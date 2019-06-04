Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
A jury convicted Colt J. Martin, 21, Prairie City, May 15 of misdemeanor resisting arrest committed on Nov. 19. He was sentenced to five days jail, 18 months probation, 88 hours community service and $200 in fines and fees. He was acquitted of misdemeanor unlawful possession of a firearm and misdemeanor possessing or attempting to purchase or purchasing marijuana while under 21 years old.
Richard E. Bryant, 37, Prairie City, pleaded guilty May 30 in three misdemeanor cases of failure to report as a sex offender committed on May 25, 2018, failure to appear on a criminal citation committed on June 21 and failure to appear on a criminal citation committed on Aug. 6. He was sentenced to a total of 85 days jail. A seized knife was forfeited. Charges of driving while suspended or revoked and being a felon in possession of a restricted weapons were dismissed.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of May 29:
Concealed handgun licenses: 8
Average inmates: 14
Bookings: 12
Releases: 10
Arrests: 2
Citations: 4
Fingerprints: 9
Civil papers: 9
Warrants processed: 4
Asst./welfare check: 0
Search and rescue: 2
May 23: Roberta Veltman, 40, Portland, was cited for exceeding the posted speed limit, 52/30 zone.
May 28: Brant Hajek, 27, Portland, was cited for exceeding the posted speed limit, 50/30 zone.
May 28: Emanuela Riddle, 22, Salem, was cited for exceeding the posted speed limit, 51/30 zone.
May 28: Tyler Mullins, 24, Stedman, North Carolina, was cited for exceeding the posted speed limit, 83/65 zone.
Justice Court
• Violation of basic rule: Gabriel E. Laplaceliere, 41, Portland, March 19, 73/55 zone, fined $165; Jamie M. Colton, 33, Baker City, Oct. 28, 78/55 zone, fined $220.
• Exceeding speed limit: Stacey L. Morgan, 50, Burns, March 25, 81/65 zone, fined $265; Daniel J. Blood, 35, La Grande, Jan. 15, 34/25 zone, fined $250.
• Truck or bus exceeding speed limit: Byron G. Pearce, 50, Jerome, Idaho, March 25, 71/60 zone, fined $265.
• Driving uninsured: William J. Collier Jr., 26, Pilot Rock, March 3, fined $265; Daniel J. Blood, 35, La Grande, Jan. 15, fined $500; Karina P. Robinson, 19, Mt. Vernon, Dec. 2, fined $1,000, Jan. 12, fined $1,000, March 31, fined $750; Tanner J. Prock, 22, Prairie City, Dec. 24, fined $265, Jan. 19, fined $300.
• Failure to carry proof of insurance: James G. O’Neill, 51, Bend, March 11, fined $500.
• Driving while suspended: Patrick L. Duignan, 50, Reno, Nevada, March 1, fined $500; David J. Darling, 44, Canyon City, April 1, fined $1,000; Daniel J. Blood, 35, La Grande, Jan. 15, fined $750; William J. Collier Jr., 26, Pilot Rock, March 3, fined $440; Byron G. Pearce, 50, Jerome, Idaho, March 25, fined $440; Tanner J. Prock, 22, Prairie City, Dec. 24, fined $440, Jan. 19, fined $500.
• No operator’s license: James G. O’Neill, 51, Bend, March 11, fined $500; Ty B. Prusak, 20, John Day, March 25, fined $265; Marcia L. Kimball, 74, Bend, Feb. 23, fined $265; Karina P. Robinson, 19, John Day, Jan. 12, fined $1,000.
• Failure to obey traffic control device: Karina P. Robinson, 19, John Day, Dec. 2, fined $1,000.
• Exceeding maximum weight limit: Jared M. Wilson, 28, La Grande, March 21, fined $200.
• Use of marijuana in motor vehicle: William Copenhaver, 50, John Day, July 29, fined $265.
• Somer L. Robinson, 30, John Day, was convicted May 28 of having a dog as a nuisance. She was sentenced to $692 in fines and fees or 28 hours of community service.
