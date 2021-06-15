Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Nathan L. Gordanier was convicted of a probation violation June 14 for failing to complete treatment and failing to pay. He was sentenced to 10 hours of community service. He was ordered to continue treatment and enter a payment agreement with the court.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of June 9:
Concealed handgun licenses: 7
Average inmates: 9
Bookings: 6
Releases: 5
Arrests: 4
Citations: 6
Fingerprints: 0
Civil papers: 17
Warrants processed: 4
Assistance/Welfare check: 0
Search and Rescue: 0
June 8: Cited Taylor Schmadeka, 35, John Day, for criminal trespass.
June 8: Cited Sara Hawley, 36, Burns, for violation of posted speed, 82/65 zone.
June 8: Cited Logun Anderson, 20, Keizer, for violation of posted speed, 55/45 zone.
June 8: Charged David McCanna 56, Redmond, with unlawful use of a motor vehicle and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.
June 3: Cited Heidi Baker, 56, Sisters, for violation of posted speed, 56/30 zone.
June 3: Cited Dillon Sederland, 25, Seneca, for violation of posted speed, 49/30 zone, operating without a license and driving uninsured.
Grant County Justice Court
Violation of speed limit: Rebekah J. Cartwright, 57, Salem, May 29, 44/25 zone, fined $140; Glenn E. Rosander, 66, Oregon City, May 29, 75/65 zone, fined $165; Hernando G. Rolando, 18, Newport, May 28, 41/25 zone, fined $165; Jeremy D. Devlin, 38, Polson, Montana, May 6, 64/45 zone, fined $165; Daniel J. Brown, 47, Burns, May 30, 82/65 zone, fined $265; Kathryn M. Boula, 67, La Grande, May 30, 37/25 zone, fined $165; Janet M. Teague, 60, John Day, May 30, 38/25 zone, fined $165; John C. Flettre, 68, Vail, Arizona, May 28, 61/45 zone, fined $165; Jordan K. Cole, 28, Renton, Washington, May 15, 36/25 zone, fined $160; Scott. T. Iverson, 28, Portland, May 14, 73/35 zone, fined $440; Daniel J. Goldstein, 28, Boulder, Colorado, May 6, 74/65 zone, fined $165.
Violation of basic rule: Tina L. Aguilar, 52, Paisley, May 31, 80/55 zone, fined $225; Kristen E. Warren, 54, Bend, May 31, 84/55 zone, fined $265; Baltazar Ontiveros Carreon, 18, Mitchell, May 5, 74/55 zone, fined $165; Shawn L. Miller, 42, Walla Walla, Washington, May 2, 79/55 zone, fined $265; Mark W. Jones, 51, Portland, May 31, 85/55 zone, fined $265; Chad D. Cluff, 42, Redmond, May 31, 74/55 zone, fined $165; Paul R. Walters, 57, Meridian, Idaho, May 30, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Paul B. Johnson, 74, South Padre Island, Texas, May 31, 75/55 zone, fined $165.
Driving uninsured: Michael R. Mclarty, 35, Tillamook, Nov. 27, fined $265; Robert J. Bryant Jr., 24, John Day, April 14, fined $265; Harrison E. Caron, 32, John Day, April 11, fined $265; Ashlie R. Clark, 29, John Day, April 28, fined $265, May 5, fined $265, May 12, fined $265; Jeffrey C. Cook, 24, John Day, April 30, fined $265; Stephen M. Martin, 37, Burns, May 5, fined $265; Aaron T. Mack, 39, Ephrata, Washington, April 26, fined $265; David J. Darling, 46, John Day, May 3, fined $265; Travis J. Freniere, 34, John Day, May 3, fined $265, May 5, fined $265, May 15, fined $265, May 19, fined $265.
Driving while suspended: Robert J. Bryant Jr. 24, John Day, April 14, fined $440; Matthew P. Walker, 37, John Day, April 15, fined $440; Harrison E. Caron, 32, John Day, April 11, fined $440; Ashlie R. Clark, 29, John Day, April 28, fined $440, May 5, fined $440, May 12, fined $440; Jeffrey C. Cook, 24, John Day, April 30, fined $440; Stephen M. Martin, 37, Burns, May 5, fined $440; Jeremy D. Devlin, 38, Polson Montana, May 6, fined $440; David J. Darling, 46, John Day, May 3, fined $440; Travis J. Freniere, 34, John Day, May 3, fined $440, May 5, fined $440, May 15, fined $440, May 19, fined $440.
