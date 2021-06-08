Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Daniel J. Blood was convicted June 3 for violating the conditions of probation for failing to obtain a victim impact panel and failing to obtain an evaluation and recommended treatment. Probation was extended by 12 months, and he was ordered to obtain the missing requirements.
James William Cook Jr. was convicted June 3 for violating the conditions of probation for failing to obtain a victim impact panel, failing to obtain an evaluation, failing to engage in treatment and failing to pay, though he was compliant by the time of the hearing. Probation was extended 12 months. He was ordered to complete treatment and enter a payment agreement with the court. Early termination of probation is possible upon successful completion.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of June 2:
Concealed handgun licenses: 8
Average inmates: 10
Bookings: 6
Releases: 14
Arrests: 3
Citations: 5
Fingerprints: 3
Civil papers: 9
Warrants processed: 1
Assistance/Welfare check: 0
Search and Rescue: 0
Cited Rebekah Cartwright, 57, of Salem for violation of posted speed, 44/25 zone.
Cited Caroline Nordman, 24, of Redwood City, California, for violation of posted speed, 80/65 zone.
Cited Caroline Nordman, 24, of Redwood City, California, for violation of posted speed, 46/25 zone, and careless driving.
Cited Luke Manning, 28, of Eugene for violation of posted speed, 46/25 zone.
Cited Kurt Streit, 55, of Prineville for violation of posted speed, 62/35 zone.
Grant County Justice Court
Exceeding speed limit: Myranda E. Sweek, 21, Mt. Vernon, April 27, 79/65 zone, fined $265; Zafar Yasin, 54, John Day, March 14, 53/35 zone, fined $165; Matthew S. Higgins, 49, Bend, Oct. 4, 2020, 89/65 zone, fined $400; Robert B. Wolf, 63, Boise, Idaho, May 15, 40/25 zone, fined $165; Airron C. Glimpse, 20, John Day, April 27, 50/35 zone, fined $165; Yumiko Yoshizawa, 40, Santa Clara, California, May 5, 59/45 zone, fined $165; Alexander J. Titus, 26, Prairie City, April 18, 80/65 zone, fined $265; Susan L. Burton, 61, John Day, May 15, 36/25 zone, fined $160; Kandal L. Fancher, 25, John Day, May 17, 33/20 zone, fined $165; Kenneth A. Rochefort, 61, Vancouver, Washington, May 19, 37/25 zone, fined $165; Ryan J. Gerry, 45, John Day, May 23, 43/25 zone, fined $140; Mary K. Armstrong, 33, John Day, May 12, 30/20 zone, fined $175; Jolin K. Gaskin, 41, Fayetteville, North Carolina, May 19, 30/20 zone, fined $275; Andrew K. Roberts, 54, Vancouver, Washington, May 15, 46/35 zone, fined $165; Monique A. Pierson-Kreitzberg, 51, Harrisburg, April 25, 63/35 zone, fined $265; Dennis G. Lyons, 68, Eugene, May 30, 50/30 zone, fined $165.
Violation of basic rule: Neil A. Abt, 45, Portland, May 9, 81/55 zone, fined $265; Tyson K. Huckins, 37, Wasco, May 2, 85/55 zone, fined $265; Kyler M. Cox, 20, Madras, May 2, 79/55 zone, fined $265; Natashia M. Bice, 28, Terrabonne, April 13, 78/55 zone, fined $165; Ryan S. Carpenter, 39, Estacada, April 16, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Felicia M. Randall, 21, Salem, April 6, 70/55 zone, fined $165; Darin S. Stringer, 53, Eugene, May 5, 74/55 zone, fined $165; Cheyenne R. Camara, 25, Pendleton, May 2, 83/55 zone, fined $265; Jessica A. Knowles, 37, Canyon City, May 5, 73/55 zone, fined $165; Lucy I. Cook, 34, Portland, April 21, 68/55 zone, fined $165; Darren J. Jones, 56, Leavenworth, Washington, May 16, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Gary L. Kaufman, 83, Salem, May 17, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Ian W. Snyder, 30, Portland, May 9, 75/55 zone, fined $165.
Driving uninsured: Ryan G. Chapman, 47, John Day, April 17, fined $265; James T. Kissinger, 46, Grants Pass, April 9; fined $265; Salvador Castillo, 65, San Ysidro, California, May 3, fined $265; Fritz M. Voigt, 39, Prairie City, May 13, fined $265; Karlie M. Koch, 38, John Day, April 29, fined $265.
Driving while suspended: Natashia M. Bice, 28, Terrabonne, April 13, fined $440; Ryan G. Chapman, 47, John Day, April 17, fined $440; Bryan P. Martin, 43, Port Townsend, Washington, March 3, fined $440; Felicia M. Randall, 21, Salem, April 6, fined $440; Billie Jo A. Penttila, 37, Mt. Vernon, April 3, fined $440; Fritz M. Voigt, 39, Prairie City, May 13, fined $440.
Failure to register vehicle: Karlie M. Koch, 38, John Day, April 29, fined $115.
Failure to carry proof of financial requirements: Felicia M. Randall, 21, Salem, April 6, fined $265.
Failure to install ignition interlock device: Bryan P. Martin, 43, Port Townsend, Washington, March 3, fined $440.
