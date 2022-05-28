Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Circuit Court
May 25
Daniel Antonio Lopez, 35, pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of a vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm and second-degree theft in connection with an incident that happened on Feb. 15. Two additional charges, possession of a stolen vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm, were dismissed. Lopez was sentenced to 18 months in prison with credit for time served. He was also ordered to submit to one year of post-prison supervision. In two separate cases, Lopez pleaded guilty to third-degree theft in connection with a Feb. 16 incident and failure to appear for a March 16 court date. An additional charge of second-degree failure to appear was dismissed. In each of those cases he was sentenced to 30 days in jail with credit for time served. All the sentences are to be served concurrently.
Oregon State Police
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending May 25:
Concealed handgun licenses: 10
Average inmates: 9
Bookings: 7
Releases: 4
Arrests: 3
Citations: 2
Fingerprints: 3
Civil papers: 15
Warrants processed: 0
Assist/welfare check: 2
Search and rescue: 1
Justice Court
The Grant County Justice Court reported the following activity for the week ending May 25:
Traffic citations filed: 8
Misdemeanors filed: 2
Small claims filed: 1
Cases on probation: 42
Hearings held: 5
Driver's license suspensions: 7
Violation of the basic rule: Daniel Glynn Pouch, 22, Portland, April 29, 85/55 zone, fined $265.
Violating the speed limit: Kyle Schlagenhauf, 53, Arcata, California, 85/65 zone, fined $265.
Driving while suspended or revoked: Sherry Lee Ann Nye, 42, Payette, Idaho, March 15, fined $440; Thomas Harry Stephens, 60, Canyon City, May 1, fined $440; Joseph Michael Warren, 38, Canyon City, May 1, fined $440; Thomas Edward Pfeifer, 52, Prairie City, March 13, fined $440.
No operator's license: Douglas Delando Reece, 43, Spring, Texas, April 12, fined $265.
Driving uninsured: Thomas Harry Stephens, 60, Canyon City, May 1, fined $265; Joseph Michael Warren, 38, Canyon City, May 1, fined $265; Douglas Delando Reece, 43, Spring, Texas, April 12, fined $265.
Dispatch
Grant County dispatch worked 150 calls during the week ending May 25, including:
• Oregon State Police
May 20
3:34 p.m.: Advised of a driving complaint on Highway 26 near milepost 157.
May 21
8:11 p.m.: Advised of cows on Highway 26 near milepost 147.
May 24
7:32 p.m.: Advised of a driving complaint on Highway 26 near milepost 160.
8:45 p.m.: Advised of a riving complaint on Highway 26 near milepost 159.
May 25
10:48 a.m.: Advised of garbage coming out of a truck on Highway 26 near milepost 157.
• Grant County Sheriff
May 18
8:22 a.m.: Responded to Grant Union High School for a public assist.
11:53 a.m.: Responded to Dairy Queen, John Day, for a report of animal abuse.
5:01 p.m.: Responded to Grant County Fairgrounds, John Day, for a suspicious person.
9:46 p.m.: Received a report of a stolen vehicle from South Canyon Boulevard, John Day.
May 19
12:20 a.m.: Received a report of shots fired on Southwest Brent Street, John Day.
9:06 a.m.: Responded to Highway 26 near milepost 156 with Oregon State Police and Oregon Department of Transportation for a fallen tree on the highway.
9:16 a.m.: Responded to Prairie City School for a public assist.
12:55 p.m.: Responded to Riverside Mobile Home Park, John Day, for a welfare check.
1:34 p.m.: Received a report of possible elder abuse.
2:12 p.m.: Responded to Riverside Mobile Home Park, John Day, with John Day Ambulance for s 79-year-old male with memory issues.
4:35 p.m.: Responded to West Main Street, John Day, for a report of a domestic assault.
5:58 p.m.: Responded to Second Street, Prairie City. Ronald James Salazar, 34, was arrested on charges related to domestic violence.
6:57 p.m.: Responded to the Elks Club, John Day, for a suspicious person.
7:33 p.m.: Advised of a theft of cans from the can return at Chester's Market, John Day.
May 20
12:20 a.m.: Tiffany Rose Tkachenko, aka Tiffany Rose Sanders, 36, of Redmond turned herself in at the Grant County Jail and was arrested on a Grant County warrant.
7:42 a.m.: Traffic stop, Highway 26 near milepost 153. Kassidy Williams, 21, of John Day was cited for violating the basic rule (84/55 zone).
