Circuit Court
The Grant County Circuit Court reported the following activity for the week ending March 8:
March 3
David Wesly Burke, 28, of John Day pleaded guilty to interference in making a report and harassment constituting domestic violence, both committed on Jan. 1. He was sentenced to 20 days in jail. Burke also pleaded guilty to failure to appear on a criminal citation on Feb. 13. No additional sanctions were imposed. On a separate matter, Burke also pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of intoxicants committed on March 14, 2022. Burke’s driver’s license was revoked for life and his sentence was suspended.
March 6
Hal Andrew Davis, 22, an inmate at Powder River Correctional Facility in Baker, pleaded guilty to escape in the second degree and the unauthorized use of a vehicle, both committed on Oct. 12. He was sentenced to the Oregon Department of Corrections for 30 months, to be served concurrently with his previous conviction for auto theft.
Oregon State Police
The Oregon State Police John Day Outpost reported the following activity for the week ending March 8:
March 3
10:51 a.m.: Trooper responded to assist Grant County Sheriff’s deputies with the report of a suicide on the southwest side of the intersection of Laycock Creek Road and Highway 26, just east of Mt. Vernon.
March 4
5:55 p.m.: Trooper responded to a non-injury crash involving a black Mazda 626 and a blue Subaru Impreza, that occurred near milepost 187 on Highway 26.
March 6
7:52 p.m.: Trooper responded to a vehicle spotted trespassing on Happy Valley Lane in Mt. Vernon with its occupants conducting criminal mischief. The occupants of the vehicle, a 21-year-old Mt. Vernon woman and two juveniles from Mt. Vernon, were identified and released. The suspect vehicle was located at milepost 1 on Laycock Creek Road. Charges are pending the decision of a property owner and assessment of damage to the property.
Grant County Sheriff
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported the following activity for the week ending March 8:
Concealed carry permits: 8
Average inmates: 9
Bookings: 6
Releases: 7
Arrests: 1
Citations: 0
Fingerprints: 12
Civil papers: 24
Warrants processed: 5
Assist/welfare check: 1
Search and rescue: 0
Dispatch
Grant County dispatch worked 118 calls during the week ending March 8, including:
• Grant County Sheriff
March 1
6:17 p.m.: Responded to a report of theft on Quail Lane, Canyon City.
March 2
11:46 a.m.: Responded to a report of a suicidal person on Northwest 5th Avenue, John Day.
1:11 p.m.: Responded to a report of a suicidal person on Park Lane in Dayville.
March 3
12:06 a.m.: Responded to a report of trespassing on Council Drive in Mt. Vernon.
7:30 a.m.: Responded to the Dreamers Lodge Motel in John Day for a welfare check.
10:48 a.m.: Responded to a report of an apparent suicide at the intersection of Highway 26 and Laycock Creek Road near Mt. Vernon.
3:41 p.m.: Responded to a report of assault and menacing at the Grant County Jail in Canyon City. Mathew Paul Walker, 39, of John Day was arrested on suspicion of the offense.
5 p.m.: Responded to Cummings Creek Road and Highway 26 between Dayville and Mt. Vernon for a welfare check on a 40-year-old male who was ill and trying to drive himself to the hospital.
5:12 p.m.: Responded to a report of theft at Pioneer Feed & Farm Supply in John Day.
5:13 p.m.: Advised of a violation of a restraining order on Ninth Street in Prairie City.
6:08 p.m.: Responded to a report of fraud on Wilson Street in Monument.
3:48 p.m.: Warned a driver for speeding at milepost 143 on Highway 26.
6:50 p.m.: Responded to a report of harassment on Southwest Brent Street in John Day.
March 5
1:59 p.m.: Responded to a report of an unwanted person at Meadowbrook Apartments in John Day.
4:49 p.m.: Responded to a report of a verbal dispute on East Main Street in John Day.
5:34 p.m.: Responded for a welfare check on East Main Street in John Day.
7:45 p.m.: Responded to a report of suspicious circumstances on Northeast Elm Street in John Day.
March 6
2:28 a.m.: Advised of overdue snowmobilers at East Main Street in John Day.
6:46 a.m.: Responded to a report of a hit and run on North Cozart Street in Prairie City.
6:48 a.m.: Advised of a report of fraud at North Johnson Avenue in Prairie City.
7:59 a.m.: Responded to a report of an unwanted person sleeping in a public bathroom in Prairie City across the street from City Hall.
9:07 a.m.: Advised of a driving complaint at U.S. Bank in John Day.
March 7
7:55 a.m.: Responded to a hit and run on Southeast Hillcrest Road in John Day.
10:33 a.m.: Responded to a driving complaint on South Washington Street in Prairie City.
10:36 a.m.: Responded to an ambulance call for a 67-year-old male with difficulty breathing on North Mountain Boulevard in Mt. Vernon.
10:35 p.m.: Responded to a report of theft on West Main Street in John Day.
1:43 p.m.: Responded to a report of suspicious people on North Mountain Boulevard in Mt. Vernon.
9:50 p.m.: Advised of a suspicious person at CyberMill in Prairie City.
• Oregon State Police
March 3
2:40 p.m.: Advised of a motorist in need of assistance on Highway 26 at Picture Gorge.
March 5
4:26 a.m.: Advised of a horse on the roadway between milepost 157 and 158 on Highway 26.
6:36 a.m.: Advised of a driver with a flat tire stuck in the snow and blocking Highway 26 at milepost 172.
8:23 a.m.: Advised of a cow on Highway 26 at milepost 146.
2:13 p.m.: Advised of a welfare check at Clyde Holliday State Recreation Site in Mt. Vernon.
• John Day Ambulance
March 3
10:28 a.m.: Dispatched to Valley View Assisted Living in John Day for a female who fell.
March 4
1:54 p.m.: Dispatched to West Third Street in Prairie City for an 84-year-old man who fell.
March 5
3:49 a.m.: Dispatched to North Mountain Boulevard for a 67-year-old man with chest pain and difficulty breathing.
2:40 p.m.: Dispatched to West Main Street in John Day for a female that was choking.
6:55 p.m.: Dispatched to Cottonwood Street in Mt. Vernon for an 80-year-old female who was confused and feeling ill.
March 7
4:51 a.m.: Dispatched to West Main Street, John Day, for an 84-year-old man who had fallen.
12:55 p.m.: Dispatched to Highway 26 in Bates for an 83-year-old who fell.
• Prairie City Ambulance
March 4
7:04 a.m.: Dispatched for female that fell and injured her hip on North Main Street, Prairie City.
10:23 p.m.: Dispatched for a 45-year-old male with post-surgery complications on East 11th Street, Prairie City.
• Monument Ambulance
March 3
7:33 a.m.: Dispatched for an elderly female feeling ill on John Day Street in Monument.
