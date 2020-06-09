Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Jacob M. Derosier, 33, pleaded guilty June 2 to a count of strangulation constituting domestic violence and a count of harassment constituting domestic violence committed on March 18. He was sentenced to serve 30 days in jail, 36 months of supervised probation, 60 hours of community service and to pay $200 in court fees. A count of strangulation was dismissed. The new crime was also a violation of his probation, and he was sentenced to an additional 10 days in jail.
Grant County Sheriff’s Office
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of June 3:
Concealed handgun licenses: 9
Average inmates: 9
Bookings: 4
Releases: 3
Arrests: 1
Citations: 0
Fingerprints: 0
Civil papers: 1
Warrants processed: 1
Assistance/Welfare check: 0
Search and Rescue: 1
Oregon State Police
June 4: OSP responded to a single vehicle rollover crash near milepost 96 on Highway 395B. The driver, a male juvenile, 16, said he was traveling southbound at an estimated 45 mph when he felt his steering jerk to the left. The vehicle crossed the northbound lane of travel, hit a reflector pole, then the hillside and rolled on its top. The driver was not injured. Frontier Towing responded and removed the vehicle. Once the vehicle was loaded on the tow truck, the tow truck driver and OSP inspected the steering, and there appeared to be a steering failure that caused the crash.
June 4: OSP was stopped on West Main Street in Mt. Vernon and saw a vehicle drive westbound, passing OSP. As the vehicle passed, OSP recognized the driver and knew her driving privileges were felony suspended. OSP stopped the driver, a 41-year-old woman, in the driveway of her residence. OSP arrested Melinda J. Moss, 41, of John Day and transported her to the Grant County Jail. OSP issued Moss a citation for driving while suspended and lodged her at the jail.
June 6: OSP stopped a vehicle for traveling 53 mph in a posted 35 mph zone on Highway 395C near milepost 1. On contact, the driver immediately exited his vehicle, and OSP saw multiple indicators of impairment. The driver, Nathan L. Gordanier, 35, admitted to drinking three beers. Gordanier consented to field sobriety tests and displayed further indicators of impairment. OSP arrested Gordanier for DUII and transported him to the Grant County Jail. Gordanier consented to a breath test, which indicated a blood alcohol concentration of 0.17%. OSP issued Gordanier citations for DUII-Alcohol and speeding, 53/35 zone, and lodged him at the jail.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 127 calls during the week of June 1-7, including:
• John Day Police Department
June 1: Received a report of trespassing on West Main Street.
June 2: Arrested Jared J. Baker, 24, of John Day for menacing on West Main Street.
June 4: Responded to a report of criminal mischief on Hillcrest Road.
June 4: Received a report of a subject threatening to assault employees and burn their building down at a business on North Canyon Boulevard.
June 4: Received a report of telephonic harassment on West Main Street.
June 5: Alond with OSP, advised of a possible drunk driver on West Main Street.
• Oregon State Police
June 1: Requested to assist JDPD with a report of a subject riding his bicycle erratically in the middle of Main Street.
June 4: Received a report of a single vehicle rollover crash with no injuries. Declined medical and OSP was advised.
June 5: Received a report of a vehicle versus deer crash on Pine Creek Road.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
June 1: Received a report of criminal mischief on Forest Road 16 in Seneca.
June 3: Received a report of theft in Long Creek.
June 3: Received a report of a noninjury crash on Osborne Lane.
June 4: Received a report of theft on Middle Fork Lane.
June 5: Received a report of harassment on South Washington Street.
• John Day ambulance
June 1: Responded for a 63-year-old man with back surgery complication on Pine Haven Road.
June 2: Responded for a 81-year-old man on Northwest Fifth Avenue.
June 2: Dispatched for a man who fell with unknown injuries on West Main Street.
June 2: Responded for a 60-year-old woman with an elevated heart rate.
June 5: Along with Seneca ambulance, responded for a man with severe chest pains on B Avenue
June 5: Responded for an 80-year-old man who was feeling ill on Southwest Kilbourne Street.
• Grant County Road Department
June 4: Received a report of a cow stuck in cattle guard on Keeney Fork Road.
