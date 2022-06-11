Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Circuit Court
May 26
Storm Losee Mensch, 23, pleaded guilty to a charge of theft in the second degree in relation to an incident that occurred on April 27. An additional charge of felon in possession of a restricted weapon was dismissed. Mensch was sentenced to 18 months of supervised probation and 80 hours of community service or work crew time. Mensch was also ordered to obtain a substance abuse assessment, complete al recommended treatment and not use intoxicants. Finally, Mensch was ordered to pay $150 in restitution and have no contact with the victim.
May 31
Dillon Jospeh Myers, 25, was found guilty of harassment in connection with an incident that occurred on Jan. 24 2020 and sentenced to 18 months of bench probation, 40 hours of community service or work crew time and 20 days in jail, with credit for time served. Two counts of failure to appear in court were discharged.
Oregon State Police
June 1
1:53 p.m.: Trooper responded to Highway 207 near milepost 22 in Wheeler County for a motor vehicle crash with injuries. The driver of the vehicle was contacted at his home in Mitchell, where he was arrested for failure to perform the duties of a driver when injuries have occurred. His vehicle was towed from the crash scene.
June 3
4:02 p.m.: Trooper responded to the John Day Trailer Park to back up the Grant County Sheriff's Office on a reported assault. After seeing an associate of the suspect enter a residence, the trooper got permission from the homeowner to enter and found the suspect hiding under a pile of blankets on a bed. Devan James Haynes, 29, of John Day was arrested by the Sheriff's Office on an outstanding warrant.
June 4
9:44 p.m.: Trooper responded with Grant County Sheriff's Office to Southeast Second Street in John Day for a trespassing complaint. When the suspect resisted arrest, officers used their Tasers to subdue him. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to Blue Mountain Hospital to have Taser probes removed. Michael Shane Griffin, 45, of John Day was arrested on charges of second-degree criminal trespass and resisting arrest.
June 6
6:23 p.m.: Trooper stopped a Saturn Ion on Highway 26 near milepost 157 for speeding. The driver, Joseph Michael Warren, 38, of Canyon City, was found to be driving while suspended and without insurance. Warren had reportedly been cited several times for driving on a suspended license. Warren was cited and his vehicle was impounded and towed.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending ???:
Concealed handgun licenses:
Average inmates:
Bookings:
Releases:
Arrests:
Citations:
Fingerprints:
Civil papers:
Warrants processed:
Assist/welfare check:
Search and rescue:
Justice Court
The Grant County Justice Court reported the following activity for the week ending June 8:
Traffic citations filed: 14
Cases on probation: 38
Hearings held: 4
Cases to collections: 34
Violation of the basic rule: Dorotha Lee McClune, 68, Caldwell, Idaho, May 30, 71/55 zone, fined $165; Richard Alan Hamersley, 68, Round Rock, Texas, May 22, 76/55 zone, fined $165.
Violating the speed limit: Jessica J. Burkhart, 40, Toledo, Ohio, May 14, 81/65 zone, fined $265; juvenile male, 17, John Day, May 18, 58/35 zone, fined $225; juvenile male, 17, La Pine, May 29, 37/25 zone, fined $140.
Careless driving: Juvenile male, 17, La Pine, May 27, fined $225.
Careless driving resulting in an accident: Carol Ann Townsend, 65, John Day, May 13, fined $330.
Open container: Michael Colby Gibbs, 37, Mt. Vernon, May 14, fined $265.
Dispatch
Grant County dispatch worked 140 calls during the week ending June 8, including:
• Oregon State Police
June 2
6:58 p.m.: Advised of a broken-down semi on Highway 26 near milepost 172.
June 4
8:28 a.m.: Advised of a calf on Highway 26 near milepost 134.
June 6
1:24 p.m.: Advised of a livestock complaint on Highway 19 near milepost 121.
4:26 p.m.: Advised of a driving complaint on Highway 26 near Mt. Vernon.
• Grant County Sheriff
June 1
5:27 p.m.: Responded to Canyon Creek Apartments, John Day, in an attempt to locate a subject for the court.
June 2
1:L41 p.m.: Received a theft report from Austin Road.
3:57 p.m.: responded to Chester's market, John Day, for a report of bottles and cans being stolen.
5:23 p.m.: Responded to Southeast Dayton Street, John Day, for an unattended death.
6:03 p.m.: Advised of possible theft of a satellite dish from John Day Trailer Park.
11:20 p.m.: Responded to Highway 395 South near milepost 33C for a non-injury accident.
June 3
12:19 a.m.: Assisted a motorist on Highway 395 South near milepost 35C.
11:31 a.m.: Responded to West Patterson Drive, Canyon City, for a fraud complaint.
1:01 p.m.: Responded to Highway 26 near Keeney Forks for a public assist.
1:07 p.m.: Responded to North Clark Street, Canyon City, for suspicious circumstances.
3:07 p.m.: Responded with Oregon State Police to Highway 395 South near Canyon Mountain Road for a driving complaint.
3:49 p.m.: Responded to John Day Trailer Park for a report of a fight. Devan Haynes, 29, of John Day was arrested for probation violation.
5:05 p.m.: Responded to Charolais Heights Drive, John Day, for a report of shots fired.
5:53 p.m.: Traffic stop, Highway 395 South near milepost 1C, John Day. Driver warned for speeding.
11:22 p.m.: Responded to Cupper Creek Road, Kimberly, for a welfare check.
