Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Circuit Court
June 7
Jessica Lynn Officer of John Day was found guilty of contempt of court and sentenced to 10 days in jail.
June 8
Storm Losee Mensch, 23, of Mt. Vernon was convicted of first-degree theft and felon in possession of a firearm in connection with an incident that happened on April 11. Two additional counts of first-degree theft were dismissed. He was sentenced to three years of supervised probation, 90 days in jail with credit for time served and 80 hours of community service or work crew time. He was also ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation, complete all recommended treatment and refrain from using intoxicants for the duration of his probation.
June 9
Elina Kaulins, 50, of College Station, Texas, pleaded guilty to a charge of failure to perform the duties of a driver in an accident with property damage in connection with an incident that happened on Aug. 24. An additional charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants was dismissed, along with a second count of failure to perform the duties of a driver. Caulins was sentenced to 18 months of bench probation and 40 hours of community service or work crew time and was ordered to pay $1,907.30 in restitution. Her driver's license was suspended for 90 days.
Shannon Kay Kinsman, 60, of Kingman, Arizona, was convicted of driving under the influence of intoxicants in connection with an incident that happened Dec. 28. Her driver's license was suspended for one year and she was sentenced to 18 months of bench probation and 48 hours in jail with credit for time served. She was also ordered to obtain a substance abuse assessment, complete all recommended treatment, install an ignition interlock device in her vehicle and not use intoxicants for the duration of her probation.
Oregon State Police
June 13
11:06 a.m.: Trooper stopped a Jeep Cherokee for traffic violations on Highway 26 near milepost 162. After a field sobriety test, the driver was taken to the Grant County Jail, where his blood alcohol level reportedly measured 0.13%. Jeremiah Obadiah Gwalthney, 44, of John Day was cited on charges of driving under the influence, driving while suspended, failure to install an ignition interlock device and speeding (44/25 zone).
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending June 15:
Concealed handgun licenses: 8
Average inmates: 14
Bookings: 4
Releases: 6
Arrests: 0
Citations: 1
Fingerprints: 8
Civil papers: 14
Warrants processed: 0
Assist/welfare check: 1
Search and rescue: 0
Justice Court
The Grant County Justice Court reported the following activity for the week ending June 15:
Traffic citations filed: 10
Cases on probation: 40
Hearings held: 8
Driver's license suspensions: 18
Violation of the basic rule: Stanley C. Lochrie, 71, West Linn, May 20, 80/55 zone, fined $265; Kassidy L. Williams, 21, John Day, May 20, 84/55 zone, fined $265.
Driving while suspended or revoked: Justin Alan Scheidegger, 27, John Day, Feb. 23, fined $440; Jim E. Roba, 47, Dayville, May 26, fined $440; Joseph Scott Baker, 24, Prairie City, May 12, fined $440; Cynthia Pacifico, 53, San Diego, May 10, fined $440; Paul Davis, 44, Redmond, May 9, fined $440.
Driving uninsured: Justin Alan Scheidegger, 27, John Day, Feb. 23, fined $265; Jim E. Roba, 47, Dayville, May 26, fined $265; Joseph Scott Baker, 24, Prairie City, May 12, fined $265; Matthew Aaron McKay, 32, John Day, May 20, fined $265; Paul Davis, 44, Redmond, May 9, fined $265.
No operator's license: Matthew Aaron McKay, 32, John Day, May 20, fined $265.
Open container of alcohol: Cynthia Pacifico, 53, San Diego, May 10, fined $440; Paul Davis, 44, Redmond, May 9, fined $265; Matthew Aaron McKay, 32, John Day, May 20, fined $265.
Failure to register vehicle: Kassidy Lee Williams, 21, John Day, May 1, fined $115.
Failure to report an accident (driver): Joseph Scott Baker, 24, Prairie City, May 12, fined $440.
Failure to yield: Terri Denice Pine, 57, Baker City, April 26, fined $265.
Failure to properly use safety belt: Jim E. Roba, 47, Dayville, May 26, fined $115.
Refusing to take a test for intoxicants: Justin Alan Scheidegger, 27, John Day, Feb. 24, fined $650.
Dispatch
Grant County dispatch worked 126 calls during the week ending June 15, including:
• Oregon State Police
June 9
11:14 a.m.: Responded with Grant County Sheriff's Office to Highway 26 near milepost 180 for a driving complaint.
1:24 p.m.: Advised of a road hazard on Highway 26 near milepost 183.
June 10
10:20 a.m.: Advised of a driving complained on Highway 395 South near Seneca.
• Grant County Sheriff
June 9
8:07 a.m.: Responded to the Grant County Courthouse, Canyon City, for a dispute.
11:39 p.m.: Responded to Juniper Ridge Acute Care Facility, John Day, for a missing person report.