10:07 a.m.: Responded to Highway 395 South near milepost 4C for a single-vehicle crash. John Day Fire, John Day Ambulance and Oregon State Police also responded.
4:02 p.m.: Traffic stop, Highway 26 near milepost 145. Stanley Lochrie, 71, of West Linn was cited for violating the basic rule (80/55 zone).
May 21
12:49 a.m.: Responded to Front Street, Prairie City, for a trespassing complaint.
2:13 p.m.: Traffic stop, Highway 395 South near milepost 9C. Driver warned for violating the basic rule.
3:32: Advised of a fraud report from Williams Street, Prairie City.
5:09 p.m.: Responded to OK garage in Long Creek for a harassment complaint.
5:28 p.m.: Responded to Canyon City. Leland Turner, 88, of Canyon City was cited for hit and run.
6:26 p.m.: Traffic stop, Highway 26 near milepost 158. Driver warned for violating the basic rule.
8:32 p.m.: Responded to Southwest First Street, John Day, for a welfare check.
9:09 p.m.: Responded to Oxbow Restaurant, Prairie City, for a report of trespassing and criminal mischief.
9:19 p.m.: Responded to Highway 26 near Johnson Avenue to assist a motorist.
10:10 p.m.: Responded to Canyon Creek Lane, Canyon City, to remove a hazard cow from the road.
May 22
10 a.m.: Responded to Clyde Holliday State Park, Mt. Vernon, for a driving complaint.
May 24
12:01 a.m.: Advised of a reported burglary on Northwest Third Street, John Day.
7:27 a.m.: Responded to Riverside Mobile Home Park, John Day, for a report of custodial interference.
5:42 p.m.: Responded to Meadowbrook Apartments, John Day, for a verbal domestic dispute.
6:52 p.m.: Grant County Search and Rescue Team responded to Highway 395 and Forest Road 3900 for a missing person report.
May 25
1:04 p.m.: Responded with Oregon State Police to Lower Yard Road, John Day, for a report of shots fired. Christopher Hoppe, 39, of John Day was arrested on multiple charges, No injuries were reported.
4:29 p.m.: Took a report from Mt. Vernon of an assault on a child.
6 p.m.: Responded with Oregon State Police to Len's Pharmacy, John Day. Michael Shane Griffin, 45, of John Day was cited for hit and run.
9:19 p.m.: Responded to West Main Street, John Day, for a domestic dispute. Jessica Anne Thomas, 38, of John Day was arrested on an assault charge.
• John Day Ambulance
May 18
4:13 p.m.: Dispatched to Jenkins Road, Mt. Vernon, for an elderly female with a medical issue.
8:54 p.m.: Dispatched to Riverside Mobile Home Park for a medical welfare check. No transport.
May 19
12:30 a.m.: Dispatched to Cottonwood Street, Mt. Vernon, for a person with mental health issues. Grant County Sheriff's Office also responded.
9:09 a.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for a 74-year-old female with shortness of breath.
7:36 p.m.: Patient transport to St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
May 20
4:41 p.m.: Dispatched to Riverside Mobile Home Park for a 58-year-old female with difficulty breathing.
May 21
5:31 p.m.: Dispatched to Dugout Lane for a 92-year-old male having a stroke.
May 22
6:23 a.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Memory Care for a n 86-year-old female with low oxygen saturation.
8:58 a.m.: Patient transport from Valley View.
10:50 a.m.: Dispatched to Thomason Lane for an 89-year-old man with a fall injury.
May 23
12:06 p.m.: Dispatched to Front Street, Prairie City, for a male having a seizure.
May 24
2:11 a.m.: Dispatched to Canyon Creek Apartments for a 35-year-old male vomiting.
2:55 a.m.: Dispatched to Dayton Street for a 28-year-old female who had just given birth.
11:27 a.m.: Dispatched to Southwest First Avenue for a male subject with dizziness. Patient refused transport.
May 25
11:09 a.m.: Responded to Northeast Elm Street. Female transported to hospital.
11:40 a.m.: Dispatched to Aldrich View Place for a female who fell down the stairs. Patient transported to hospital.
• Seneca Ambulance
May 19
3:30 p.m.: Dispatched to A Avenue for a 65-year-old female with pain and swelling in her feet. John Day Ambulance also responded.
4:39 p.m.: Dispatched to Park Avenue for a 52-year-old male having convulsions. John Day Ambulance also responded.
• Monument Ambulance
May 23
3:10 p.m.: Dispatched to Third Street for a male with neck pain. John Day Ambulance also responded, transported subject to hospital.
