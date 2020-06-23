Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of June 17:
Concealed handgun licenses: 5
Average inmates: 10
Bookings: 10
Releases: 9
Arrests: 1
Citations: 1
Fingerprints: 0
Civil papers: 32
Warrants processed: 5
Assistance/Welfare check: 1
Search and Rescue: 3
Emily Vahsholtz, 24, Klamath Falls, was cited for violation of basic rule, 80/65 zone.
Grant County Justice Court
Violation of the basic rule: Daniel S. Fox, 54, Prineville, June 4, 74/55 zone, fined $165; Sharon M. Dufek, 50, Medford, May 25, 69/55 zone, fined $140; Kevin E. Williams, 34, Portland, May 23, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Kenneth A. Ganey, 64, Puyallup, Washington, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Bayley M. Harper, 20, Mt. Vernon, 74/55 zone, fined $165; James M. Strawn, 54, Shady Cove, May 17, 75/55 zone, fined $165.
Exceeding speed limit: Ariana Dominique Van Dyken, 30, Baker City, March 25, 81/65 zone, fined $225; Hayden L. Young, 22, John Day, April 15, 75/65, fined $165; Emily L. Ennis, 20, Prairie City, March 11, 64/40, fined $225; Austin J. Parish, 24, Lebanon, Ohio, May 13, 53/35 zone, fined $165; Karen J. Williams, 60, Sisters, May 21, 53/35 zone, fined $165; Diane D. John, 54, Monroe, Washington, May 20, 48/35 zone, fined $165; Quenton S. Adkins, 23, Seneca, April 24, 85/65 zone, fined $265; Juvenile, 16, John Day, May 5, 76/65 zone, fined $200.
Driving while suspended: Gage R. Lambeth, 20, John Day, March 29, fined $440.
Driving uninsured: Gage R. Lambeth, 20, John Day, March 29, fined $265.
Driving while outside of probation: Juvenile, 16, John Day, May 5, fined $340.
Operate motor vehicle in violation if license restrictions: Juvenile, 16, John Day, April 17, fined $200.
Failure to obey traffic control device: Krista E. Sheedy, 30, John Day, May 21, fined $265.
Operating with a nonstandard light: Franklin C. Oster, 21, Redmond, March 20, fined $165.
Clinton T. Walczyk, was convicted of taking/possession of bull elk parts/head after a plea of no contest. He was ordered to pay a fine of $440.
On June 18, the court granted a judgment for Suzette Mael, against Corinne Azeuedo, Kimberly, for $461.75.
Oregon State Police
June 14: A John Day Fish and Wildlife trooper responded to a noninjury, single-vehicle-versus-deer crash at milepost 32 on Highway 395C. The vehicle could not be driven from the scene, and a tow was called to transport the vehicle and the driver.
June 17: OSP stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near milepost 151 on Highway 26. On the initial contact, OSP talked to a 32-year-old man and a 27-year-old female passenger. The 32-year-old man said he didn’t have his license with him. After further investigation the male driver gave a fictitious name. Justin R. Warmuth, 32, of North Powder was detained until further investigation. Later in the investigation, Warmuth identified himself. Warmuth had a nationwide Washington state warrant for his arrest. Warmuth was cited in lieu of custody for giving false information to a police officer. The passenger, Heather N. Learmouth, 27, of Chiloquin was arrested for hindering prosecution. Learmouth was transported by a deputy from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. Doug’s Towing responded and removed the vehicle. OSP transported Warmuth to the Grant County Jail where OSP lodged him for a Washington Department of Corrections warrant. Learmouth was booked and later released for hindering prosecution.
June 18: OSP saw a vehicle approaching southbound on Highway 395C near milepost 1. OSP recognized this vehicle to be one operated by a suspended driver who does not have insurance. OSP also knows the vehicle’s registration is expired from 2017. OSP stopped the vehicle on North Humbolt Street in Canyon City. OSP contacted the driver, Steven M. Warrington, 30, of Granite. According to the DMV, Warrington’s license is suspended for violation. Warrington did not have insurance. Frontier Towing responded and towed the vehicle. OSP issued the driver citations for driving while suspended and driving uninsured.
