Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Misdemeanor charges against Gerald C. Ebeltoft, 71, Canyon City, of fourth-degree assault constituting domestic violence and strangulation allegedly committed June 2 were dismissed June 4 following a motion by the district attorney to dismiss the charges in the best interest of justice and because the victim was not cooperating.
Misdemeanor charges against Jesse A. Weaver, 30, of Spring, Texas, of driving under the influence of intoxicants, allegedly committed on July 7, 2017, and second-degree failure to appear, allegedly committed on Dec. 12, 2017, were dismissed June 4 following a motion by the district attorney on the grounds that it was in the best interest of justice. Arrest warrants were recalled.
A conditional discharge agreement with Melinda Jo Moss, 40, John Day, was terminated June 5 after she failed to report as required, complete treatment and pay fines or fees. She pleaded guilty on Sept. 20, 2018, for felony possession of methamphetamine committed on March 1, 2018, and was sentenced to 30 days jail, 100 hours community service and 100 hour community service. Charges of conspiracy to commit a Class B felony and delivery of methamphetamine were dismissed at that time.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of June 5:
Concealed handgun licenses: 7
Average inmates: 18
Bookings: 11
Releases: 9
Arrests: 3
Citations: 1
Fingerprints: 6
Civil papers: 11
Warrants processed: 6
Asst./welfare check: 0
Search and rescue: 0
Nathan Romney, 18, Springville, Utah, was cited for violating the posted speed limit, 70/35 zone.
Justice Court
• Violation of basic rule: Morgan A. Bennett, 18, Baker City, April 21, 70/55 zone, fined $140; Nehemaiah J. Logsdon, 18, Burns, May 17, 79/55 zone, fined $165; King Williams, 68, Canyon City, May 5, 79/55 zone, fined $265; Alexsandra M. Warren, 24, Redmond, April 30, 75/55 zone, fined $165; John H. Seger Jr., 60, Redmond, May 13, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Monica J. Cole, 46, Marshall, Texas, May 16, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Carlton W. Dehart Jr., 74, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, May 6, 70/55 zone, fined $165.
• Exceeding speed limit: Kalene K. Cook, 24, Mt. Vernon, May 16, 75/65 zone, fined $165; Avaley R. Mortimore, 18, John Day, May 24, 75/65 zone, fined $85; Guy K. Fidler, 34, Redmond, April 24, 39/25 zone, fined $165; Phanny K. Thong, 51, Temecula, California, Jan. 26, 57/25 zone, fined $440; Colin E. Hobbs, 35, Portland, Jan. 15, 44/30 zone, fined $165; Daniel E. Harris, 52, Baker City, April 25, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Denise J. Wood, 61, Prairie City, May 15, 80/65 zone, fined $265; Devon R. Starnes, 45, Winder, Georgia, May 15, 75/65 zone, fined $165; Maisie A. Taylor, 26, Seneca, April 25, 75/65 zone, fined $165; Tristan Morris, 18, Adams, April 25, 73/65 zone, fined $165.
• Violation speed limit: Edward S. Lix, 63, Orangevale, California, May 3, 44/25 zone, fined $140.
• Driving uninsured: Joshua W. Haskins, 35, Prairie City, March 10, fined $1,000, April 6, fined $500, April 15, fined $500; Latasha L. Smarr, 27, Prairie City, March 9, fined $265; Kellyn A. Joslin, 33, John Day, March 21, fined $265; Katie P. Thomas, 36, John Day, April 29, fined $265; James M. Jones, 20, John Day, May 7, fined $265; Thomas V. Busby, 47, Canyon City, April 17, fined $265; Marcia L. Kimball, 74, Bend, Feb. 23, fined $265, April 23, fined $500.
• Driving while suspended: Joshua W. Haskins, 35, Prairie City, March 10, fined $500, April 6, $750; Marcia L. Kimball, 74, Bend, April 23, fined $1,000.
• Failure to operate with a standard light: Morgan A. Bennett, 18, Baker City, fined $140.
• Failure to properly use safety belt: Richard D. Randall, 50, Mt. Vernon, Feb. 18, fined $115.
• No operator’s license: Katie P. Thomas, 36, John Day, April 29, fined $265; Garrett K. Mercier, 38, Seattle, Washington, May 11, fined $265; Kellyn A. Joslin, 33, John Day, March 21, fined $440.
• Marijuana canister in public view: Jacob A. Dodson, 24, John Day, May 11, fined $265.
