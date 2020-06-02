Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Caitlin E. Brooks, 35, pleaded guilty Sept. 13, 2018, to a count of first-degree burglary and two counts of third-degree theft, committed on May 13, 2018. Her judgment was amended because her diversion was revoked, and she was convicted for count one on May 21 while counts three and four remained unchanged. She was sentenced to serve 60 days in jail, 72 months of supervised probation and pay $625 in court, probation and diversion fees. A count of first-degree burglary was dismissed.
Dennis Asher, 53, pleaded guilty on May 21 for second-degree criminal mischief and unlawful possession of methamphetamine committed on Feb. 3, a count of failure to report as a sex offender committed on Feb. 28 and a count of harassment constituting domestic violence committed on April 17. He was sentenced to serve 45 days in jail, 78 months of supervised probation and 130 of community service. A count of attempt to commit a class A misdemeanor and a count of first-degree criminal mischief were dismissed.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of May 27:
Concealed handgun licenses: 9
Average inmates: 8
Bookings: 6
Releases: 6
Arrests: 1
Citations: 1
Fingerprints: 1
Civil papers: 14
Warrants processed: 0
Assistance/Welfare check: 0
Search and Rescue: 0
Noella Crocetti, 20, Oregon City, was cited for violation of basic rule, 83/65 zone.
Grant County Justice Court
Violation of the basic rule: Jackie E. Smith, 50, Coburg, April 9, 74/55 zone, fined $140; Brian P. Danahue, 61, John Day, April 6, 79/65 zone, fined $265; Holt G. Porfily, 20, Prineville, March 13, 74/55 zone, fined $165; Austin P. Henry, La Centre, Washington, 20, 85/55 zone, fined $265; Alexzandrea J. Smith-Peterson, 23, Minden, Nevada, 71/55 zone, fined $165.
Exceeding speed limit: Lori A. Short, 43, Redding, California, April 15, 80/65 zone, fined $265.
Driving while suspended: Rodney R. Cowger, 52, Kimberly, April 22, fined $440.
Oregon State Police
May 24: OSP stopped a Toyota pickup for failure to drive within lane near milepost 174 on Highway 26. On contact with the driver, OSP saw indicators of impairment. Benjamin W. Combs, 18, of Dale admitted to drinking four beers. Combs consented to field sobriety tests where OSP saw further indicators of impairment. OSP arrested the driver for driving under the influence of intoxicants and released the pickup to a sober passenger. OSP transported the driver to the Grant County Jail. Combs submitted to a breath test, which indicated a blood alcohol concentration result of 0.08%. OSP issued Combs citations for DUII-Alcohol and minor in possession of alcohol, and released him to a responsible person.
May 28: OSP stopped a pickup near milepost 154 on Highway 26 after learning the passenger, a 30-year-old man, had a statewide felony warrant for a parole violation. OSP had stopped the same vehicle less than 20 minutes earlier and did not learn of the warrant until after the contact was broken. Dispatch confirmed the warrant, which was entered by the Oregon State Parole Board on July 15, 2019. OSP arrested Bryan S. Eaves, 30, of Dexter and transported him to the Grant County Jail where he was lodged.
May 29: OSP responded to the report of single motor vehicle crash near milepost 6 on State Route 7. A motorcycle driven by a 23-year-old man crashed off of a steep embankment due to driver error. The driver was taken to St. Alphonsus Medical in Baker City where he was treated and released for minor injuries. The driver arranged for his own tow. A warning was issued for fail to maintain lane.
May 30: OSP contacted a pickup on Front Street in Prairie City. The passenger, Wayne R. Presley, 53, of Idaho, had a misdemeanor warrant out of Malheur County for failure to appear. Malheur County requested Presley be cited and released on the warrant. OSP issued him a citation for failure to appear.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 168 calls during the week of May 23-31, including:
• John Day Police Department
May 23: Responded to a report of drug paraphernalia on Northeast Seventh Street.
May 24: Responded to a report of a restraining order violation that was unfounded on Southwest First Avenue.
May 24: Responded to a report of a bull loose and walking down Third Street.
May 25: Searched for a driver who had been reported as intoxicated on South Canyon Boulevard.
May 26: Cited Astrid J. Anaya, 22, of Parkville Missouri for speeding, 44/25 zone.
May 26: Received a report of theft on Southwest First Avenue.
May 28: Received a report of theft on West Main Street.
May 29: Answered a request for contact regarding a restraining order violation on Southwest First Street.
May 30: Advised of a possible domestic dispute on Southwest Brent Drive.
May 30: Assisted with the Grant Union High School graduation.
May 30: Received a report of a possible rattlesnake at the Seventh Street Complex.
• Oregon State Police
May 23: Along with Grant County Sheriff’s Office, advised of a vehicle speeding on Highway 26 near milepost 157.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
May 26: Received a report of trespassing on Miller Mountain.
May 26: Received a report of a noninjury crash at a business on Highway 26 heading toward Mt. Vernon.
May 27: Received a report of identity theft on West Bench Road.
May 28: Received a report of a domestic dispute on Farra Lane.
May 29: Received a report of theft at Silvies Valley.
• John Day ambulance
May 23: Dispatched for a woman with difficulty swallowing and speaking with a high heart rate.
May 26: Responded for an 87-year-old woman who was feeling ill on Northeast Seventh.
May 26: Responded to a 72-year-old person who fell, was in pain and could not get up on Seventh Avenue.
May 27: Responded to for a 65-year-old man with chest pain on West Main Street.
May 27: Dispatched for a woman who was vomiting and weak on West Riverside.
May 27: Dispatched for a man with a possible heart attack on Green Horn.
May 29: Responded for a subject who fell and cut his head on Charolais Heights.
May 30: Responded for a 61-year-old woman with chest pains.
• Prairie City ambulance
May 25: Responded to an elderly man who fell on McCallum Avenue.
• Long Creek ambulance
May 29: Along with John Day ambulance, responded for a 76-year-old man with tingling in his arms and legs on West Third Street.
• Dispatch
May 25: Received a report of theft in Granite.