No operator’s license: James T. Kissinger, 46, Grants Pass, April 9, fined $265.
Careless driving – accident: Salvador Castillo, 65, San Ysidro, California, May 3, fined $440.
Operating without proper fenders: James M. McCormick, 30, Baker City, April 30, fined $165.
Open container of alcohol: Aaron J. Peck, 36, Portland, May 2, fined $265.
Christian J. Wallace was convicted for failure to appear May 14. His driver’s license was revoked, and he was ordered to pay $440 in fines.
Ian E. Humbird, Canyon City, was convicted for failure to appear May 26. He was ordered to pay a $100 fine.
James W. Cook Jr., Canyon City, was convicted of telephonic harassment May 26. He was sentenced to 12 months of probation and 30 hours community service. He was ordered to pay $1,125 in fines and fees.
Timothy A. Hedrick, Crewswell, was convicted of hunting in a prohibited area after failing to appear May 19. His hunting privileges were revoked for three years, and he was ordered to pay $440 in fines.
Gerald D. Roe Jr., John Day, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and driving while suspended May 26. He was sentenced to 10 days in jail and 12 months of probation. He was ordered to pay $1,275 in fines and fees.
Michael R. Mclarty, Tillamook, pleaded guilty June 2 to driving while suspended and driving uninsured. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail and 18 months of probation. He was ordered to pay $465 in fines and fees.
Talia C. Gilliam, Prairie City, pleaded guilty to failure to appear and admitted to contempt of court May 19. She was sentenced to 12 months probation and 20 hours of community service. She was ordered to pay a $100 supervision fee.
Oregon State Police
June 1: A state trooper arrested Joshua Harris, 41, on Bellshaw Lane in Mt. Vernon for a misdemeanor arrest warrant. Harris was taken to the Grant County Jail and lodged without incident.
June 5: A state trooper arrested Travis Freniere, 34, of John Day for driving while suspended on Fourth Avenue in John Day. Freniere was taken to Grant County and lodged without incident.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 207 calls during the week of May 24-30, including:
• John Day Police Department
May 31: Charles Connor Jr., 24, of Stockton, California, was cited for speeding on Highway 26 near milepost 163.
May 31: Tanner Prock, 24, of Prairie City was cited for driving with a suspended license and no insurance on Highway 26 near Hillcrest.
May 31: Martin Anderson, 69, of Crooked River Ranch was cited for speeding on Highway 26.
May 31: Daniel Rey of Bend was cited for speeding on Highway 395.
May 31: Marleen Pitts of Bend was cited for speeding on Highway 26.
May 31: Ashlie Clark, 29, of John Day was cited for driving on a suspended license and no insurance.
June 1: Responded to a man urinating on the sidewalk in front of Umpqua Bank.
June 1: Kelilu Kirby, 42, of John Day was cited for speeding on Highway 26 near Dollar General.
June 2: Brandon Ellis, 29, of Bend was cited for speeding on Highway 26.
June 2: A juvenile, 16, of Mt. Vernon was cited for speeding Highway 26.
June 2: Scott Gilbert, 72, of Portland was cited for speeding on Highway 26.
June 2: Sharon Baughman, 27, of John Day was cited for speeding on Highway 26.
June 2: Holly Smith, 38, of Canyon City was cited for driving with on a suspended license with no insurance.
June 3: Registered a sex offender.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
May 31: David McCanna was cited for unlawful entry and unlawful use of a vehicle on Silvies Valley Road after receiving a report of campers operating a skidder to alter a Forest Service Road.
May 31: Responded to a report of stolen firearms.
May 31: Richard Wich, 53, of Mt. Vernon was arrested in Mt. Vernon for trespassing.
May 31: Responded to a motorcycle crash on Adams Drive.
May 31: Responded to a report of a theft.
June 1: Arrested Melinda Moss, 42, of Mt. Vernon on a felony warrant.
June 1: Responded to a fraud complaint in Long Creek.
June 2: Dillan Sederland, 25, of Seneca was cited for speeding on Highway 395 near Izee.
June 2: Heidi Baker, 56, of Crooked River Range was cited for speeding.
June 3: Responded to a complaint of harassment on Humbolt Street.
June 3: Sara J Hawley of Burns was cited for speeding.
June 4: Logun Anderson, 20, of Keizer was cited for speeding on Highway 26.
June 4: Responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash and arrested Samuel Edwin Bates, 33, of Irrigon.
June 5: Arrested Scott Steele, 56, of John Day for manufacturing, delivery and possession of methamphetamine on Elm Street.
June 6: Brad Hartwick, 44, of John Day was arrested on a warrant.
• John Day ambulance
June 1: Responded to a report of a man, 80, that had fallen on Main Street.
June 2: Responded for a man, 71, who fell at his home on Hillcrest Drive.
June 3: Responded for a man, 81, with high blood pressure at his residence on East Side Lane.
June 4: Responded to a woman having a seizure near Seneca.
June 4: Responded with Seneca ambulance for an ATV crash that involved a girl, 10, on Rendezvous Lane near Seneca.
June 4: Responded to a man, 79, having lung problems.
June 5: Responded with Airlink, Oregon State Police and the Grant County Sheriff’s Office to motorcycle crash on the Izee-Paulina Highway.
