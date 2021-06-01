Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Michael A. Salanti violated the terms of probation by using intoxicants while on house arrest, according to a May 27 supplemental judgment. He was ordered to serve 75 days in jail.
A count of tampering with a witness against Scott L. McMahan Sr. allegedly committed June 28, 2020, was dismissed May 25 based on a motion by District Attorney Jim Carpenter that an out-of-state victim refuses to return to the state to testify.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of May 26:
Concealed handgun licenses: 9
Average inmates: 12
Bookings: 12
Releases: 13
Arrests: 4
Citations: 1
Fingerprints: 2
Civil papers: 15
Warrants processed: 2
Assistance/Welfare check: 2
Search and Rescue: 1
Oregon State Police
May 24: A trooper stopped a vehicle for multiple violations on Highway 26 near milepost 126. The driver presented an Arizona driver’s license and had a felony warrant out of Ada County, Idaho, for voyeurism. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Grant County Jail where he was lodged. The Department of Human Services made arrangements for two juveniles inside the vehicle.
May 25: Following a driving complaint, a vehicle was stopped on Highway 26 near Keeney Fork Road. The adult female driver displayed multiple indicators of impairment. After field sobriety tests, she was taken into custody for driving under the influence of intoxicants. At Grant County Jail, she provided breath samples indicating blood alcohol content of 0.22%. Laura M. Brunton, 59, of Mt. Vernon was charged with DUII and cited for no identification. The vehicle was secured on scene.
May 26: A trooper responded to assist the sheriff’s office on Southeast Council Drive in Mt. Vernon for a report of an ongoing disturbance and dispute between neighbors. The residents, Spencer Leifheit, 44, and his wife, Stacy Heinrich, 54, were arrested by the sheriff’s office for violating conditional release provisions.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 197 calls during the week of May 24-30, including:
• John Day Police Department
May 24: Dispatched to a report of loud music on West Main Street.
May 24: Cited Tye Rookstool, 40, of John Day for speeding.
May 24: Responded to a theft of service at a business on Main Street.
May 25: Cited Ashlie Clark, 29, of John Day for driving while suspended and uninsured.
May 26: Cited Joshua Fisher, 37, of Madras for speeding.
May 30: Cited Karin Thompson Barntish, 67, of John Day for speeding.
May 30: Cited Katherine M. Boula, 67, of La Grande for speeding.
May 30: Cited Matthew P. Walker, 37, of John Day for driving while suspended and uninsured.
May 30: Cited Janet M. Teague, 60, of Prairie City for speeding.
• Oregon State Police
May 25: Advised on a noninjury crash with a boulder on Highway 26.
May 25: A cow was reported on Highway 26.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
May 25: Responded to an alarm at a business on Front Street.
May 25: A theft was reported in Seneca.
May 25: Arrested Brogan C. McKrola, 22, on a Grant County warrant.
May 25: A person having mental problems was reported in Mt. Vernon.
May 25: Cited Ryan Gerry, 45, of John Day for speeding, 43/25 zone.
May 26: Responded to a report of harassment on Washington Street.
May 26: A dispute was reported on Council Drive in Mt. Vernon.
May 27: Cited Kurt Streit, 55, of Prineville for speeding, 52/35 zone.
May 27: Cited Luke Manning, 28, of Eugene for speeding, 46/25 zone.
May 27: Cited Caroline Nordman, 24, of Redwood City, California for speeding, 80/65 zone, and later for speeding, 46/25 zone, and careless driving.
May 28: Cited Michael R. Huson, 64, of Tahuya, Washington, for speeding.
May 29: Cited Jane Cartwright, 57, for speeding.
May 30: Advised of a noninjury crash on the Izee-Paulina Highway.
• John Day ambulance
May 25: Assisted a resident on West Main Street with oxygen during a power outage.
May 26: Responded for a 34-year-old man with chest pain on Northwest Second Avenue.
May 26: Paged for an unconscious patient on South Canyon Boulevard.
May 27: Responded for a 70-year-old man with trouble breathing on East Main Street.
May 27: Responded for an 82-year-old woman who fell on West Main Street.
May 27: Dispatched for a man having a possible heart attack on Dugout Lane.
May 27: Responded for a man who was not feeling well on Southwest First Street.
May 28: Responded for a 69-year-old woman with leg pain on North Mountain Boulevard.
May 29: Paged for a 76-year-old woman with chest pain on West Main Street.
• Long Creek ambulance
May 29: Responded for an 85-year-old woman with chest congestion on Highway 395.
• Dayville fire
May 25: Responded to an alarm at the Thomas Condon Paleontology Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.