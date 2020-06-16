Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Garrett B. Lent, 34, pleaded guilty June 10 to a count of harassment committed on Feb. 8. He was sentenced to serve 18 months of bench probation and pay $200 in fine and probation fees. A count of interference with making a report was dismissed.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of June 10:
Concealed handgun licenses: 7
Average inmates: 9
Bookings: 6
Releases: 5
Arrests: 1
Citations: 1
Fingerprints: 0
Civil papers: 16
Warrants processed: 1
Assistance/Welfare check: 1
Search and Rescue: 2
Korah Butler, 18, Baker City, was cited for violation of basic rule, 77/55 zone, driving while suspended and driving uninsured.
Grant County Justice Court
Exceeding speed limit: Rayme K. Lacey, 44, John Day, Aug. 7, 79/55 zone, fined $200.
Oregon State Police
June 7: OSP stopped a pickup for a traffic violation. During the contact, OSP became aware of multiple firearms concealed in the backseat. Neither the driver or passenger had a concealed handgun license, and OSP knew the driver to be a convicted felon. Pending further investigation, OSP seized a .357 revolver, a .22 revolver and a .22 semi-automatic handgun. Investigation is ongoing.
June 8: OSP conducted a traffic stop for a speed violation on Highway 395B near milepost 109. OSP contacted a 72-year-old male driver and a 66-year-old female passenger. After further investigation, OSP consent searched the vehicle. OSP located more than 1 ounce of marijuana that was purchased in California. The 66-year-old woman, Marlene J. Law of Bedford, Kentucky, was cited in lieu of custody, for import/ export of marijuana over 1 ounce.
June 10: Responded to milepost 18.9 on Highway 207 in Wheeler County for a reported fatal motorcycle crash. The 2018 BMW motorcycle was traveling southbound when it couldn’t negotiate a corner. The motorcycle left the roadway into the ditch on the northbound side of the road. A 72-year-old man was ejected from the motorcycle landing in the ditch and sustaining fatal injuries. The motorcycle was towed by Frontier Towing. Assistance was also provided by the Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon Department of Transportation and Air Life. The highway was shut down during the incident.
June 12: OSP stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near milepost 154 on Highway 26. On the initial contact, OSP saw a used methamphetamine pipe on the floor between the driver seat and door. OSP took the driver, Benjamin X. Adams, 23, of Riverside, California, into custody for unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Upon searching the car, OSP located a suspected bindle of methamphetamine in the driver door pouch, a second methamphetamine pipe in the center console, a small baggie of suspected methamphetamine on the passenger floorboard near the center console and an orange bong with suspected methamphetamine residue in the backseat. The driver admitted the baggie on the passenger floor belonged to him. A 17-year-old passenger admitted the orange bong was hers and she used it to smoke methamphetamine. OSP learned the juvenile was from California and had left California without the knowledge or consent of her guardian grandmother. OSP arrested the juvenile for unlawful possession of methamphetamine and ultimately released her to the custody of the Grant County Juvenile Department. Doug’s Towing responded and removed the vehicle. OSP transported Adams to the Grant County Jail where OSP lodged him for unlawful possession of methamphetamine and endangering the welfare of a minor.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 180 calls during the week of June 8-14, including:
• John Day Police Department
June 8: Cited Steven Warrington, 30, of John Day for a driving while suspended violation and driving uninsured.
June 9: Cited Adrian Couey, 35, of John Day for no insurance and driving while suspended.
June 9: Cited Travis J. Freniere of John Day for driving while suspended and no insurance.
June 9: Responded to a report of dispute on East Main Street.
June 12: Responded to a report of a restraining order violation on Southwest First Avenue.
June 12: Cited Travis Freniere of John Day for driving while suspended, driving uninsured and for expired vehicle registration on West Main Street.
June 13: Responded to a report of an assault on West Main Street.
June 13: Responded to a report of a man who had fallen and with a broken ankle.
• Oregon State Police
June 9: Advised of an injured deer on Luce Creek Road.
June 14: Received a report of a noninjury crash on Highway 395 near milepost 31C.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
June 8: Received a report of trespassing at Carpenter Pond.
June 9: Received a report of a civil problem on Pine Creek Road.
• John Day ambulance
June 8: Dispatched for a woman with difficulty breathing on West Main Street.
June 8: Dispatched for a man who fell on Northwest First Avenue.
June 9: Paged for a woman who fell and injured her hip on Valley View Drive.
June 10: Responded for a 65-year-old man who had taken too much medication on West Main Street.
June 10: Paged for a subject that had fallen with a possible injured knee on Aslin Avenue.
June 11: Responded to a man with pain in his ribs on West Main Street.
June 11: Along with Monument ambulance, paged for a man with a possible stroke on Highway 402.
June 12: Responded for a 65-year-old man on West Main Street requesting to be seen at the hospital.
June 12: Responded to a 1-year-old child who had been choking.
June 13: Along with Long Creek ambulance, responded to a 71-year-old male patient in need of pain management.
• John Day fire
June 10: Responded to an illegal burn on Marysville Road.
• Long Creek ambulance
June 10: Along with John Day ambulance, dispatched for a patient with swelling and splitting of the feet on East Main Street.
• Oregon Department of Transportation
June 10: Advised of a dead deer on Highway 395 near milepost 7/8.
• Dayville fire
June 13: Dispatched for a downed power line that was smoldering on Highway 26 near milepost 133.