June 10
1:08 a.m.: Responded to the Elkhorn Motel, John Day, for a suspicious person.
10:07 a.m.: Responded to South Fork Road, Dayville, for a harassment complaint.
12:32 p.m.: Responded to Patterson Bridge Road, John Day, for a suspicious person.
1:33 p.m.: Responded to Dollar General, John Day, for a disorderly person. Subject was trespassed.
3:29 p.m.: Responded to Highway 26 near milepost 166 for a livestock complaint.
June 11
8:44 a.m.: Advised of a motor vehicle vs. deer collision on Highway 395 South near milepost 8C. No injuries reported.
9:13 a.m.: Advised of a possible missing camper at Bull Prairie Campground.
10:58 a.m.: Responded to Canyon City to assist with '62 Days Parade.
3:40 p.m.: Responded to Highway 26 near milepost 146 to remove fallen rocks from the highway.
6:13 p.m.: Traffic stop, Highway 395 South near milepost 2C. Andrew E. Long, 58, of Bend cited for speeding.
7:17 p.m.: Responded to South Canyon Boulevard near Portal Lane, John Day, for a non-injury crash.
8 p.m.: Responded to West Sixth Street, Prairie City, for an accidental 911 call.
June 12
9:27 a.m.: Responded to West main Street, John Day, for a report of a stolen utility trailer.
4:40 p.m.: Responded to John Day Trailer Park for a burglary report.
1:46 p.m.: Responded to John Day Trailer Park for suspicious circumstances.
June 13
8:39 a.m. Advised of an eviction on Dixie Creek Road, Prairie City.
10:17 a.m.: Responded to North Johnson Street, Prairie City, for a welfare check.
4:27 p.m.: Responded to Front Street, Prairie City, to assist a motorist with broken axle.
June 14
10:39 a.m.: Responded to Ingle Street, Mt. Vernon, for a dog trapped in a wire fence. Mt. Vernon Public Works responded and cut the dog loose.
• John Day Ambulance
June 8
1:53 p.m.: Dispatched to East Main Street, John Day, for a 23-year-old male who took too many pills. Patient transported to Blue Mountain Hospital.
June 9
1:12 a.m.: Dispatched to Highway 395 South, Canyon City, for a motor vehicle crash. Grant County Sheriff's Office also responded.
7:58 a.m.: Dispatched to Riverside Mobile Home Park for an 88-year-old female with pacemaker issues.
2:28 p.m.: Dispatched to Riverside Mobile Home Park for an 83-year-old female who fell.
3:45 p.m.: Dispatched to Blue Mountain Care Center, Prairie City, for patient transport.
5:22 p.m.: Dispatched to Blue Mountain Care Center, Prairie City, for patient transport.
June 10
3:38 a.m.: Dispatched to Northwest bridge Street for a medical welfare check.
8:05 a.m.: Dispatched to Blue Mountain Care Center, Prairie City, for patient transport.
10:14 a.m.: Dispatched to Blue Mountain Care Center, Prairie City, for patient transport.
11:48 a.m.: Dispatched to Blue Mountain Care Center, Prairie City, for patient transport.
1:55 p.m.: Dispatched to Blue Mountain Care Center, Prairie City, for patient transport.
10:33 p.m.: Patient transfer at the airport.
June 11
1:59 a.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for an 89-year-old male with a fall injury.
5:03 a.m.: Patient transported from Valley View Assisted Living.
June 12
5:53 a.m.: Dispatched to Northwest Bridge Street for a 99-year-old female with a medical issue.
12:58 p.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living for an elderly male who died.
June 14
5:29 p.m.: Dispatched to Riverside Mobile Home Park for an 83-year-old female with a medical issue. Patient transported to Blue Mountain Hospital.
7:49 p.m.: Crew and patient transferred for air ambulance at the airport.
June 15
10:03 a.m.: Dispatched to Suds Pub. Mt. Vernon, for a 35-year-old male having a seizure.
• Prairie City Ambulance
June 12
1:14 p.m.: Dispatched to South Overholt Avenue for an elderly woman with difficulty breathing. John Day Ambulance also responded.
1:30: Dispatched to Main Street for a medical alarm. Accidental alarm.
• Monument Ambulance
June 12
9:20 p.m.: Dispatched to Colony Lane for a 69-year-old male with a medical issue. John Day Ambulance also responded.
9:42 p.m.: Dispatched to Highway 402 for a 66-year-old male with a possible stroke.
• Seneca Ambulance
June 13
5:35 a.m.: Dispatched to Highway 395 South near milepost 33C for a possible unattended death. Grant County Sheriff's Office also responded.
• John Day Fire
June 11
9:13 a.m.: Dispatched to Grant Union High School for parade duty.