June 19: OSP was dispatched to a rollover crash on State Route 402 near milepost 1. When OSP arrived, a flatbed truck was on its side off the road. Based on roadway evidence, the truck was eastbound when it drifted onto the eastbound shoulder. The driver, a 34-year-old man, overcorrected, went into the westbound lane, then back across the eastbound lane where he left the roadway and rolled the truck. OSP contacted the driver at his residence which was nearby. On contact, the driver had glassy, bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. The driver admitted to drinking three beers and several shots of bourbon throughout the afternoon and told me he had not been drinking since the crash. The driver consented to field sobriety tests and showed further indicators of impairment. OSP arrested the driver, Matthew D. Allen, 34, of Kimberly for DUII. OSP learned there were several thousand bees being transported on the truck. The driver and his wife advised they were going to get help from friends to remove the truck in the morning. The driver and his wife are experienced bee keepers. OSP did not tow the pickup due to the bee hazard that would endanger a tow truck driver and opted to give the driver and his wife (with proper protective equipment) an opportunity to remove the truck. OSP marked the vehicle to let passing motorists know the crash had already been reported. OSP also tagged the vehicle as abandoned. OSP transported Allen to the Grant County Jail. Allen consented to a breath test, which indicated a blood alcohol concentration result of 0.09% approximately four hours after the crash was reported to OSP. OSP issued the driver citations for DUII and careless driving causing an cccident and lodged him at the jail.
June 20: OSP was dispatched to milepost 68 on Highway 395B for a reported domestic altercation. OSP contacted Michael W. Sims, 57, of Sprague River while an OSP Fish and Wildlife sergeant contacted the involved 55-year-old woman. The woman had damaged pants and injuries to both knees from the incident on this date. Probable cause was developed to arrest Sims for fourth-degree assault. Sims also had a warrant for failure to appear out of Klamath County. Klamath County requested Sims be cited and released on the warrant. OSP arrested Sims for fourth-degree assault. During the investigation, OSP learned the altercation occurred near milepost 51 in Umatilla County. OSP issued a citation to Sims for failure to appear, with a scheduled appearance in Klamath County Circuit Court. OSP met near Ukiah with an OSP trooper from Pendleton who transported Sims to the Umatilla County Jail where he was lodged for assault.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 144 calls during the week of June 15-21, including:
• John Day Police Department
June 15: Cited Justin Wells, 36, of Hillsboro for driving while suspended and no insurance on Highway 26 near milepost 162.
June 15: Cited Steve Warrington, 30, of John Day driving while suspended violation and no insurance.
June 15: Cited Travis Freniere, 33, of John Day for driving while suspended and no insurance.
June 18: Cited Brent Shawin, 54, of Seneca and Lyssa Sawin, 29, of John Day for open container.
• Oregon State Police
June 17: Advised of cows on the road on Highway 26 near milepost 138.
June 18: Received a report of a goat on Highway 26 near milepost 155.
June 19: Received a report of a noninjury, single-vehicle, rollover crash on Highway 402.
June 20: Along with JDPD and OSP, responded for a suspect who wished to turn himself in on Highway 26.
June 20: Responded to a domestic dispute on the state highway near Dale.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
June 15: Received a report of an injury accident on A Avenue.
June 15: Received a report of animal abuse on East Second Street.
June 17: Received a report of theft in the Granite area.
June 19: Received a report of criminal mischief on D Avenue.
• John Day ambulance
June 15: Along with Prairie City ambulance, responded for an 81-year-old woman who had set off her medical alarm on South Main Street.
June 15: Responded to a 77-year-old man with cardiac arrest on Highway 26.
June 21: Along with Prairie City ambulance, responded to a 60-year-old man.
• Prairie City ambulance
June 21: Responded to assist John Day ambulance with a 49-year-old woman having seizures on Second Avenue.
