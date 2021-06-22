Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
A charge of harassment against Tina R. Hand of Prairie City allegedly committed April 4 was dismissed June 16 based on a motion by Grant County District Attorney Jim Carpenter stating a necessary witness has become unavailable.
A charge of harassment against Mathew P. Walker of John Day allegedly committed Feb. 19 was dismissed June 21 based on a motion by Grant County Deputy District Attorney Riccola Voigt stating the victim has become uncooperative.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of June 16:
Concealed handgun licenses: 9
Average inmates: 9
Bookings: 4
Releases: 4
Arrests: 1
Citations: 3
Fingerprints: 2
Civil papers: 9
Warrants processed: 4
Assistance/Welfare check: 1
Search and Rescue: 0
June 16: Cited Noah Fulfer, 27, Redmond, for violation of the posted speed, 45/25 zone, and driving uninsured.
June 14: Cited Spencer Leifheit, 44, Mt. Vernon, for violation of a city ordinance.
Cited Kelly Olson, 60, Mt. Vernon, for violation of a city ordinance.
Dispatch
• John Day Police Department
June 15: Dispatched to Riverside Trailer Park for a report of illegal fireworks.
June 16: Justin Scheidegger, 26, of John Day was cited for illegal fireworks on Bridge Street.
June 18: Responded to a 911 call in John Day.
June 19: Arrested Samantha Jones, 34, of John Day for harassment on West Main Street.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
June 16: Responded to Grant Union High School for suspicious circumstances.
June 16: Responded to a Forest Service ATV crash with the John Day ambulance on Highway 395 and Forest Road 3925.
June 17: Responded to a report of criminal mischief at the Crescent Campground.
June 17: Sheila Fries, 52, of Kirkland, Washington, was cited for speeding, 47/30 zone.
June 17: Dispatched to Depot Park for suspicious circumstances.
June 18: Assisted John Day Police with a trespass call on Canyon Boulevard.
June 18: Arrested Caleb Fechtig, 27, John Day, in front of the Oregon State Police Office for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
June 18: Cited Beulah Bullard, 99, Mt. Vernon, for speeding, 51/30 zone, on West Main Highland.
June 20: Responded to Chuck’s Diner with Oregon State Police on a report of an unwanted subject.
June 20: Responded to a business on a report of theft of fuel.
June 20: Cited Daisy Goebel, 24, John Day, on Highway 26 near milepost 140 for not having a valid driver’s license.
• John Day ambulance
June 16:Responded for an 80-year-old woman on River Lane who was unresponsive.
June 17: Dispatched to Main Street for a 61-year-old woman with leg and feet swelling along with aches and pains.
June 19: Along with Seneca ambulance, paged to A Avenue for an 88-year-old woman who fell down.
June 20: Responded to Depot RV Park for an elderly woman who was ill.
June 20: Along with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the Middle Fork, near milepost 35 to a motorcycle crash with an injury.
