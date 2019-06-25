Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Circuit Court
Anthony J. Capaldo, 62, John Day, was found in contempt of court June 20. He was sentenced to 11 days jail with credit for time served.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of June 19:
Concealed handgun licenses: 5
Average inmates: 18
Bookings: 11
Releases: 10
Arrests: 3
Citations: 3
Fingerprints: 13
Civil papers: 11
Warrants processed: 2
Asst./welfare check: 0
Search and rescue: 1
June 17: Rayme Lacey, 43, John Day, was cited for driving with a suspended license.
June 17: Christian Iverson, 37, Portland, was cited for violating the basic rule, 74/55 zone.
Justice Court
• Violation of basic rule: Kellen A. Bateham, 37, Bend, May 5, 73/55 zone, fined $165; Scott A. Lutton, 43, Nine Mile Falls, Washington, April 11, 77/55 zone, fined $265; James A. Kendall, 39, Bend, May 7, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Joshua M. Stalcup, 30, Burns, May 5, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Gary L. Hanson, 69, Gearhart, May 16, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Michael K. Johnson, 57, Upland, California, May 23, 78/55 zone, fined $265; Nora A. Healey, 58, John Day, May 29, 75/55 zone, fined $165; Melissa R. Reitz, 48, Mt. Vernon, June 10, 82/55 zone, fined $225; Stanley A. Rorex, 76, Winnemucca, Nevada, May 13, 78/55 zone, fined $145; Robert T. Melton, 50, Bend, May 23, 115/55 zone, fined $1,150; Samantha Steele, 53, Ashland, April 27, 74/55 zone, fined $140.
• Exceeding speed limit: Michael R. Crowell, 60, Hermiston, April 25, 75/65 zone, fined $165; Ana M. Devincentis, 18, Canyon City, May 21, 76/65 zone, fined $265; Cindy M. Dougharity-Spencer, 49, Canyon City, May 20, 44/30 zone, fined $165; Tara L. Dockery, 47, Long Beach, Washington, April 25, 40/30 zone, fined $115; Ian T. Landberg, 33, Meridian, Idaho, May 2, 78/65 zone, fined $265; Michael D. Jones, 42, Prairie City, May 24, 75/65 zone, fined $165; Deborah J. Webb, 46, Prairie City, June 3, 75/65 zone, fined $165; Garrison D. McNutt, 19, Seneca, May 28, 55/35 zone, fined $140; Knolen J. Hatch, 73, McMinnville, May 8, 44/30 zone, fined $100.
• Violation speed limit: Rebekka A. Hughes, 19, Baker City, June 2, 63/35 zone, fined $265; Tyler N. Mullins, 24, Stedman, North Carolina, May 26, 83/65 zone, fined $265; Brant C. Hajek, 27, Portland, May 25, 55/30 zone, fined $265.
• Driving uninsured: David E. Hall, 25, John Day, Dec. 25, fined $265, Dec. 28, fined $265, Dec. 29, fined $265; Steven M. Warrington, 29, John Day, March 3, fined $1,000; Viola Rose, 75, Prairie City, May 15, fined $265; Christine Daum, 30, John Day, May 26, fined $1,000; Gary Hartwick, 68, Mt. Vernon, April 11, fined $160; Robert W. Rule, 27, The Dalles, May 21, fined $265; Holly B. Smith, 36, Canyon City, Feb. 9, fined $500.
• Driving while suspended: David E. Hall, 25, John Day, Dec. 25, fined $440, Dec. 28, fined $440, Dec. 29, fined 440; David W. Kreger, 26, Prairie City, March 18, fined $440; Steven M. Warrington, 29, John Day, March 3, fined $1,500; Christine Daum, 30, John Day, May 26, fined $2,000; Holly B. Smith, 36, Canyon City, Feb. 9, fined $1,000; Robert W. Rule, 27, The Dalles, May 21, fined $440.
• Failure to install ignition interlock device: David E. Hall, 25, John Day, Dec. 25, fined $440, Dec. 28, fined $440, Dec. 29, fined $440.
• Failure to drive right: Gary D. Walsburg, 37, Proctor, Minnesota, May 20, fined $265.
• Exceeding maximum weight limit: Brandon L. Walgamott, 26, Nampa, Idaho, June 4, fined $100.
• No operator’s license: Viola Rose, 75, Prairie City, May 15, fined $265.
