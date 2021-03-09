Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following for the week of March 3:
Concealed handgun licenses: 10
Average inmates: 8
Bookings: 6
Releases: 7
Arrests: 1
Citations: 0
Fingerprints: 2
Civil papers: 20
Warrants processed: 4
Assistance/Welfare check: 0
Search and Rescue: 0
Grant County Justice Court
Violation of basic rule: Douglas J. Norris, 52, Mead, Washington, Feb. 5, 79/55 zone, fined $265.
Exceeding speed limit: Kayla D. Lambeth, 26, John Day, April 25, 75/65 zone, fined $165; Brenda L. Thompson, 38, Canyon City, Feb. 8, 82/65 zone, fined $265.
Driving while suspended: Shawn C. Kite, 52, Prairie City, Feb. 5, fined $440.
Driving uninsured: Sean McGee, 24, John Day, Jan. 16, fined $265; Shawn C. Kite, 52, Prairie City, Feb. 3, fined $265.
Careless driving–accident: Jonathan R. Haskins Jr., 18, Prairie City, Feb. 19, fined $340.
Failure to install interlock ignition device: Shawn C. Kite, 52, Prairie City, Feb. 5, fined $440.
No operator’s license: Sean McGee, 24, John Day, Jan. 16, fined $265.
Christopher S. Compton pleaded guilty March 1 to a count of driving while suspended. Compton was sentenced to 18 months of probation, 20 hours of community service and ordered to pay $1,185 in fees and fines.
Zachary L. Deiter entered a diversion agreement Feb. 1 for a count of aiding in a wildlife violation. Deiter pleaded guilty to a count of aiding in a wildlife violation and a separate charge was dismissed. Deiter was ordered to pay $600 in fines and fees and $500 in a punitive compensatory fine to the Oregon Hunters Association Turn in Poachers Fund. His hunting license was also suspended for three years.
Oregon State Police
March 1: A state trooper responded to a reported rollover crash near milepost 66 on Highway 395B. The investigation revealed the vehicle was northbound, negotiating a downhill curve at a stated 40 mph, when an oncoming commercial motor vehicle (in its own lane) startled the driver. The driver swerved to the right and got into a muddy shoulder. The driver was unable to control the vehicle, which hit a rock wall, rolled on its side and slid to a rest in the middle of the northbound lane. The driver was not injured, and the vehicle sustained substantial damage. The vehicle was removed by Frontier Towing. Grant County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.
March 3: A state trooper stopped a known suspended driver and knew the driver had a cite-and-release arrest warrant out of Umatilla County. Bryan P. Martin, 43, of Mt. Vernon was issued a citation for driving while suspended and failure to install an interlock ignition device. Martin was issued a citation in lieu of custody for a warrant out of Umatilla County for failure to appear.
March 4: A state trooper was driving through the Riverside Mobile Home Park in John Day when he saw Steven M. Warrington, 31, of Granite. The trooper knew Warrington had two misdemeanor warrants for his arrest. The trooper contacted Warrington and took him into custody. Dispatch confirmed both warrants. Warrington was transported to the Grant County Jail where he was lodged on a Grant County warrant. Per the request of the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the trooper issued Warrington a citation in lieu of custody on their warrant.
March 5: Oregon State Police saw a vehicle drive from Apple Road, which accesses Rocky Mountain Dispensary. As the trooper followed the vehicle, he saw it weaving within the lane and crossing over or driving on the center line. The trooper stopped the vehicle at about milepost 158. After contacting the occupants, the trooper learned that the two occupants in the vehicle were on parole out of Crook County, with a “no marijuana” condition to their parole. When asked, the passenger admitted that he just purchased marijuana. During a probable cause search, the trooper seized four containers of marijuana, totaling about 4 grams of marijuana. The trooper attempted telephone calls to their parole officers, but was unable to reach them.
March 5: OSP stopped a vehicle for speeding in Prairie City. Upon contact, the driver showed signs of impairment and admitted to smoking marijuana minutes earlier after leaving the dispensary in John Day. The driver consented to a standardized field sobriety test and performed poorly. Anthony E. Menchaca, 28, Caldwell, Idaho, was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and was transported to the Grant County Jail where he consented to a breath test, with a final result of 0.00%. The driver was cited for driving under the influence of intoxicants–drug, and the vehicle was released to a friend.
March 6: A John Day Fish and Wildlife trooper encountered a crashed and abandoned vehicle at milepost 32.5 on Highway 395B. The southbound Toyota pickup left the roadway and struck an embankment before rolling and coming to an uncontrolled stop, on its wheels, in an irrigation ditch. The driver was later contacted at his residence, and he said that he swerved to avoid a coyote in the road.
Dispatch
John Day dispatch worked 121 calls during the week of March 1-7, including:
• John Day Police Department
March 3: John Guthridge, 57, of Prairie City was cited during a traffic stop on Highway 26 near milepost 163.
March 6: Warned a driver for speeding on Highway 395C near milepost 1.
• Oregon State Police
March 1: Along with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a noninjury crash on Highway 395B.
March 3: Advised of a driving complaint on Highway 395S.
• Grant County Sheriff’s Office
March 1: Arrested Thomas E. Pfeifer, 51, of Prairie City on a Grant County warrant on North Cozart Avenue.
March 3: Received a report of criminal mischief on North McHaley Street.
March 3: Received a report of a felon in possession of a firearm on North McHaley Street.
March 6: Received information about a motor vehicle crash on Highway 395C near milepost 32.
• John Day ambulance
March 3: Responded for an elderly man on Bragga Way.
March 3: Responded for a woman with pain at a hotel on West Main Street.
March 4: Responded for a patient with severe abdominal pain on North Johnson Avenue.
March 6: Responded for a 74-year-old woman with difficulty breathing on North McHaley Avenue.
March 6: Responded for a 60-year-old woman with difficulty breathing on East Fifth Street.
March 7: Responded for an 87-year-old man who fell and injured his head on Juniper Lane.
March 7: Responded for a 77-year-old man who fell and was complaining of hip pain on Valley View Drive.
• John Day fire
March 1: Along with Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative, advised of a power line throwing sparks in John Day on the corner of South Canyon Street and Southwest First Street.
March 4: Dispatched for a report of a cat stuck in a tree on West Main Street.
• Mt. Vernon fire
March 7: Along with GCSO and John Day rural fire, responded for structures on fire on Highway 26.
