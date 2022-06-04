Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Oregon State Police
May 20
10:10 a.m.: Trooper responded with Grant County Sheriff's Office personnel to Highway 395 South near milepost 4C for a single-vehicle crash. A 2002 Dodge van was northbound on a curve when it went off the road ran into a steep bank. After undergoing a field sobriety test, the driver, Matthew Aaron McCain, 32, of Prattville, Alabama, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and reckless driving. McCain was taken to the Grant County jail, where his blood alcohol level was reportedly measured at 0.27%.
May 25
1:12 p.m.: Trooper responded with Grant County sheriff to Lower Yard Road in John Day for a report of shots fired. A John Day man who was reportedly hallucinating fired a rifle from a shed and hit a pickup truck. Christopher Ryan Hoppe, 39, was arrested by the sheriff on felon in possession of a firearm and other charges. Hoppe was transported by the trooper to Blue Mountain Hospital for evaluation and was later booked into the Grant County Jail.
May 30
11:18 a.m.: A trooper responded to the Sinclair gas station in John Day for reports of an intoxicated driver on Highway 26. Following a field sobriety test, the driver, Michael Joseph McLeod, 59, of Mt. Vernon, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and transported to the Grant County Jail, where his blood alcohol level reportedly measured 0.13%.
May 30
4:49 p.m.: Trooper stopped a Ford F-250 flatbed truck on Highway 26 near milepost 163 for failure to display a license plate. The driver, Joshua Wayne Haskins, 38, of Prairie City, was cited for driving while suspended and driving uninsured.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week ending June 1:
Concealed handgun licenses: 4
Average inmates: 10
Bookings: 5
Releases: 2
Arrests: 2
Citations: 1
Fingerprints: 2
Civil papers: 15
Warrants processed: 0
Assist/welfare check: 2
Search and rescue: 2
Justice Court
The Grant County Justice Court reported the following activity for the week ending June 1:
Traffic citations filed: 18
Small claims filed: 1
Cases on probation: 38
Cases to collections: 66
Hearings held: 2
Driver's license suspensions: 1
Failure to drive within lane: Eric Patrick Carlson, 41, Burns, April 5, fined $265.
Driving uninsured: Eric Patrick Carlson, 41, Burns, April 5, fined $265.
Dispatch
Grant County dispatch worked 158 calls during the week ending June 1, including:
• Oregon State Police
May 26
8:08 a.m.: Dispatched to a two-vehicle non-injury accident on Bragga Way near John Day.
May 27
7:31 a.m.: Advised of a cow on Highway 26 near milepost 170.
7:56 a.m.: Advised of four or five cows on Highway 26 near milepost 160.
5:51 p.m.: Advised of cows on Highway 26 near milepost 143.
May 28
3:54 p.m.: Advised of rocks on Highway 26 near milepost 98.
4:10 p.m.: Responded to non-injury accident on Highway 26 near milepost 165.
9:06 p.m.: Advised of horses on Highway 19 near Picture Gorge.
May 30
11:09 a.m.: Responded to Chevron station, Mt. Vernon, for a driving complaint.
1:50 p.m.: Responded to Bates for a driving complaint.
May 31
5:55 a.m.: Advised of a driving complaint on East Main Street, John Day.
June 1
4:49 p.m.: Advised of an erratic driver on Highway 26 near milepost 161.
• Grant County Sheriff
May 26
10:40 a.m.: Responded to the Grant County yard for a theft report.
10:44 a.m.: Responded to County Road 27 near Short Beech Creek Lane for a livestock complaint.
5:20 p.m.: Responded to South Canyon Boulevard, John Day, for a welfare check.
6:43 p.m.: Responded to the Olive Lake area for a stranded motorist. U.S. Forest Service sent a tow from La Grande.
9:52 p.m.: Responded to Highway 26 near milepost 158 to check on a disabled vehicle.
May 27
12:26 a.m.: Responded to storage unit at Napa Auto Parts in John Day for a report of a burglary in progress. Unfounded.
5:40 a.m.: Received a report of five horses in the parking lot at Blue Mountain Hospital. The owner was contacted and took the animals home.
10:07 a.m.: Responded to John Day Trailer Park for a harassment complaint.
1:13 p.m.: Responded to Subway Restaurant, John Day, for a report of custodial interference.
4:09 p.m.: Responded to Clarks Creek Road, Mt. Vernon, for a theft report.
7:25 p.m.: Responded to North McHaley Street, Prairie City, for suspicious circumstances.
10:56 p.m.: Responded to Patterson Drive, Canyon City, for a noise complaint.
11:12 p.m.: Responded to east city limits, Prairie City, to assist a member of the public with directions.
May 28
12:04 p.m.: Responded to Dreamers Lodge, John Day. Elmer Ahrendsen, 48, of John Day was arrested on a warrant.
9:21 p.m.: Responded to Cottonwood Street, Mt. Vernon, for a report of a fight.
May 29
7:36 a.m.: Responded to Highway 395 South near milepost 79B for rocks in the roadway.
12:11 p.m.: Responded to Franks Creek Road near Dayville for an unattended death.
4:20 p.m.: Responded to Southeast Gunther Street, John Day, for an abandoned vehicle. Vehicle tagged for tow.
8:20 p.m.: Advised of non-injury accident on County Road 18 near milepost 25.
May 30
11:18 a.m.: Responded to Bumpy Road, John Day, for a report of trespassing and suspicious circumstances.
12:51 p.m.: Responded to West Main Street, John Day, for a welfare check.
5:49 p.m.: Responded to Blue Mountain Eagle, John Day, for criminal mischief. Rocks thrown through windows.
9:06 p.m.: Advised of a suspicious person on Moon Creek Lane, Mt. Vernon.
May 31
11:38 a.m.: Responded to Riverside Mobile Home Park, John Day, for a driving complaint that turned into an arrest.
12:54 p.m.: Responded to Riverside Mobile Home Park, John Day, for a driving complaint.
1:43 p.m.: Responded to Dog Creek Road near John Day for a driving complaint. Christopher Lee Edlefsen, 36, of John Day was arrested on local and Crook County warrants.
2:28 p.m.: Responded to Grant Union Junior/Senior High School, John Day, for a report of dogs running at large, Unable to locate.
5:03 p.m.: Responded to Chester's Market, John Day, for a shoplifting report.
June 1
7:39 a.m.: Traffic stop, Highway 26 near Hillcrest Road, John Day. Driver warned for speeding.
4:55 p.m.: Advised of a restraining order violation on East 11th Street, Prairie City.
• John Day Ambulance
May 27
2:18 p.m.: Patient ransport to Bend.
5:40 p.m.: Dispatched to the Grant County Fairgrounds for a public assist.
May 28
6:13 p.m.: Dispatched to Northwest Canton Street for a 69-year-old female with chest pains.
8:05 p.m.: Dispatched to Highway 26 west of Dayville to meet a Spray Ambulance crew bringing in a 29-year-old male with CPR in progress.
May 29
5:58 p.m.: Dispatched to Riverside Mobile Home Park for a medical issue.
May 30
8:10 a.m.: Dispatched to Riverside Mobile Home Park for an 88-year-old female who was unresponsive but breathing.
May 31
4:24 p.m.: Dispatched to Chester's Market for an 18-month-old child having seizures.
• Monument Ambulance
May 30
12:25 p.m.: Dispatched to Highway 402 for a motorcycle vs. pickup crash. John Day Ambulance also responded.