• Operate with a nonstandard light: Rodney A. Rookstool, 58, Prairie City, May 26, fined $140.
• Use of cellphone while driving: Darla C. Carpenter, 56, John Day, May 27, fined $265.
• Registration sticker expired: John A. Loveday, 56, John Day, June 2, fined $95.
• Gary Hartwick, 68, Mt. Vernon, April 11, fined $160.
• Glen J. Vanbelle, 59, La Grande, April 16, fined $265.
• Nathan M. Elledge, 27, John Day, pleaded guilty May 29 to driving with a suspended license. He was sentenced to 10 days jail with credit for time served, 18 months probation, 40 hours community service and $720 in fines and fees.
Oregon State Police
June 18: Located a man on South Main Street in Prairie City wanted on a U.S. Marshals felony arrest warrant for a probation violation stemming from an original charge of transporting obscene material. Fred D. Manning, 70, was arrested and placed in Grant County Jail pending extradition to Washington.
June 19: Located a man on Rendezvous Lane in Seneca wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant. Connor Johnston-Broemeling, 24, was arrested and transported to Grant County Jail.
June 19: Located a man at a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day wanted on an outstanding felony arrest warrant. Devan J. Haynes, 26, John Day, was arrested and transported to Grant County Jail.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 162 calls during the week of June 17-23, including:
• John Day Police Department
June 17: Responded to a dispute at a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day.
June 18: Advised of possible animal abuse at pens east of the fairgrounds in John Day.
June 18: Received a harassment report from the post office in John Day.
June 18: Advised of criminal mischief on Fourth Street in John Day.
June 19: Responded to a dispute at an apartment on West Main Street in John Day.
June 19: Dispatched to a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day for an unwanted person and harassment.
June 20: Following a traffic stop on West Main Street in John Day, Jared Baker, 24, John Day, was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license and no insurance.
June 21: Dispatched to a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day for a suicidal person.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
June 17: Advised of a hit-and-run crash on Patterson Drive in Canyon City.
June 17: Received a report of an unwanted person on North Cozart Avenue in Prairie City.
June 17: Advised of a fight on North Cozart Avenue in Prairie City.
June 18: Received a report of a vehicle crash with injuries on West Bench Road in John Day.
June 18: Advised of suspicious circumstances on Screech Alley Loop in John Day.
June 18: Received a missing persons report from Meadow Lane in Canyon City.
June 19: Advised of suspicious circumstances at a coffee shop in Canyon City.
June 19: Received a fraud report from a senior home in Prairie City.
June 20: Advised of suspicious circumstances on Highway 395 north of Mt. Vernon.
June 20: Received a report of a vehicle crash with injuries on Highway 26 near Dayville.
June 20: Advised of a theft on Shirttail Creek Road in Seneca.
June 20: Received a report of suspicious circumstances on South Fork Road near Dayville.
June 21: Advised of criminal mischief in Canyon City.
June 21: Following a traffic stop on Highway 395, Sergio Hernandez, Hillsboro, was cited for speeding.
June 22: Following a traffic stop on Highway 395 north of Mt. Vernon, Margaret Sampson, Portland, was cited for speeding, 79/55 zone.
June 22: Responded to a dispute in the city park in Dayville.
June 22: Advised of an assault in Prairie City.
June 22: Received a report of a domestic incident in Prairie City.
• John Day ambulance
June 17: Dispatched to a senior home in John Day for an elderly woman.
June 17: Transported a patient to the airport in John Day.
June 17: Responded to a senior home in John Day for a man.
June 17: Transported a patient to the airport in John Day.
June 19: Responded to a mobile home park on West Main Street in John Day for a 64-year-old man with difficulty breathing.
June 19: Paged to a senior home in John Day for a 69-year-old man.
June 19: Responded to North Johnson Avenue in Prairie City for a lift assist.
June 20: Dispatched to Dog Patch Lane in John Day.
June 20: Paged to Harper Creek Road in Mt. Vernon for a transport.
June 20: Responded to South Humbolt Drive in Canyon City for a 79-year-old woman.
June 22: Dispatched to a senior home in John Day.
June 22: Responded with Long Creek ambulance to Fox for a medical alarm.
June 23: Dispatched to South Johnson Avenue in Prairie City.
June 23: Responded to a senior home in John Day.
