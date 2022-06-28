Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Oregon State Police
June 20
3:13 p.m.: Peter Lewis, 78, of Halsey, called to report a crash that occurred Sunday, June 19, in Wheeler County on Highway 26, near milepost 72. Lewis reported that he fell asleep and drifted off the roadway and struck a fog marker and road sign before correcting back onto the highway. The car was operable after the crash and driven home by Lewis.
7:13 p.m.: Justin Randall Combs, 33, of Prairie City, was cited for failing to comply with the annual sex offender registration requirement.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending June 22:
Concealed handgun licenses: 9
Average inmates: 12
Bookings: 6
Releases: 6
Arrests: 2
Citations: 3
Fingerprints: 5
Civil papers: 6
Warrants processed: 2
Assist/welfare check: 1
Search and rescue: 1
Circuit Court
June 17
Sabrina Mae Tippett, 29, was found guilty of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving on or about September of 2020. She was sentenced to 24 months of probation and 120 hours of community service and was fined $2,000.
Justice Court
The Grant County Justice Court reported the following activity for the week ending June 22:
Traffic citations filed: 7
Cases on probation: 40
Hearings held: 4
Driver’s license suspensions: 18
Violation of the basic rule: Joseph Warren, 38, Canyon City, June 6, 73/55 zone, fined $165; Taylor Lane, 21, Estacada, May 25, 75/55 zone, fined $115; William Barsky, 76, Bend, June 6, 78/55 zone, fined $265; Tina Akeyson, 49, Salem, May 30, 74/55, fined $165.
Exceeding the speed limit: Samuel Tiller, 24, Boise, May 25, 75/65 zone, fined $165; Justin Teague, 19, Prineville, May 30, 85/65, fined $265.
Driving while suspended: Joshua Haskins, 38, Prairie City, May 30, fined $440; Joseph Warren, 38, Canyon City, June 6, fined $440.
Driving uninsured: Joshua Haskins, 38, Prairie City, May 30, fined $265; Joseph Warren, 38, Canyon City, June 6, fined $265; Jason Nute, 26, Vancouver, fined $265.
Unsafe passing on the left: Ashley Henry, 18, Mt. Vernon, May 26, fined $265
Dispatch
Grant County dispatch worked 126 calls during the week ending June 15, including:
• Oregon State Police
June 15
11:37 p.m. : Advised of a non-injury accident on Highway 26, near milepost 84.
June 19
12:04 p.m.: Advised of cattle creating a hazard in the road on Highway 26 near milepost 126.
June 20
9:53 a.m.: Advised of an RV that drove away from the Canyon City Mini Market without paying for fuel. The driver was contacted and the issue was resolved.
2:54 p.m.: Advised of a driver dragging bundles of wire behind a pickup on Highway 26 and Dog Creek Road.
4:42 p.m.: Advised of a black angus bull on Highway 395B between milepost 66B and 67B.
• Grant County Sheriff
June 15
12:34 p.m.: Received a fraud complaint on South Humbolt Street in Canyon City.
10:19 pm.: Advised of a suicidal subject on Hillcrest Drive in John Day.
June 16
12:45 p.m.: Responded to a report of a vehicle hitting a gas pump on East Front Road.
1:00 p.m.: Received a complaint of criminal mischief on Brent Street in John Day.
10:22 p.m.: Advised of a dog as a public nuisance on Main Street in John Day.
June 17
7:49 a.m.: Received a parking complaint on West Main Street in John Day.
9:52 a.m.: Advised of fraud on West Main Street in John Day.
June 18
1:06 a.m.: Responded with Prairie City and John Day Ambulance to East Front and South Bridge Street for an 18-year-old male suffering from a possible overdose.
June 19
12:27 a.m.: Advised with Oregon State Police that livestock was at large on Highway 26 and Hansen Lane.
8:24 a.m.: Warned a driver for violation of basic rule and failure to update address of concealed carry permit.
12:17 p.m.: Warned a driver for speeding on Highway 395 near milepost 2.
1:21 p.m.: Assisted a motorist on Highway 26 near milepost 170.
3:59 p.m.: Received a report of a theft at the Ugly Truth Bar and Grill, John Day.
June 20
11:12 a.m.: Responded with the Oregon State Police to assist Umatilla County with an accident on Highway 395B.
11:34 a.m.: Responded to West Main Street, John Day, to a report of a theft and a separate request for officer contact on the same complaint.
11:56 a.m.: Advised of telephonic harassment on North Humbolt Street, Canyon City.
1:53 p.m.: Responded to a report of fraud on Patterson Drive, John Day.
2:24 p.m.: Warned a driver for speeding on Highway 26 near milepost 158.
3:28 p.m.: Received a driving complaint on West Highway 26 and arrested Shawn Allan Miller, 52, of Corbett for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.
5:40 p.m.: Responded to a dispute on Highland Place, John Day.
8:10 p.m.: Cited Conner Oguinn of Darby, Montana, for speeding, 50/30 zone, on Highway 395 near milepost 2.
June 21
12:32 p.m.: Received a report of criminal mischief at Blue Mountain Care Center, Prairie City.
• John Day Ambulance
June 15
10:03 a.m.: Dispatched to Suds Pub, Mt. Vernon, for a 35-year-old male having a seizure.
June 16
3:04 p.m.: Dispatched to Cottonwood Street, Mt. Vernon, for an 83-year-old female with breathing problems.
7:23 p.m.: Dispatched to Brent Lane for an 83-year-old male who fell.
June 17
11:34 a.m.: Dispatched to Washington Street in Canyon City for a 67-year-old female with a possible urinary tract infection.
June 18
12:21 a.m.: Dispatched to Riverside Street for an 84-year-old female with low blood sugar.
7:06 p.m.: Did a transfer from the Grant County Regional Airport.
June 19
8:29 a.m.: Dispatched to West Riverside for an 84-year-old female with difficulty breathing and medication issue.
June 20
12:09 p.m.: Patient transport to St. Charles Hospital in Bend.
June 21
6:23 p.m.: Dispatched to Northwest Bridge Street for a 46-year-old male who fell and hit his head.
9:57 p.m.: Dispatched to the Best Western Motel for a 70-year-old female abdominal pain.
• Prairie City Ambulance
June 17
5:14 a.m.: Dispatched with John Day Ambulance to South Bridge Street for a 77-year-old female with flu-like symptoms.
• Monument Ambulance
June 16
6:59 p.m.: Dispatched with John Day Ambulance to Top Road to an 88-year-old female with high fever and chills.
• Seneca Ambulance
June 19
6:12 p.m.: Dispatched with John Day Ambulance to Second Street for a 78-year-old male with difficulty breathing.
June 21
7:47 p.m.: Dispatched with John Day Ambulance to Second Street for a 71-year-old male with severe chest pains.
• John Day Fire
June 16
9:30 a.m.: Responded to a fire alarm on Patterson Bridge Road.
