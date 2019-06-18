Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Debra L. Shawn, 64, Mt. Vernon, was acquitted by a jury June 7 of driving under the influence of intoxicants allegedly committed on March 18, 2018.
A charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine against Ivan T. Rodriguez, 33, Boardman, allegedly committed April 3, 2014, was dismissed June 11 following a motion to dismiss by the district attorney citing the best interests of justice. A probation violation charge was dismissed and an arrest warrant was recalled.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of June 12:
Concealed handgun licenses: 5
Average inmates: 19
Bookings: 9
Releases: 6
Arrests: 0
Citations: 1
Fingerprints: 3
Civil papers: 8
Warrants processed: 1
Asst./welfare check: 1
Search and rescue: 1
June 10: Shea Pogue, 18, Kimberly, was cited for violating the basic rule, 70/55 zone.
Oregon State Police
June 10: Anthony J. Capaldo, 62, was taken into custody and lodged at the Grant County Jail on an arrest warrant for contempt of court.
June 13: A vehicle was towed after a noninjury crash on Highway 395 near mile post 116. The operator was cited for failing to maintain lane.
June 15: A Fish and Wildlife trooper assisted Grant County deputies responding to a report of domestic violence. Ian E. Humbird, 23, Canyon City, was arrested.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 164 calls during the week of June 10-16, including:
• John Day Police Department
June 10: Responded to a report of suspicious circumstances at a John Day business.
June 10: Responded with John Day fire to a report of a porch fire.
June 12: Illegal fireworks were reported on Third Street Extension.
June 13: Cited Edward M. Thornton, 65, of Myrtle Point for a speeding violation, 65/35 zone.
June 13: Cited Hope Kindle, 50, of John Day for speeding, 30/20 zone.
June 13: Received a call about harassment on East Main Street in John Day.
June 14: Cited Ashlie Clark, 27, of John Day for driving while suspended and uninsured.
June 14: Responded to a report of harassment on Southwest Brent Street.
June 15: Cited Joseph Tirico, 55, of Mt. Vernon for driving while suspended and uninsured.
June 15: David Kreger, 26, of Prairie City was arrested for a restraining order violation.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
June 10: Responded to a report of a fire on County Road 18.
June 11: An injured animal was reported on Highway 395 South.
June 12: A fight was reported on Bumpy Road.
June 12: Responded with John Day and Monument ambulances and Monument fire to a UTV crash on Highway 402.
June 13: A suspicious subject was reported on Highway 26 in Dayville.
June 14: Responded to a report of an infant with difficulty breathing on Highway 26.
June 14: Responded to several reports of criminal mischief in Canyon City.
June 15: Responded to a reported theft on North Clark Street in Canyon City.
• John Day ambulance
June 10: Transported a patient from South Canyon Boulevard in John Day.
June 11: Responded with Prairie City ambulance to a medical alarm on Indian Creek Road.
June 10: Dispatched to a woman with diabetic problems on Northwest Third Street in John Day.
June 12: Responded for a 64-year-old male on Main Street in John Day.
June 14: Dispatched for a man with chest pain on Thomason Lane.
June 12: Responded for a man who had fallen on Northwest Boyce Place in John Day.
June 13: Responded with Oregon State Police to a single-vehicle accident on Highway 395 North.
June 14: Responded with Long Creek ambulance for a man with a history of cardiac issues in Long Creek.
June 14: Responded for an 84-year-old man who was nonresponsive on Charolais Heights.
June 16: Responded with Seneca ambulance for a 70-year-old man.
June 16: Responded for a 95-year-old man who had fallen on Valley View Drive.
June 16: Dispatched for a 22-year-old man who was having seizures on Southwest Brent Drive.
• Canyon City Public Works
June 11: Received a report of a tree down across a bridge in Canyon City.
• Grant County Road Department
June 14: Advised of a downed tree blocking County Road 62.
