southwest Brent Drive in John Day for illegal burning.
July 21: Following a traffic stop on Highway 26 in east John Day, Carla S. Inman, 72, Baker City, was cited for speeding 57/25 zone.
July 21: Dispatched to Bumpy Road in John Day for a report of harassment.
• Oregon State Police
July 19: Advised of an Angus bull on Highway 26 near Belshaw Creek Road.
July 21: Dispatched to Highway 26 and Laycock Creek Road for a livestock complaint.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
July 14: Received a report of a burglary on Clarks Creek Road in Mt. Vernon.
July 15: Advised of a burglary on North Johnson Avenue in Prairie City.
July 16: Received a burglary report from Wiley Creek Road.
July 17: Received a 911 call about a theft on East 11th Street in Prairie City.
July 17: Advised of shots fired at a ranch property on Highway 26 east of John Day.
July 18: Received a burglary report from Millie Way in Dayville.
July 18: Advised of illegal fireworks use on West 12th Street in Prairie City.
July 18: Advised of illegal fireworks use on Southwest Metschan Avenue in Prairie City.
July 20: Received a report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries on the Izee Road.
July 20: Advised of criminal mischief on North Johnson Avenue in Prairie City.
July 21: Received a report of criminal mischief at Magone Lake.
July 21: Responded to North Washington Street in Prairie City following a request to remove an unwanted person.
July 21: Advised of a juvenile problem on North Washington Street in Prairie City.
• John Day ambulance
July 15: Responded to Highway 26 east of John Day for an 87-year-old man who fell into an irrigation ditch.
July 17: Dispatched to a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day for a 65-year-old man with difficulty breathing.
July 17: Responded to a senior home in John Day for an 83-year-old woman who sustained cuts when a lamp fell on her.
July 17: Dispatched to West Main Street in Long Creek for a possible stroke.
July 17: Responded to Bridge Street in Prairie City for an 87-year-old man with shortness of breath.
July 18: Dispatched to a restaurant on Main Street in John Day for a 30-year-old woman.
July 18: Responded with Dayville fire to an RV park in Dayville for a woman with a possible stroke or heart attack.
July 19: Dispatched to a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day for a man with difficulty breathing and possible mental health issues.
July 19: Responded with Prairie City ambulance to West Front Street in Prairie City for an elderly woman who had fallen.
July 20: Dispatched to Bridge Street in John Day for an elderly man.
July 21: Responded to North Johnson Avenue in Prairie City for a 60-year-old woman with low blood sugar.
July 21: Dispatched to South Overholt Avenue in Prairie City for an elderly woman who had fallen.
July 21: Transported a patient to Bend.
• Forest Service
July 14: Received a 911 call about a possible fire south of Road 15 and Dollar Basin.
July 19: Advised along with Mt. Vernon fire of smoke from a possible wildfire.
• John Day fire
July 19: Dispatched to Charolais Heights in John Day for a report of flames.
July 19: Responded to the airport in John Day for an emergency landing and possible fire.
July 20: Responded with Mt. Vernon fire and the sheriff’s office to a grass fire report on Antelope Lane in John Day.
July 20: Dispatched to West Bench Road in John Day for a report of illegal burning.
• Prairie City fire
July 21: Dispatched to East Fifth Street in Prairie City for a fire alarm.