No operator’s license: Aaron T. Mack, 39, Ephrata, Washington, April 26, fined $265; Daniel J. Goldstein, 28, Boulder, Colorado, May 6, fined $265.
Failure to change name or address: Jeremiah J. Alsop, 39, John Day, April 27, fined $115.
Failure to install ignition interlock device: Jeremiah J. Alsop, 39, John Day, April 27, fined $115.
Careless driving: Scott T. Iverson, 28, Portland, May 14, fined $440.
Operating without required lighting: Amanda L. Copeland Baker, 37, Baker City, fined $165.
Failure to carry proof of financial responsibility: Hernandez G. Rolando, 18, Newport, May 28, fined $265.
Oregon State Police
June 10: At about 9:35 p.m., a trooper responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash blocking the westbound lane of Highway 26 near milepost 165. A deputy already on scene indicated the driver showed signs of impairment and displayed visible injuries. The driver became hostile and combative toward first responders. The trooper identified the driver who was visibly intoxicated with red, bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and alcohol on his breath. The driver refused to speak to the trooper, stating he was going home and was not going to be arrested. The driver was taken into custody and resisted attempts to handcuff him and refused to get into the patrol car. The driver said he wanted an attorney. He was transported to Grant County Jail and placed in a holding cell. After receiving a search warrant, the driver refused to provide a breath sample and was taken to Blue Mountain Hospital where a blood sample was drawn at about 2 a.m. Steven M. Hueckman, 34, of John Day was issued a citation for driving under the influence of intoxicants, caress driving–accident, resisting arrest and tampering with physical evidence.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 201 calls during the week of June 7-13, including:
• John Day Police Department
June 7: Responded with John Day Ambulance to a car crash that involved a bicyclist on West Main Street and Canyon Boulevard.
June 8: Thomas Taylor, 54, of Canyon City was arrested for attempted assault and menacing on Highway 26 near milepost 158.
June 8: Cited Ted Foltz-Tipton, 50, of Sisters for contempt of court out of Marion County
June 8: Destiny Nolan, 20, of Prairie City was cited for driving on a suspended license without insurance on Canton Street and Seventh Street.
June 9: Responded with the Oregon State Police for a suicidal subject on Seventh Street.
June 10: Registered a sex offender.
June 11: Assisted Oregon Telephone Company with a theft of service complaint on West Main Street.
June 11: Responded with John Day Ambulance and Oregon State Police to a 911 call for an unattended death on West Main Street.
June 11: Responded to a report of an assault on Southwest Fifth Avenue.
June 12: Responded to a report of a burglary on Southwest Brent Street.
June 12: Responded to a report of an assault on Hillcrest.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
June 7: Received a report of hot air balloons in the area.
June 8: Dispatched to a report of a prowler on Lower Yard Road.
June 9: Travis Freniere of John Day was arrested on a warrant on Southwest Brent Street.
June 10: Responded to a 911 call for menacing on Cozart Street.
June 11: Spencer Leifheit III was cited for a violation of Mt. Vernon ordinances on Council Street.
June 11: Kelly Olson was cited for a violation of Mt. Vernon ordinances on Cottonwood Street.
June 11: A juvenile, 16, of Mt. Vernon was cited for speeding, 64/35 zone, on Highway 395 near milepost 2C.
June 12: Responded to a report of telephonic harassment.
June 13: Blake Tirico, 26, of La Pine, was arrested on a Grant County warrant in Deschutes County.
June 13: Responded to a shots-fired call on Johnson Street.
June 13: Responded to a harassment call on Council Drive.
June 13: Advised of a call from a patient with mental problems on Council Drive.
• John Day ambulance
June 8: Responded to a call of an elderly man who fell on Indian Creek Road.
June 9: Responded to a call for a woman who had fallen on South Main Street.
June 9: Responded to a call for a woman in labor on South Canyon Blvd.
June 10: Responded to a call for a 19-year-old woman in labor on South Canyon Blvd.
June 11: Responded to a woman, 62, with an injured foot on North Johnson Street.
June 11: Responded to a call for a woman, 87, with possible kidney issues, abdominal and difficulty breathing.
June 11: Responded with Dayville fire for a woman, 82, who briefly lost consciousness and respiration on Highway 26.
June 12: Responded to a report of a burglary on Southwest Brent Street.