June 4
11:16 a.m.: Received a report of suspicious circumstances on Dog Creek Road near John Day.
12:22 p.m.: Responded to Riverside Mobile Home Park, John Day, for a report of shots fired.
2:30 p.m.: Traffic stop, Highway 26 near Pine Creek Road, east of John Day. Driver warned for speeding.
4:59 p.m.: Responded to North McHaley Street, Prairie City, for an animal complaint. Joshua Haskins, 38, of Prairie city was cited for maintaining a dog as a public nuisance.
7:58 p.m.: Responded to Indian Creek Road west of Prairie City for a report of shots fired.
9:13 p.m.: Responded to Southeast Second Street, John Day, for a dispute. Michael Shane Griffin, 45, of John Day was arrested.
June 5
7:52 a.m.: Traffic stop, Highway 26 near milepost 165. Driver warned for violating the basic rule.
8:39 a.m.: Responded to Highway 395 North, Mt. Vernon, for a report of a car prowl.
9:51 a.m.: Responded to East Main Street, John Day, for an unwanted subject.
5:14 p.m.: Multiple calls regarding shots fired, a possible explosion or loud noise heard throughout John Day area.
5:31 p.m.: Report of suspicious circumstances at the Outpost Pizza Pub and Grill, John Day.
6:59 p.m.: Responded to Meadowbrook Apartments, John Day, for a report of custodial interference.
7:20 p.m.: Responded to Highway 26 near milepost 159 to assist a motorist.
8:12 p.m.: Responded to Patterson Drive, Canyon City, for a domestic dispute. Celeste Lee, 30, of Canyon City was cited for disorderly conduct.
11:37 p.m.:Responded to Grant County Fairgrounds campground, John Day, for an intoxicated person.
June 6
9:18 a.m.: Responded to West Franklin Avenue, Dayville, for a livestock complaint.
10:58 a.m.: Responded to West Franklin Avenue, Dayville, for a livestock complaint.
Noon: Responded to Riverside Mobile Home Park, John Day, for a burglary report.
June 7
6:10 p.m.: Responded to Hillcrest Drive for a trespassing complaint.
7:48 p.m.: Responded to Riverside Mobile Home Park, John Day, for a report of a driver speeding through a residential area where children were playing.
8:20 p.m.: Responded to Chimney Gulch for a report of an abandoned animal.
June 8
1:35 a.m.: Advised of a request to remove an intoxicated and unwelcome person from a residence on B Avenue, Seneca.
9:05 a.m.: Launched an aerial search for a missing person.
10:23 a.m.: Responded to Patterson Drive, Canyon City, for a possibly suicidal person.
10:54 a.m.: Responded to Patterson Drive, canyon City, for a dispute.
4:16 p.m.: Responded to Northwest Third Street, John Day, to assist the Oregon Department of Human Services with the removal of a child from the premises.
4:42: Advised of a possibly impaired driver near the Post Office in Prairie City.
• John Day Ambulance
June 1
5:40 p.m.: Dispatched to Highway 26 near Mascall Overlook for an elderly person who lost consciousness.
June 2
6:17 p.m.: Patient transport to Bend.
11:51 p.m.: Patient transport to the airport.
June 4
7:56 a.m.: Dispatched to Antelope Lane, Mt. Vernon, for a female with a fall injury.
June 5
12:36 a.m.: Dispatched to North Clark Street, Canyon City, for a 1-year-old female with a high fever.
9:16 a.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for a 90-year-old female with a medical issue.
10:13 a.m.: Dispatched to Riverside Mobile Home Park for pregnant 22-year-old female with abdominal pain.
11:46 a.m.: Patient transport to the airport.
12:12 p.m.: Dispatched to Northwest Front Street, Prairie City, for a 78-year-old female with a fall injury.
6:40 p.m.: Patient transport to St. Charles Medical Center, Bend.
June 7
7:07 a.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for a 90-year-old female with nausea. Patient transported to Blue Mountain Hospital.
9:48 a.m.: Patient transport to residence in Prairie City.
12:37 p.m.: Dispatched to Adam Drive, Canyon City, for an 87-year-old female with a fall injury. Patient transported to Blue Mountain Hospital.
June 8
9:20 a.m.: Picking up air crew and equipment at airport.
• Prairie City Ambulance
June 1
1:07 p.m.: Dispatched to Dixie Creek Road for an unattended death. John Day Ambulance also responded.
• Seneca Ambulance
June 3
8:14 a.m.: Dispatched to C Avenue for an elderly male with a catheter issue. John Day Ambulance also responded.
June 6
9:34 p.m.: Dispatched to B Avenue for a 73-year-old female with a diabetic issue. John Day Ambulance also responded.
• Long Creek Ambulance
June 7
5:16 pm.: Dispatched to Highway 395 North for an 89-year-old female with weakness. Patient transported to Blue Mountain Hospital.
• John Day Fire
• Oregon Dept. of Transportation
June 1
5:27 p.m.: Advised of a boulder creating a hazard on Highway 19 near milepost 119.
June 4
1:13 p.m.: Advised of large rocks on Highway 26 near milepost 93.
June 6
12:51 a.m.: Advised of large rocks on Highway 26 near milepost 124.
June 7
4:37 a.m.: Advised of fallen rocks creating a hazard in Picture Gorge.
• Oregon Dept. of Fish & Wildlife
June 3
3:02 p.m.: ODFW responded to Bates for a report of several elk calves stuck in a fenced area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.