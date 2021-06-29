Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Tyler D. Dehiya, 27, John Day, pleaded guilty June 24 to unlawful possession of methamphetamine committed on Jan. 24, 2020. He was sentenced to 10 days in jail and 18 months of probation. He was ordered to pay $200 in fines, complete 40 hours of community service, obtain a substance abuse assessment within 30 days and attend no fewer than two Narcotics Anonymous meetings per week. In a separate case, Dehiya pleaded guilty June 24 to manufacture of methamphetamine committed on July 7, 2020. He was sentenced to an additional 20 days in jail and 24 months probation. He was ordered to pay $200 in fines and complete 40 hours of community service. Charges of delivery of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and conspiracy to commit a class B felony were dismissed.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of June 30:
Concealed handgun licenses: 12
Average inmates: 9
Bookings: 5
Releases: 5
Arrests: 1
Citations: 4
Fingerprints: 2
Civil papers: 13
Warrants processed: 1
Assistance/Welfare check: 0
Search and Rescue: 0
June 22: Caleb Fechtig, 27, John Day, driving under the influence of intoxicants.
June 22: Daisy Goebel, 24, John Day, violation of posted speed, 85/55 zone.
June 18: Juvenile, 16, Mt. Vernon, violation of posted speed, 64/35 zone.
June 18: Sheila Fries, 52, Kirkland, Washington, violation of posted speed, 47, 30 zone.
Grant County Justice Court
Exceeding speed limit: Bruce H. Devlin, 72, Sherwood, May 29, 85/65 zone, fined $225; Kelby M. Kautz, 23, Burns, May 29, 79/65 zone, fined $265; Damon C. Motz-Storey, 27, Portland, May 31, 43/30 zone, fined $165; Martin E. Anderson, 69, Crooked River Ranch, May 31, 48/35 zone, fined $165; Paula L. Harmen, 53, New Albany, Ohio, May 26, 87/65 zone, fined $440; Douglas A. Kinser, 49, Cottage Grove, May 30, 75/65 zone, fined $165; Scott X. Stevens, 59, Bend, May 28, 35/25 zone, fined $115; Kayle J. Rodriguez, 36, Prairie City, May 19, 75/65 zone, fined $165; Toby L. Thomas, 35, Mt. Vernon, May 19, 37/25 zone, fined $165; Joshua D. Fisher, 37, Madras, May 26, 38/25 zone, fined $165; Luke R. Manning, 28, Eugene, May 27, 46/25 zone, fined $265.
Violation of basic rule: Gregory D. Busse, 66, Kimberly, May 29, 90/55 zone, fined $440; Nancy R. Jiminez, 38, Mt. Vernon, May 28, 70/55 zone, fined $165; Billy M. Ferrell, 30, Cottage Grove, May 28, 72/55 zone, fined $165; Amy S. Converse, 46, Bend, May 28, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Dyklecia C. Plazola, 29, Madras, May 31, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Kiana L. Lewis, 18, Redmond, May 31, 75/65 zone, fined $165; Cayce R. Englar, 29, Lacey, Washington, May 25, 73/55 zone, fined $165.
Failure to use safety belt: Charles C. Paulson, 44, Prairie City, May 29, fined $115.
Driving while suspended: Charles C. Paulson, 44, Prairie City, May 28, fined $440.
Driving while using phone: Juvenile, 17, John Day, May 28, ordered to attend distracted driving course.
Oregon State Police
June 14: Troopers from the John Day work site responded to a report of a domestic dispute in progress on Cottonwood Street in Mt. Vernon. A 46-year-old woman was removed from the residence. An intoxicated 38-year-old man, Joshua T. Fleetwood, was removed from the residence and transported to the hospital. He was later lodged in Grant County Jail on unlawful firearms use charges. No injures were reported.
June 19: A trooper stopped a vehicle for failing to drive within the lane near milepost 159 on Highway 26. There was a moderate odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle. The driver’s eyes were glassy and bloodshot. The driver said he drank one beer. He contented to field sobriety tests where he displayed further indicators of impairment. Jake D. Reynolds, 28, was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and transported to Grant County Jail. A breath test showed a blood alcohol content of 0.05%. The trooper issued Reynolds a citation.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch responded to 196 calls for service during the week of June 21-27, including:
• John Day Police Department
June 22: A theft was reported on West Main Street.
June 23: Responded to an alarm on North Canyon Boulevard.
June 23: Responded with Grant County Sheriff’s Office for disorderly conduct on West Main Street.
June 25: Responded to a dispute at a business in John Day.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
June 21: Responded to a driving complaint on Highway 26.
June 21: Responded to Blue Mountain Hospital for a report of sexual abuse.
June 23: A flash flood was reported at a residence on Mooncreek Lane.
June 24: Illegal burning was reported on Highway 19 in Kimberly.
June 25: Responded to a possible intoxicated driver on Highway 395 in Seneca.
June 26: Cited Charles E. P. Brown, 62, Baker City, for speeding, 85/55 zone.
June 27: Responded to a reported vehicle crash on Mt. Ireland Lookout Road.
June 27: Assisted Oregon State Police with a motorcycle crash on Highway 26 near milepost 201.
• Oregon State Police
June 27: Advised of cattle in the roadway on Highway 395B near milepost 73.
• John Day ambulance
June 21: Dispatched for a possible heart attack on Northwest Seventh Avenue.
June 23: Responded with Monument ambulance for a 77-year-old woman with circulation problems on Top Road.
June 24: Paged with Long Creek ambulance for a 73-year-old woman who ran out of oxygen on East Main Street.
June 25: Responded to a driver in distress on Highway 26 near milepost 173.
June 25: Responded for n 86-year-old man with cardiac problems in Prairie City.
June 25: Responded for a 74-year-old woman with severe diarrhea on Railroad Avenue.
June 26: Responded with Monument ambulance for a 31-year-old woman with possible heat stroke on Manny Neal Road.
• John Day fire
June 26: Responded to a fire at Holmstrom Ranch.
• Dayville fire
June 21: Responded to an alarm at the Thomas Condon Paleontology Center.
June 24: Responded to a false alarm at Dayville School.
• Mt. Vernon fire
June 23: Received multiple reports of forest fires.
• U.S. Forest Service
June 25: Advised of a fire in the North Fork area.
June 26: Advised of smoke northwest of Mt. Vernon.