• Failure to yield before entering: Keith C. Elliot, 84, John Day, May 13, fined $200.
• Exceeding maximum weight limit: Walker D. Erickson, 25, Pendleton, April 15, fined $200.
• Exceeding truck or bus speed limit: Rosalio V. Robles, 54, Fontana, California, May 2, fined $165.
• Benjamin H. Monroe, 22, John Day, was convicted May 29 of hunting turkeys with a prohibited method and was fined $440.
• Britt M. Wilcox, 24, John Day, pleaded guilty May 29 of third-degree theft. He was sentenced to 12 months probation, 40 hours community service and $475 in fines, fees and restitution.
Oregon State Police
June 6: Located a man with an outstanding warrant for domestic assault from outside Grant County at a home on McCallum Avenue in Prairie City. Thomas V. Busby, 47, was arrested and charged on the warrant.
June 7: Responded with Grant County probation officers to North Cozart Street in Prairie City. Thomas E. Pfeifer, 49, Prairie City, was arrested on a probation violation warrant from out of Grant County.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 151 calls during the week of June 3-9, including:
• John Day Police Department
June 3: Advised of a suspicious person at a drug store on Main Street in John Day.
June 3: Received a report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Bridge Street in John Day.
June 4: Responded to the post office in John Day for a suspicious person.
June 4: Notified of a fraud complaint in John Day.
June 4: Received a burglary report from Hillcrest Road in John Day.
June 5: Advised of a fawn stuck in a fence on North Canyon Boulevard in John Day.
June 6: Following a traffic stop on South Canyon Boulevard in John Day, Bryon D. Bean, 61, Murrieta, California, was cited for speeding, 62/35 zone.
June 7: Dispatched to East Main Street in John Day for a suspicious person.
June 7: Responded to West Main Street in John Day for a report of a bicycle vs. motor vehicle crash. Larry A. De Cew, 59, John Day, was cited for careless driving.
June 7: Advised of a suspicious vehicle on South Canyon City Boulevard.
June 9: Notified of an unattended death at a senior home in John Day.
June 9: Responded to an apartment complex on East Main Street in John Day for a harassment complaint.
June 9: Notified of a fight or dispute at a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day.
• Oregon State Police
June 7: Received a livestock complaint from Highway 395 near Ritter junction.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
June 3: Advised of a prowler on Quail Lane in John Day.
June 3: Notified of a harassment complaint in Prairie City.
June 4: Advised of suspicious circumstances on South Fork Road near Dayville.
June 4: Notified of a domestic incident on Belshaw Creek Lane in Mt. Vernon.
June 4: Advised of a suicidal person at Highway 395 and Vance Creek Road.
June 4: Notified of a criminal mischief complaint in Mt. Vernon.
June 8: Received a trespassing report from Miller Mountain Road in Canyon City.
June 8: Advised of a domestic report on Bridge Street in Prairie City.
June 8: Received a theft report from Courtrock Road in Monument.
June 9: Advised of a prowler on South Johnson Avenue in Prairie City.
June 9: Received a livestock complaint from near the senior center in Prairie City.
• John Day ambulance
June 3: Responded to Blue Heron Road in John Day for a 69-year-old man with chest pain.
June 3: Dispatched to a senior home in John Day.
June 3: Responded with Seneca ambulance to A Avenue in Seneca for a 53-year-old woman with difficulty breathing.
June 4: Dispatched to a report of a man slumped over a guard rail on Highway 26 east of John Day.
June 4: Transported a patient to the airport in John Day.
June 5: Responded to Thompson Avenue in Mt. Vernon for a 53-year-old woman with difficulty breathing.
June 5: Paged to a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day for a man with chest pain.
June 5: Transported a patient to the airport in John Day.
June 6: Dispatched to a mobile home park in John Day for a man with difficulty breathing.
June 6: Responded to South Johnson Avenue in Prairie City for an elderly woman.
June 6: Dispatched to North Johnson Avenue in Prairie City.
June 6: Responded to West Main Street in John Day for a 20-year-old man with an asthma attack.
June 8: Transported a patient to Bend.
June 8: Dispatched to a senior home in Prairie City for an 88-year-old man with extreme hypotension and altered state of consciousness.
June 8: Responded to a senior home in John Day for a 69-year-old man with difficulty breathing.
June 9: Dispatched to Southwest First Avenue in John Day for a 40-year-old woman.
• U.S. Forest Service
June 4: Notified of a noninjury crash at forest roads 13 and 336.