Oregon State Police
May 26: During a traffic stop at Highway 395 and Southeast Washington Street in Canyon City, the driver was allegedly seen running over a curb. A search of the vehicle turned up a bottle of rum. Joshua T. Frazier, 23, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. His blood alcohol content was 0.11%.
May 29: While interviewing a suspect on Cozart Avenue in Prairie City, the man allegedly admitted he had a stolen chainsaw in the bed of his pickup truck. John E. Guthridge, 55, Burns, was arrested charged with first-degree theft.
May 30: A man reported multiple items worth more than $1,000 were stolen from his camp site at a Forest Service campground south of Prairie City.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 118 calls during the week of May 27-June 2, including:
• John Day Police Department
May 27: Advised of criminal mischief at a store on West Main Street in John Day.
May 28: Responded with sheriff’s office and state police to Hillcrest Road in John Day for a domestic dispute.
May 29: Responded with John Day ambulance to an apartment on South Canyon Boulevard in John Day for a suicidal person.
May 30: Responded to a restaurant on Main Street in John Day and arrested Caitlin Brooks, 34, John Day, on a probation and parole detainer; Tanner Prock, 22, Prairie City, on a probable cause for arrest; and Caleb Vielma, 30, John Day, on a Grant County warrant. Vielma was cited for driving with a suspended license and no insurance.
May 31: Dispatched to a restaurant on Main Street in John Day for a violation of a no-contact order.
June 2: Responded to a domestic dispute at a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day.
June 2: Following a traffic stop on East Main Street in John Day, Rebekka A. Hughes, 19, Baker City, was cited for speeding.
June 2: Following a traffic stop on Main Street in John Day, John A. Loveday, 55, Prairie City, was cited for improper display of license plate.
June 2: Responded to a noninjury crash on West Main Street in John Day.
• Oregon State Police
May 28: Advised of a calf outside a fence on Highway 26 east of John Day.
May 29: Received a livestock complaint on Highway 26 near Bear Creek Road.
June 2: Advised of a noninjury crash on Highway 395 south of Canyon City.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
May 27: Advised of a civil problem on Screech Alley Loop in John Day.
May 27: Received a report of a suspicious person on Lower Yard Road in John Day.
May 27: Advised of an unwanted person on North Cozart Avenue in Prairie City.
May 27: Received a report of an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at a ranch near Izee.
May 28: Advised of a theft on McHaley Avenue in Prairie City.
May 29: Received a theft report from Courtrock Road in Monument.
May 31: Advised of trespassing on Irvin Street.
May 31: Received a report of suspicious circumstances on Bridge Street in Prairie City.
May 31: Received a 911 call about a dispute on Highway 26 near Dayville.
May 31: Advised of suspicious circumstances on South Johnson Avenue in Prairie City.
June 1: Received a report of a dispute on Patterson Drive in Canyon City.
June 1: Advised of harassment on South Fork Road near Dayville.
June 2: Received a 911 call about a domestic incident on Haggard Loop in John Day.
• John Day ambulance
May 27: Responded to a senior home in John Day for an 88-year-old woman.
May 28: Paged to East Franklin Street in Dayville for a man with numbness in his arm.
May 28: Responded to Sixth Street in John Day for an 81-year-old woman.
May 28: Transported a patient to Bend.
May 28: Transported a patient to the airport in John Day.
May 28: Dispatched to South Main Street in Prairie City for an 80-year-old woman with difficulty breathing.
May 29: Transported a patient to the airport in John Day.
May 30: Responded to a senior home in John Day.
May 30: Dispatched to a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day for a 53-year-old man.
May 30: Responded to the city shop in Mt. Vernon for a woman who was injured in a four-wheeler accident.
May 30: Dispatched with Seneca ambulance to A Avenue in Seneca for a man with a swollen knee and side pain who was unable to move.
May 30: Responded to Northeast Dayton Street in John Day for a woman with chest pain.
June 1: Dispatched to a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day for an 86-year-old woman with difficulty breathing.
June 2: Responded to South Johnson Avenue in Prairie City for a 75-year-old woman with a nosebleed.
• Monument fire
May 28: Responded to a grass fire on Wilson Street in Monument.
