Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases
Justice Court
The Grant County Justice Court reported the following activity for the week ending Feb. 22:
Traffic citations filed: 23
Misdemeanors filed: 0
Hearings held: 15
Jury trials: 1
Driver’s license suspensions: 16
Cases on probation: 20
Small claims filed: 2
Warrants issued: 0
Exceeding the speed limit: Michael Colby Gibbs, 38, Mt. Vernon, Jan. 5, 73/45 zone, fined $265.
Driving while suspended or revoked: Travis Alexander Palmer, 32, Mt. Vernon, Feb. 6, fined $440.
Driving uninsured: Michael Colby Gibbs, 38, Mt. Vernon, Jan. 5, fined $265; Travis Alexander Palmer, 32, Mt. Vernon, Feb. 6, fined $265.
Passing in a no passing zone: Tristan Thomas Morris, 21, John Day, Jan. 17, fined $200.
Expired registration: Travis Alexander Palmer, 32, Mt. Vernon, Feb. 6, fined $115.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following activity for the week ending Feb. 22:
Concealed carry permits: 8
Average inmates: 7
Bookings: 3
Releases: 2
Arrests: 1
Citations: 3
Fingerprints: 2
Civil papers: 17
Warrants processed: 1
Assist/welfare check: 2
Search and rescue: 0
Dispatch
Grant County Dispatch worked 130 calls during the week ending Feb. 22, including:
• Grant County Sheriff
Feb. 15
11:41 a.m.: Received a fraud complaint from Aslin Avenue, Mt. Vernon.
1:48 p.m.: Responded to Highway 395 North near milepost 81B for a slide-off accident with no injuries.
4:06 p.m.: Responded to Harper Creek, Mt. Vernon, for suspicious circumstances.
Feb. 16
8:41 a.m.: Received a report of a stolen license plate from the Elkhorn Motel, John Day.
9:20 a.m.: Received a report of a scam from the Ugly Truth, John Day.
3:47 p.m.: Responded to Northeast Dayton Street, John Day. David Wesley Burke, 25, was arrested on a warrant.
5:13 p.m.: Responded to Ingle St., Mt. Vernon, for a civil standby.
5:52 p.m.: Responded to Meadowbrook Apartments, John Day, for a domestic dispute. Female cited for disorderly conduct.
8:49 p.m.: Received a report of shots fired in the 200 block of East Main Street, John Day.
10:07 p.m.: Received a report of shots fired from the Riverside Mobile Home Park, John Day.
Feb. 17
12:59 p.m.: Received a report of a missing dog from Northeast Dayton Street, John Day.
2:17 p.m.: Responded to East Main Street, John Day, for a disturbance.
Feb. 18
10:43 a.m.: Responded to Northeast Dayton Street, John Day, for a domestic disturbance report. Report unfounded.
1:04 p.m.: Received a theft report from Riverside Mobile Home Park, John Day.
2:01 p.m.: Responded to Patterson Drive, John Day, for a civil standby.
2:17: Advised of motorists stuck in the snow on Keeney Fork Road near Beech Creek.
3:22 p.m.: Traffic stop, Highway 26 near milepost 162. Driver warned for speeding.
4:34 p.m.: Traffic stop, Highway 26 near milepst 161. Skylar David Russell, 19, of Kennewick, Washington, cited or speeding (65/45 zone).
11:58 p.m.: Responded to Childress Loop, John Day, for a deer vs. vehicle accident, no injuries.
Feb. 19
8:44 a.m.: Responded to John Day River Veterinary Center for a burglar alarm.
9:17 a.m.: Responded to Riverside Mobile Home Park, John Day, for a report of a domestic dispute.
10:29 a.m.: Received a trespassing complaint from South Canyon Boulevard, John Day.
9:49 a.m.: Responded to the Canyon City Mobil station for an unwanted person.
5:31 p.m.: Responded to East Second Street, Long Creek, for a report of a domestic dispute.
6:10 p.m.: Responded to South Canyon Boulevard, John Day, for a report of a civil dispute.
6:42 p.m.: Responded to Dairy Queen, John Day, for a report of custodial interference.
Feb. 20
7:15 a.m.: Received a burglary report from the Iron Triangle pole barn, John Day.
10:55 a.m.: Responded to Highway 402 near Monument or a public assist.
12:57 p.m.: Responded to John Day Trailer Park for a welfare check.
12:59 p.m.: Responded to Northwest Bridge Street, John Day, for a motorcycle theft.
1:08 p.m.: Responded to Highway 402 near Monument for an unattended death.
Feb. 21
10:49 a.m.: Received a theft report from the Iron Triangle pole barn, John Day.
12:03 pm.: Responded to Highway 26 near Dixie Summit for a non-injury accident.
1:41 p.m.: Responded to East Main Street, John Day, for a welfare check.
2:56 p.m.: Traffic stop, South Canyon Boulevard near Southwest Second Street, John Day. Christopher Carris Boyer, 33, of John Day cited for driving while suspended, driving without insurance and failure to register a vehicle.
Feb. 22
12:41 p.m.: Received a theft report from Subway Restaurant, John Day.
1:11 p.m.: Responded to Blue Mountain Hospital, John Day, for a person with mental health issues.
3:28 p.m.: Received a fraud report from Old West Federal Credit Union, John Day.
• Oregon State Police
Feb. 17
12:03 p.m.: Advised of a driving complaint on Highway 26 near milepost 166.
Feb. 20
5:32 p.m.: Advised of a cow in the road on Highway 26 near milepost 157.
• John Day Ambulance
Feb. 15
1:18 a.m.: Dispatched to Wilson Street, Monument. Patient refused transport.
8:10 a.m.: Dispatched to Highway 395 South, Canyon City, for an 80-year-old female with low blood pressure and dizzyness.
Feb. 17
3:42 a.m.: Dispatched to Cottonwood Street, Mt. Vernon, for an 88-year-old male with a possible stroke. Patient transported to Blue Mountain Hospital.
Feb. 18
7:31 a.m.: Dispatched to Northeast Dayton Street for a 79-year-old male with weakness and high blood pressure.
7:55 a.m.: Dispatched to Southeast Dayton Street for a 35-year-old male having a seizure.
2:49 p.m.: Patient transfer at the airport.
Feb. 19
6:56 a.m.: Dispatched to Northeast Dayton Street for a 75-year-old female who fell.
Feb. 21
3:49 p.m.: Dispatched to West Fifth Street, Prairie City, for an 80-year-old female with a cardiac issue.
4:57 p.m.: Patient transfer at the airport.
Feb. 22
2:55 p.m.: Dispatched to Northwest Bridge Street for a 90-year-old male with a knee injury.
3:45 p.m.: Dispatched to Marysville Lane, Canyon City, for a patient transport.
• John Day Fire
Feb. 21
3:25 p.m.: Dispatched to Highway 395 south of Canyon City for a power pole on fire.
